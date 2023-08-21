You are here

  • Home
  • King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery

King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy. (SPA)
1 / 2
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy. (SPA)
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy. (SPA)
2 / 2
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4vms

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery

King Faisal hospital used advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into brain of refractory epilepsy patient. (SPA)
  • The groundbreaking procedure is the first in the Middle East to use robotic assistance in identifying epilepsy foci
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a significant milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy.

The groundbreaking procedure is the first in the Middle East to use robotic assistance in identifying epilepsy foci, according to a Saudi Press Agency report published on Monday.

The patient, suffering from long-term epilepsy, underwent a transformative surgical intervention. A robotic system allowed for a minimally invasive approach, creating small openings in the skull (no larger than 2mm) to implant the electrodes. This precise method accurately identified the origin of seizures by measuring cerebral electrical activity.

The robotic system is a precise and efficient alternative to the traditional Leksell frame method. It eliminates the need for time-consuming calculations and ensures accurate placement of holes. Additionally, it enhances patient well-being and expands its applications in neurosurgery, highlighting its transformative potential.

Robotic surgery is emerging as a pioneering trend, empowering medical practitioners with precision, adaptability and control during complex procedures. Beyond its surgical prowess, robotic interventions mean reduced invasiveness, translating into quicker recovery periods and reduced postoperative risks.

The SPA report said that the pioneering procedure was testament to King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies in its pursuit of enhanced patient outcomes, experience and operational efficacy. 

Renowned for its neurosciences department, the center has consistently delivered exceptional care to adult and pediatric patients facing complex and refractory epilepsy. Recent breakthroughs include implanting electrodes into an 11-year-old child’s brain and a historic brain hemispherectomy on a 14-day-old infant.

Topics: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center  robotic epilepsy surgery

Related

The Iranian pilgrim received integrated medical services from specialized medical teams and have recovered completely. (Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Iranian pilgrim has life-saving open-heart surgery in Makkah
Surgeons in Abu Dhabi perform breakthrough surgery on Colombian fetus with spina bifida
Middle-East
Surgeons in Abu Dhabi perform breakthrough surgery on Colombian fetus with spina bifida

Saudi FM calls Singapore counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM calls Singapore counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday. (AFP)
  • During the call, the ministers reviewed aspects of the advanced relations between their countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday.

During the call, the ministers reviewed aspects of the advanced relations between their countries, ways to support and enhance them in all fields, and ways to intensify bilateral coordination.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore

Related

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     
Business & Economy
GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     
Deputy FM bids farewell to outgoing Singaporean ambassador
Saudi Arabia
Deputy FM bids farewell to outgoing Singaporean ambassador

Public Prosecution: Arrest of expat smuggling SR500,000

Public Prosecution: Arrest of expat smuggling SR500,000
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Public Prosecution: Arrest of expat smuggling SR500,000

Public Prosecution: Arrest of expat smuggling SR500,000
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An official source in the Public Prosecution stated that the Saudi Economic Crimes Prosecution completed its investigation with an Asian national on charges of money laundering.

The Asian expatriate was found in possession of SR500,000 ($133,000). He concealed the money inside a suitcase while trying to leave the country through an air exit point. The verification of the source of money revealed that it is the result of crimes and breaches of several regulations.

The source clarified that the expatriate was arrested and referred to the competent court, and evidence was presented for legal action to be taken.

The source also stressed that the Public Prosecution is determined to start the criminal proceedings and protect the finances. Moreover, it will take stringent punitive measures against those who violate laws and regulations and undermine the country’s financial and economic security.

Topics: smuggling Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi court jails 3 for 18 years for money laundering, fined $133,000
Saudi Arabia
Saudi court jails 3 for 18 years for money laundering, fined $133,000
Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case

BRICS Summit set for Johannesburg

BRICS Summit set for Johannesburg
Updated 21 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi

BRICS Summit set for Johannesburg

BRICS Summit set for Johannesburg
  • The summit takes place from Aug. 22-24 to welcome more than 40 heads of state and international dignitaries
  • BRICS is focused on three main pillars of cooperation: political and security, financial and economic, and cultural
Updated 21 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi

JOHANNESBURG: The 15th BRICS Summit, which involves member nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is set to begin in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an address on Sunday: “Together, the members of BRICS … make up a quarter of the global economy, they account for a fifth of global trade, and are home to more than 40 percent of the world’s population.

“BRICS as a formation plays an important role in the world due to its economic power, market potential, political influence, and development cooperation.”

The summit, which takes place from Aug. 22-24, is expected to welcome more than 40 heads of state and international dignitaries.

The first BRICS meeting of foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2006. The organization was known as BRIC before South Africa joined.

The first BRIC Summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in June 2009, and one year later South Africa was invited to join BRICS and attended the third summit, in Sanya, China, in 2011.

BRICS is focused on three main pillars of cooperation: political and security, financial and economic, and cultural.

Dignitaries and heads of state were expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Monday.

The South African president revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will be one of those arriving in South Africa, on his fourth state visit.

Ramaphosa said: “This BRICS Summit and the state visit by President Xi Jinping, as well as the many bilateral engagements we will have with President Lula da Silva of Brazil, Prime Minister Modi of India, and many other heads of state on the sidelines of the summit, have a bearing on our relationships with other countries and South Africa’s place in the world.”

