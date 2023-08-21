King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a significant milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy.
The groundbreaking procedure is the first in the Middle East to use robotic assistance in identifying epilepsy foci, according to a Saudi Press Agency report published on Monday.
The patient, suffering from long-term epilepsy, underwent a transformative surgical intervention. A robotic system allowed for a minimally invasive approach, creating small openings in the skull (no larger than 2mm) to implant the electrodes. This precise method accurately identified the origin of seizures by measuring cerebral electrical activity.
The robotic system is a precise and efficient alternative to the traditional Leksell frame method. It eliminates the need for time-consuming calculations and ensures accurate placement of holes. Additionally, it enhances patient well-being and expands its applications in neurosurgery, highlighting its transformative potential.
Robotic surgery is emerging as a pioneering trend, empowering medical practitioners with precision, adaptability and control during complex procedures. Beyond its surgical prowess, robotic interventions mean reduced invasiveness, translating into quicker recovery periods and reduced postoperative risks.
The SPA report said that the pioneering procedure was testament to King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies in its pursuit of enhanced patient outcomes, experience and operational efficacy.
Renowned for its neurosciences department, the center has consistently delivered exceptional care to adult and pediatric patients facing complex and refractory epilepsy. Recent breakthroughs include implanting electrodes into an 11-year-old child’s brain and a historic brain hemispherectomy on a 14-day-old infant.