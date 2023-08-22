You are here

  • Home
  • Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?

Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?

Special Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?
An Indian labourer carries a sack of onions on his shoulder at a wholesale market in Chennai on February 1, 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9esuw

Updated 10 sec ago
Reina Takla
Ameen Syed

Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?

Will India’s new 40 percent export duty on onions worsen food inflation in the Arab world?
  • Move by Indian government could lead to higher prices, if not immediate shortage, of the vegetable
  • Experts say recent decisions by India underscore the risks of Arab overreliance on a single supplier for kitchen staples
Updated 10 sec ago
Reina Takla Sanjay Kumar Ameen Syed

RIYADH/NEW DELHI: In an era of increasing global interdependence on a wide range of key sectors, from energy supplies to food security, the effects of decisions and events in one country rarely remain limited to that country.

Take the India government’s recent decision to impose a 40 percent duty on onion exports in a bid to calm rising domestic prices. The move has prompted concern in import-dependent countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council area about securing adequate supplies of the vegetable.

India, the world’s leading onion exporter, said the duty is in the “public interest” and will remain in place until December 31. What this means for GCC countries is that local markets must brace for possible price fluctuations of a staple of the kitchen.

“Since onions are a basic ingredient in cooking, the 40 percent export duty levied by India will add to food inflation in the (Gulf) countries, given the already strained supply chains for wheat and rice,” Anupam Manur, an economist at public policy research and education organization the Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the UAE imported $41.7 million of onions from India in 2021, which made the country the fourth-largest importer of Indian onions that year.

The value of Emirati imports of onions from India has been rising in recent years. In 2020, the value of the trade was $34.8 million, up from $27.7 million in 2019. The increase is likely due to the UAE’s growing population and the normally relatively low price of Indian onions.

The imposition of the new export duty could well raise the price of onions across the GCC region and eventually lead to shortages, affecting consumers and businesses. As a result, families accustomed to having onions as a key part of their daily diet might be compelled to adapt their cooking habits.

India said it imposed the duty to boost domestic supplies and thereby bring down rising local prices. “Onion prices had been inching up over the last three weeks,” Pushan Sharma, research director of Mumbai-based CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, told Arab News.

“As per data from India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, onion prices on Aug. 19 reached over 30 rupees ($0.36), which is 20 percent higher than last year.”




A vendor cleans and sorts onions at a stall in the market in Bengaluru on April 7, 2023. (AFP)

The effects of a fickle climate on crops has played a role in the apparent shortages of local supplies.

“High rainfall in July 2023 in key producing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka damaged the stored onion crop,” said Sharma. “Traders had around 2.5 million tons of onions stored and it is estimated that around 10 to 20 percent of the stock got damaged.

“The rabi season, or winter crop, which produces 70 percent of India’s onion requirement, typically matures in March. However, this year we saw high temperatures in February and unseasonal rainfall in March, which caused early maturity of the Rabi crop and reduced the shelf life of this year’s rabi onion crop from six to five months.”

With the rabi crop expected to be depleted by early September, prices have increased further.

“The effect of the price rise will be immediate and will gradually accentuate,” said Manur.

“The news of the export duty will have already reached households and traders, who will put in higher buy orders which, by itself, will lead to a price hike. The price of onions in the market tomorrow would have already factored in a future price rise.”




Pushan Sharma said that high rainfall in July 2023 in key producing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka damaged the stored onion crop. (AFP/File)

The imposition of a high export duty is not unprecedented. India took similar actions to stabilize the domestic price of wheat by banning exports in 2022, restricting rice shipments in July this year, and lowering import duties on edible cooking oils.

“Sudden supply shortages are not new, especially in the agricultural and food sector,” said Manur. “A recent example is the global wheat shortage when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Despite the fear, countries around the world coped. Some had to dig into their reserves, while other countries expanded their production to meet the demand. Something similar will happen here as well. Other producing nations will respond to the higher prices and increase their supplies.”

Given that New Delhi has said the export duty will be applied only until the end of this year, the hope is that any price hikes will be temporary.

“The increase in onion prices is expected to be short lived,” said Sharma of CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. “Consumers are expected to face the brunt of higher prices (in the absence of export curbs) only during the lean period (until the end of September or early October).

