You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August
Brent crude climbed 61 cents to $85.41 a barrel by 09:49 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6cs3p

Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

Brent crude climbed 61 cents to $85.41 a barrel by 09:49 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.88 a barrel, up 63 cents. The September WTI contract expires on Tuesday and the more active October contract gained 56 cents to $81.22 a barrel.

Both front-month benchmark prices snapped a seven-week winning streak last week to post a weekly loss of 2 percent after the US dollar strengthened on the possibility interest rates could remain higher for longer, with China’s property crisis adding to concerns about its sluggish economic growth and oil demand.

“We still see a tight oil balance for the remainder of the year, which suggests that prices still have some room to run higher,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.

As well, “the dollar seems to be taking somewhat of a breather, which would be providing some support,” he said.

Oil prices typically move inversely in relation to the US dollar, with a weaker dollar making oil purchases less expensive for holders of other currencies and sparking demand.

On the supply side, crude exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, is set to fall a second month in August, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore, citing preliminary data from ship-tracking firm Kpler.

Meanwhile, China, the world’s top crude importer, is drawing on record inventories amassed earlier this year as refiners scale back purchases after supply cuts by the OPEC+, drove global prices above $80 a barrel.

In July, Saudi Arabia’s shipments to China fell 31 percent from June while Russia, with its discounted crude, remained the Asian giant’s largest supplier, Chinese customs data showed.

Chinese refiners also ramped up refined products exports in July, drawn by strong export margins.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 520 last week, their lowest since March 2022, according to Baker Hughes’ report on Friday.

“Overall supply is going down, demand is going up,” Grasso said. “Unless there is a recession and demand slows or drops, OPEC+ is in control.”

Related

Oil Updates – crude set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Six Emirati banks have supported the green energy initiatives in the UAE by funding projects worth 190 billion dirhams ($51.8 billion) in 2022, according to the UAE Banks Federation. 

The UBF said First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ENBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank collectively led the renewable energy projects last year. 

The significant increase in green financing by UBF members aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Sustainable Finance Working Group guidelines and overarching sustainability goals.   

These efforts further the initiatives of the Year of Sustainability and bolster the UAE’s role as the host of the upcoming UN climate change meeting, also referred to as COP28. 

In January, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the Year of Sustainability initiative, a nationwide commitment to fuel climate change practices. 

“We at UBF are committed to supporting its goals in delivering necessary changes in our UAE finance sector. And, in line with the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050 and UN’s SDGs, our financial sector is playing a pivotal role in helping the UAE achieve net-zero emissions,” said UBF Director General Jamal Saleh in a statement. 

Furthermore, the country has dedicated a national transformation plan called the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050, which aims to boost the share of clean energy in the total mix to 30 percent by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

“Achieving net-zero emissions requires the full participation of the financial sector to channel capital into environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient investments. Together with our member banks, we are working under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE to further advance sustainable finance in the region,” said Saleh.  

He added: “Collaboratively defining a framework for accountability and best practices will encourage the transition to a climate-neutral, resource-efficient and resilient economy.”  

Moreover, the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to include sustainability reports among the mandatory disclosures of public companies listed on the stock exchange. 

Topics: Central Bank of the UAE #banks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Related

Business & Economy
UAE Banks Federation members agree on code of conduct

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further advance Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, the Kingdom’s budget airline flynas has inaugurated direct flights connecting Jeddah and Osh, the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan.

The newly established route, operating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Osh International Airport, encompasses three weekly flights each on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as outlined in an official statement.

This strategic route was launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program and flynas’ expansion plans, noted the statement.

The Air Connectivity Program, introduced in 2021, aims to bolster the Kingdom’s tourism sector growth by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and potential air routes.

Concurrently, flynas intends to expand its reach by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030, a blueprint aiming to establish Saudi Arabia as a global tourism destination.

Presently, flynas operates more than 70 domestic and international routes, encompassing 1,500 weekly flights.

The press statement further disclosed that flynas intends to broaden its operations from Jeddah to Kyrgyzstan, with plans to introduce flights to the capital city, Bishkek, by October.

The collaborative effort between flynas and the Air Connectivity Program is expected to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, targeting 100 million visitors by 2030 and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

Earlier in August, flynas introduced direct weekly flights linking Jeddah and Casablanca, Morocco.

In June, flynas inked a $3.73 billion deal with Airbus to purchase 30 aircraft during the Paris Air Show, with plans to expand its long-haul destinations across its route network. This agreement included 10 A321XLRs, aimed at expanding flynas’ long-haul destinations, in addition to its existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s.

