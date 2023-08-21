Seven Jordanian community entrepreneurial projects awarded funding 

AMMAN: Seven community entrepreneurial projects in Jordan have been awarded funding by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.
The KAFD Community Entrepreneurship Challenge project aims to encourage Jordanian youth to contribute to the country’s development and promote a culture of taking the initiative.
This year’s edition also aims to increase participation by expanding the age limit for individuals and groups from 22-35 to now include those up to 40 years old.
KAFD Director Mazen Tabbala signed financing agreements for winning projects in the educational, tourism, economic, agricultural, environmental, and technical sectors.
Individuals and groups are entitled to up to 5,000 Jordanian dinars ($7,062) for their projects, while civil society organizations will receive between 10,000 to 15,000 dinars.