“From October onward, when kharif (summer season) and late kharif supplies will come into the market, prices are expected to trickle down to their regular levels.”

However, abrupt changes in export policies could result in importers looking elsewhere for more reliable sources.




The imposition of a high export duty is not unprecedented. India restricted rice shipments in July this year. (AFP)

As far as wider economic relations between India and GCC countries are concerned, “this move is not going to affect trade dynamics because it is only a short-term measure,” Ajeet Kumar Sahoo, assistant professor at the Center for International Trade and Development at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“I don’t see that onions can impact the balance of payment with other countries. But there is no doubt that the consumers of other countries will be having a limited supply of onions, so that prices of onions will be higher, but that would be for the short term.”

Muddassir Quamar, also an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, similarly believes trade relations between India and the GCC bloc will continue to grow in strength regardless of the onion crisis.

“In the short term it might increase the food import bill for the GCC countries but might not affect long-term trade relations as food imports fluctuate and are dependent on agricultural production and market-control policies of individual countries,” he told Arab News.

Food security is nevertheless a concern for Arab countries and so the current situation with onion imports raises important questions about the reliability of supply chains. But any temporary shortage of onions is not expected to cause any major problems.

“This will not have an impact on food security, per se, as onion is a flavoring agent rather than a purely nutritional one,” said Manur. “So citizens of the GCC may experience blander food but will not see a threat to food security.”




An Indian worker uproots onions at a farm at Vasna Keliya village near Dholka, some 35 kms from Ahmedabad on December 4, 2018. (AFP)

Nevertheless, major importing nations in the Arab world might need to start considering strategies to diversify the sourcing of onions, or even bolster domestic cultivation, to mitigate the possible effects of this vulnerability in future.

“Every country has to take this issue very seriously, especially with the likes of food items, lifesaving drugs, and petroleum products,” said Sahoo.

“They have to find alternatives, otherwise the future will be very difficult. Every country has to have self-sufficiency, especially in food, water and energy.”

Fortunately, the Kingdom and the other GCC countries appear to be doing just that by developing strategies to protect their supply chains from disruption.

“Saudi Arabia has recently initiated a food security authority to deal with such incidents and I expect something similar happening in the rest of the GCC countries,” Talat Hafiz, a Saudi economist and financial analyst, told Arab News.




Talat Hafiz, a Saudi economist and financial analyst.

A number of additional measures could be available for GCC governments to mitigate the effects of the export duty, including subsidies for consumers and widening the global pool of onion suppliers. Simply shifting to other suppliers might not be a viable long-term solution, however.

“It can be expected that the other exporting countries — Pakistan, China and Egypt — will hike their onion export prices in response, given their limited surpluses for exports and the sudden supply gap,” said Manur.

“In the short run, a severe supply crunch can be expected but increased prices could lead to higher production in the next agricultural cycle.”

 

Topics: India Onions Arab World Editor’s Choice

Related

Pakistan braces for impact as India implements 40% export duty on onions to stabilize prices
Pakistan
Pakistan braces for impact as India implements 40% export duty on onions to stabilize prices
Special Lebanese farmers demand action after smuggled Syrian onions flood market
Middle-East
Lebanese farmers demand action after smuggled Syrian onions flood market

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim Group views Saudi Arabia as a thriving market for future expansion, according to the company’s CEO, Ahmed Jalal Ismail.

Discussing the company’s financial performance with Bloomberg, Ismail underscored the Kingdom’s robust business environment as a promising avenue for Al Futtaim Group’s growth. 

“Across the board, we see plenty of growth opportunities in Saudi,” noted Ismail.   

Ismail identified Saudi Arabia’s retail, entertainment, and energy sectors as particularly enticing. 

“In retail, we continue to see opportunities for physical retail expansion. Digital demand for our omnichannel offers continues to be quite robust. Entertainment is firing on all cylinders and our offer of cinemas and family entertainment continues to be well received,” he said during the interview.   

Ismail added that the company continues to see significant demand for facility and energy management, and “we continue to fulfill that through our Enova business.”  

Al Futtaim’s growth projects are driven by the Kingdom's resilience against global economic challenges. 

According to the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s quarterly economic report in July, Saudi Arabia displayed robust growth in the first quarter, spanning non-oil and oil sectors, propelling its real gross domestic product. 