Furthermore, flynas inked a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. this month to promote integrated waste management practices. This partnership is poised to facilitate sustainability-driven collaboration for an advanced circular economy.

Founded in 2007, flynas has transported over 60 million passengers to date, according to the airline’s data.

Topics: Flynas flight Kyrgyzstan

Related

Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Business & Economy
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emerged as the country with the highest number of dollar millionaires in the Middle East and North Africa region and ranked 23rd globally in 2022, according to a report by Credit Suisse.   

The Global Wealth Report indicated that the number of dollar millionaires in the Kingdom grew by 8 percent, reaching 354,000 in 2022, up from 325,000 millionaires the previous year.   

This development shows Saudi Arabia’s growing economic strength and its emergence as a significant player in the global wealth landscape.   

The list was dominated by the US and mainland China, with the two nations boasting a count of 22.7 million and 6.2 million dollar millionaires respectively, the report highlighted.   

While the US saw a 5.5 percent increase in millionaires from the previous year’s 21.4 million, China reported an 8 percent growth, up from 5.7 million in 2021.

Despite a decrease of 3.5 million global dollar millionaires during 2022, totaling 59.4 million, an upward trend is predicted in the coming years, according to the report’s projections.

“According to our estimates, the number of global millionaires will exceed 85 million in 2027, which is a rise of 26 million from today and 71 million from the beginning of the century,” stated the report.    

In terms of average personal wealth, the UAE ranked third worldwide in the increase in average personal wealth owned by adult individuals last year, trailing only Norway and Singapore.

According to Credit Suisse, the average personal wealth of adults in the UAE rose by just under $20,000 in 2022.   

The analysis also forecasts an average annual wealth growth of 11.8 percent in low-income nations and 10.7 percent in middle-income countries over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia’s total household wealth reached $2.3 trillion in 2022, compared to $1.2 trillion in the UAE.

However, the wealth per adult in the UAE stood at $152,556, a 68 percent increase over Saudi Arabia’s $90,975 last year, attributed to the Kingdom’s larger population size.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Wealth Report economy Growth ranking

Related

Update Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  
Business & Economy
Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s tourism sector has registered a 50 percent increase in tourist inflows to 3 million people between January and July compared to the same period last year, according to recent government data. 

“The Kingdom welcomed more than 3 million tourists in the first seven months of 2023, showing an increase of more than 50 percent, while tourism revenues increased by nearly 60 percent compared with the same period last year,” said Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul. 

Shboul, who is also the government’s official spokesperson, revealed these numbers during the second annual conference titled “The Role of the Media in Achieving Sustainable Development in the Tourism Sector.” 

Topics: Jordan #tourism

Related

Special The tourism sector in Jordan has gradually started to signs of a positive trend after a near collapse. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb) video
Middle-East
Jordan tourism expected to boom by 2023, tourism officials say

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s ongoing sustainable efforts are poised for a boost as the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Research and Development Center has submitted a patent application for a chemical liquid with high thermal and electrochemical stability.

This chemical liquid is expected to bolster energy storage systems, ultimately enhancing their efficiency, as reported by news agency WAM.

The patent application comes at a time when the UAE and the broader Middle East region forge ahead in their energy transition journey, with renewable energy sources and electric vehicle adoption gaining momentum.

The WAM report noted that the development of this chemical liquid offers an effective and secure solution for energy storage system operations, particularly in lithium-ion batteries commonly used in EVs.

“We launched several initiatives and projects to diversify the energy mix and improve its storage, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the Green Hydrogen project using solar power, and two pilot projects for energy storage using Tesla’s lithium-ion battery solution, and sodium-sulfur batteries, which is the first utility-scale energy storage pilot project in the region,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

He noted that this patent reinforces DEWA’s commitment to advancing energy security and sustainability, aligned with the highest global standards.

Al-Tayer added that such developments underscore their drive to elevate Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and a sustainable economy.

“DEWA’s strategy is based on disrupting the role of utilities by digitalization using the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s disruptive technologies. We harness innovation and the latest technologies to enhance DEWA’s excellence and leading position as one of the best utilities worldwide,” he added.

Continuing its efforts to promote clean energy development, DEWA recently selected state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800-megawatt sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Projected to cost up to 5.51 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), the project will be executed under the independent power producer model.

Topics: DEWA sustainability energy storage EVs

Latest updates

SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami
SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami
King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery
King Faisal hospital used advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into brain of refractory epilepsy patient. (SPA)
UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.