An expansion of the membership of BRICS will be one of the topics of discussion.

Ramaphosa said that more than 20 countries had formally applied to join the organization and several others had expressed an interest in joining.

He said: “South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of BRICS. The value of BRICS extends beyond the interests of its current members.

“For its efforts to be more effective, BRICS needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives.”

South Africa was named the chair of the grouping on Jan. 1, 2023. The main themes of the country’s presidency include tackling climate change and helping toward transformational changes across all sectors of the economy; educational and continuous skills development; emphasis on the African Continental Free Trade Area and investments in Africa; the strengthening of post-pandemic socio-economic recovery; and working toward Sustainable Development goals, while strengthening multilateralism.

Topics: BRICS Summit 2023 BRICS Johannesburg South Africa

Related

Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Morocco has not applied to join BRICS: State news agency
Saudi foreign minister urges developing cooperation with BRICS to achieve prosperity
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister urges developing cooperation with BRICS to achieve prosperity

Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha

Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha

Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha
  • Focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, skills development and community upliftment
  • Misk Foundation has assisted over 27,000 young women and men with previous tours
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Misk Foundation is set to hold a youth empowerment event in Baha on Aug. 30 under the patronage of Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.

The event at the King Abdulaziz Cultural Center will include several discussions and workshops — on leadership, entrepreneurship, skills development and community upliftment — and will feature CEOs, entrepreneurs, and individuals with inspiring experiences.

The event will also showcase empowerment opportunities for young people offered by the foundation and its affiliates, which have been set up with the support of pioneers in various fields.

As part of the gathering, a “Voice of Youth” program will take place, to encourage young people to become active members of society. They will be taught essential skills including communication and critical thinking.

A debate will take place in the presence of decision makers, on topics relevant to the nonprofit sector.

Started in 2022, the Misk Foundation’s previous five tours were held in Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Tabuk and Qassim and have benefited over 27,000 young men and women.

Since its establishment in 2011, the foundation has empowered more than 6 million beneficiaries, run 600-plus programs, 729 events, 700 dialogue sessions, and 6,000 workshops, while helping at least 500 startups.

To register for Misk tour activities in Baha, go to https://hub.misk.org.sa/ar/events/roadshow/misk-tour-albahah/.

Topics: MISK MISK Foundation Saudi Arabia

Related

Misk foundation continues Saudi youth empowerment tour
Saudi Arabia
Misk foundation continues Saudi youth empowerment tour
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches 4th edition of leadership program

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies
  • The initiative is part of a strategy announced for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
  • It aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on national priorities
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday launched a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative is part of a strategy announced for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. It aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development, and innovation.

The key areas include health and wellness, sustainable environment and essential needs, energy and industrial leadership, and economies of the future.

HIGHLIGHTS

The new strategy focuses on increasing the likelihood of turning research into economically beneficial innovations.

National Transformation Institute for Applied Research has also been launched to accelerate technology development.

The strategy aims to restructure research centers to align with national priorities for research, development, and innovation.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “Since the foundation of KAUST, it has distinguished itself with its research, innovations, and faculty, to become one of the leading research universities in the world.

“The new strategy builds on KAUST’s scientific and academic achievements and represents a new era for the university to become a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration and innovation in line with Vision 2030 aspirations for the betterment of the Kingdom and the world.”

The report said the strategy seeks to strengthen KAUST’s partnerships with the public and private sectors, which will contribute to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.

The new strategy focuses on increasing the likelihood of turning research into economically beneficial innovations. This ambition will be achieved through three major initiatives: the launch of the National Transformation Institute for Applied Research to accelerate technology development and commercialization to support the Kingdom’s economic diversification aspirations; the restructuring of research centers to align with national priorities for research, development, and innovation; and the creation of a $200m fund (SR750 million) to deliver unmet investment in local and international firms specializing in high-tech, which will enhance economic diversification and contribute to the creation of high quality technical jobs.

It also aims to provide opportunities for researchers, faculty members, and students to use their research to create a sustainable global impact by strengthening international and local partnerships. Among the most important initiatives resulting from these partnerships is the KAUST Reefscape Restoration Initiative, in partnership with NEOM, which will focus on cultivating and restoring hundreds of thousands of coral reefs on an area of 100 hectares, on Shushah Island in the Red Sea.

The university will continue collaboration with some of the largest companies in the Kingdom and the world, such as Aramco, SABIC, ACWA Power, IBM, Dow, and Boeing.

One of the most prominent initiatives of the strategy is to strengthen international partnerships and develop cooperation frameworks with leading academic institutions and technology pioneers in the world. This includes forging strategic cooperation agreements with leading academic and commercial institutes in the Chinese city of Shenzhen to collaborate on applied research across cutting-edge fields like aerospace, robotics, and microelectronics.

Through these initiatives and partnerships, KAUST will contribute to developing the higher education ecosystem, nurturing the future scientific research pioneers in the Kingdom, promoting research and global innovation, and stimulating the growth of advanced technology startups. This will enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s economy and its global position as a leader in innovation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery
King Faisal hospital used advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into brain of refractory epilepsy patient. (SPA)
UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.