One of the leading conglomerates in shopping malls, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Majid Al Futtaim Group reported a substantial 74 percent annual increase in net profit during the first half of 2023.  

The growth was buoyed by the robust UAE economy, further reinforcing the group’s positive outlook, according to the firm. 

Al Futtaim’s revenues increased 5 percent to reach 18.9 billion dirhams in the first six months of 2023. 

As for the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, it increased 13 percent to 2.1 billion dirhams in the first half of this year.  

“The year is off to a good start, revenue is up 5 percent despite currency devaluations in several markets in which we operate. More pleasing is the fact that our profitability is growing ahead of our revenue” on the back of “a buoyant economy in our home market of the UAE,” he added. 

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim #retail Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) #entertainment

Related

Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume to $1.3bn

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume to $1.3bn
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume to $1.3bn

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume to $1.3bn
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reported a 30 percent increase in trading turnover to SR5.01 billion ($1.3 billion) on Monday compared to $1 billion on Sunday. 

TASI also closed at 11,408.45 points, declining 92.97 points or 0.81 percent. 

Parallel market Nomu closed at 23,520.10, lower by 93.42 points or 0.4 percent. 

MSCI Index fell 10.30 points to 1,484.03, a drop of 0.69 percent. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• TASI’s top performer was Red Sea International Co., which surged 7.96 percent to SR24.40.  

• National Medical Care Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR123 and SR189.20, up 4.95 and 30.5 percent, respectively.

The primary index witnessed 39 stocks advancing and 179 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trading volume of SR30.4 million. 

TASI’s top performer was Red Sea International Co., which surged 7.96 percent to SR24.40.  

National Medical Care Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR123 and SR189.20, up 4.95 and 30.5 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cables Group Co. and National Agricultural Development Co. also fared well. 

On the other hand, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, was the worst performer, declining 5.97 percent to SR18.90.  

Other underperformers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices dropped 5.88 percent and 5.6 percent to SR0.16 and SR23.60, respectively. 

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Insurance Group declined during the day to settle at SR19.42 and SR30.55, respectively. 

However, Natural Gas Distribution Co. in Nomu recorded the most significant dip, declining 6.56 percent to SR57. National Environment Recycling and Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR9.10 and SR9.20, slipping 4.51 and 4.07 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cement Co. and Foods Gate Trading Co. also reported losses.  

However, AME Co. for Medical Supplies was the top performer in Nomu, with a 6.44 percent increase in stock price to close at SR43.  

Academy of Learning Co. also closed in green with a 2.99 percent gain in share price to settle at SR8.96. 

In Nomu, Raoom Trading Co. was also amongst the top performers, with a 2.69 percent increase to close at SR104.20.  

National Building and Marketing Co. and MOBI Industry Co. were also on the list, with an increase of 2.69 and 2.57 percent, closing at SR267 and SR7.18, respectively. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu

Related

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Six Emirati banks have supported the green energy initiatives in the UAE by funding projects worth 190 billion dirhams ($51.8 billion) in 2022, according to the UAE Banks Federation. 

The UBF said First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ENBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank collectively led the renewable energy projects last year. 

The significant increase in green financing by UBF members aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Sustainable Finance Working Group guidelines and overarching sustainability goals.   

These efforts further the initiatives of the Year of Sustainability and bolster the UAE’s role as the host of the upcoming UN climate change meeting, also referred to as COP28. 

In January, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the Year of Sustainability initiative, a nationwide commitment to fuel climate change practices. 

“We at UBF are committed to supporting its goals in delivering necessary changes in our UAE finance sector. And, in line with the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050 and UN’s SDGs, our financial sector is playing a pivotal role in helping the UAE achieve net-zero emissions,” said UBF Director General Jamal Saleh in a statement. 

Furthermore, the country has dedicated a national transformation plan called the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050, which aims to boost the share of clean energy in the total mix to 30 percent by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

“Achieving net-zero emissions requires the full participation of the financial sector to channel capital into environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient investments. Together with our member banks, we are working under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE to further advance sustainable finance in the region,” said Saleh.  

He added: “Collaboratively defining a framework for accountability and best practices will encourage the transition to a climate-neutral, resource-efficient and resilient economy.”  

Moreover, the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to include sustainability reports among the mandatory disclosures of public companies listed on the stock exchange. 

Topics: Central Bank of the UAE #banks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Related

Business & Economy
UAE Banks Federation members agree on code of conduct

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further advance Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, the Kingdom’s budget airline flynas has inaugurated direct flights connecting Jeddah and Osh, the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan.

The newly established route, operating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Osh International Airport, encompasses three weekly flights each on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as outlined in an official statement.

This strategic route was launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program and flynas’ expansion plans, noted the statement.

The Air Connectivity Program, introduced in 2021, aims to bolster the Kingdom’s tourism sector growth by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and potential air routes.

Concurrently, flynas intends to expand its reach by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030, a blueprint aiming to establish Saudi Arabia as a global tourism destination.

Presently, flynas operates more than 70 domestic and international routes, encompassing 1,500 weekly flights.

The press statement further disclosed that flynas intends to broaden its operations from Jeddah to Kyrgyzstan, with plans to introduce flights to the capital city, Bishkek, by October.

The collaborative effort between flynas and the Air Connectivity Program is expected to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, targeting 100 million visitors by 2030 and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

Earlier in August, flynas introduced direct weekly flights linking Jeddah and Casablanca, Morocco.

In June, flynas inked a $3.73 billion deal with Airbus to purchase 30 aircraft during the Paris Air Show, with plans to expand its long-haul destinations across its route network. This agreement included 10 A321XLRs, aimed at expanding flynas’ long-haul destinations, in addition to its existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s.

Furthermore, flynas inked a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. this month to promote integrated waste management practices. This partnership is poised to facilitate sustainability-driven collaboration for an advanced circular economy.

Founded in 2007, flynas has transported over 60 million passengers to date, according to the airline’s data.

Topics: Flynas flight Kyrgyzstan

Related

Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Business & Economy
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
  • Number of dollar millionaires in the Kingdom grew by 8 percent in 2022
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emerged as the country with the highest number of dollar millionaires in the Middle East and North Africa region and ranked 23rd globally in 2022, according to a report by Credit Suisse.   

The Global Wealth Report indicated that the number of dollar millionaires in the Kingdom grew by 8 percent, reaching 354,000 in 2022, up from 325,000 millionaires the previous year.   

This development shows Saudi Arabia’s growing economic strength and its emergence as a significant player in the global wealth landscape.   

The list was dominated by the US and mainland China, with the two nations boasting a count of 22.7 million and 6.2 million dollar millionaires respectively, the report highlighted.   

FASTFACTS

• The list was dominated by the US and mainland China, with the two nations boasting a count of 22.7 million and 6.2 million dollar millionaires respectively.

• Despite a decrease of 3.5 million global dollar millionaires during 2022, totaling 59.4 million, an upward trend is predicted in the coming years.

• Saudi Arabia’s total household wealth reached $2.3 trillion in 2022, compared to $1.2 trillion in the UAE.

While the US saw a 5.5 percent increase in millionaires from the previous year’s 21.4 million, China reported an 8 percent growth, up from 5.7 million in 2021.

Despite a decrease of 3.5 million global dollar millionaires during 2022, totaling 59.4 million, an upward trend is predicted in the coming years, according to the report’s projections.

“According to our estimates, the number of global millionaires will exceed 85 million in 2027, which is a rise of 26 million from today and 71 million from the beginning of the century,” stated the report.    

In terms of average personal wealth, the UAE ranked third worldwide in the increase in average personal wealth owned by adult individuals last year, trailing only Norway and Singapore.

According to Credit Suisse, the average personal wealth of adults in the UAE rose by just under $20,000 in 2022.   

The analysis also forecasts an average annual wealth growth of 11.8 percent in low-income nations and 10.7 percent in middle-income countries over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia’s total household wealth reached $2.3 trillion in 2022, compared to $1.2 trillion in the UAE.

However, the wealth per adult in the UAE stood at $152,556, a 68 percent increase over Saudi Arabia’s $90,975 last year, attributed to the Kingdom’s larger population size.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Wealth Report economy Growth ranking

Related

Update Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  
Business & Economy
Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  
Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons

Latest updates

Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father
Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father
Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.