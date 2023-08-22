Saudi Green Initiative Forum to spearhead climate action at COP28 

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward a sustainable future, the Kingdom is set to host the third edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on Dec. 4 during the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28.
Amid the global push for environmental conservation, the COP28 summit will unfold from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 at Expo City, Dubai, marking a significant gathering to steer the world toward a greener future.
According to an official statement, the SGI Forum at COP28 will convene influential figures, thought leaders, and climate experts, pooling their insights and recommendations to effectively address climate challenges.
“In the year of the global stocktake, the SGI Forum 2023 will be an important platform to help propel the global effort to address climate challenges forward,” said SGI in the press statement.
Initiated in 2021 by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the SGI Forum’s inaugural edition took place in Riyadh, followed by the second edition in Egypt during COP27.
As part of SGI’s initiatives, Saudi Arabia has committed to planting 10 billion trees across its landscapes and designating 30 percent of its land and sea territories as protected areas by 2030.
Furthermore, the Kingdom has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030.
As one of the world’s major oil producers, Saudi Arabia is driving the broader Middle East Green Initiative, focusing on eliminating 670 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and planting 50 billion trees across the region.
In July, the World Economic Forum’s Energy Index Report unveiled Saudi Arabia’s ascent of 24 ranks in the Energy Transition Index since 2021.
The report highlighted the Kingdom’s progress from its 81st rank in 2021 to the 57th position in 2023 within the Middle East region. These advancements align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a blueprint designed to diversify the economy and foster sustainable development.
Additionally, the WEF report commended Saudi Arabia for its innovative green initiatives, including the establishment of the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., the first-of-its-kind initiative in the region.
SABIC CEO to lead Saudi delegation at B20 Summit in India
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s role in global business discussions is set to elevate as Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., also known as SABIC< will lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the Business 20 Summit 2023.
The summit is scheduled to convene in New Delhi, India, from Aug. 25 to 27.
Al-Fageeh and the Saudi delegation will represent the Kingdom’s business interests as they engage with counterparts from the world’s top 20 economies, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.
Established in 2010, B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.
“This is an opportunity for the Saudi business community to be a voice for the region and the developing world. We will address critical global challenges that are shaping the future of business and our economies,” said Al-Fageeh.
He added: “I am honored to be entrusted with leading this delegation to India and I am excited to promote Saudi business community as an investment destination with business leaders from around the world.”
Al-Fageeh noted that Saudi Arabia and India’s business communities are on a growth path with common interests in building sustainable, inclusive, and diverse economies. He added that participation in the B20 Summit is expected to foster collaboration between Indian and Saudi Arabian companies.
During the event, Al-Fageeh will also take part in a panel discussion focused on environmental, social, and governance practices.
Saudi Arabia’s economy is gaining international attention for its rapid growth, standing out as one of the fastest-growing among G20 nations. In 2022, the country’s gross domestic product surged past $1 trillion, surpassing its G20 counterparts, a report from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Economy and Planning showed.
Driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives, the nation has implemented successful programs and structural reforms to attract foreign investments. In 2022, foreign investments in Saudi Arabia increased by 2 percent year-on-year, reaching SR2.4 trillion, underscoring the country’s ascent as a global investment hub.
Pakistan rupee drops to record low as import restrictions ease
Pakistan imposed import restrictions from 2022 to stem outflows from its shrinking foreign reserves
Removal of restrictions beginning in June was a condition of a $3 billion IMF bailout programme
KARACHI: Pakistan's rupee fell to a record low in the interbank market on Tuesday due to an easing in import restrictions that has lifted demand for the dollar.
Pakistan imposed import restrictions from 2022 to stem outflows from its shrinking foreign reserves. The removal of those restrictions beginning in June was a condition of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund loan programme to help the crisis-ridden economy.
Traders said the rupee fell 0.6% to an intraday low of 299 against the dollar. On May 11, it logged a record closing low of 298.93. That was two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on allegations of land graft, plunging the country further into political turmoil.
Pakistan is currently being governed by a caretaker government that is tasked with steering the country through to a national election that should, in theory, take place by November, while grappling with searing political tension as well as historically high inflation and interest rates.
Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib, a Karachi-based brokerage company, said he expected the rupee to trade between 295 and 305 to the dollar for the time being.
"The declining trend is mainly attributable to the ease off in the import restrictions coupled with clearance of backlog for goods and services," he said.
He added that multinational corporations were able to repatriate some profits, furthering rupee outflows.
Axiom Space raises $350m in round led by Saudi, Korean investors
RIYADH: US-based Axiom Space has raised $350 million in a funding round led by Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital and Korean healthcare firm Boryung as the startup works with NASA to develop a private space station.
The company declined to disclose its valuation on Monday. Axiom said the round took its total raised sum to $505 million and made it the space startup to receive the second-most funding in 2023, only behind Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The move comes at a time when hopes have risen of a thaw in the funding winter for space startups after investments in the sector stayed flat in the second quarter after more than halving in the first three months of the year.
Axiom, which also has a $1.26 billion contract with the US space agency NASA to develop spacesuits for use on the moon and other space programs, expects the first module of its private space station to launch by 2026.
The company has also trained astronauts taken by SpaceX rockets to the International Space Station as the once government-dominated space industry in the US becomes increasingly privatized.
It said it had achieved more than $2.2 billion in customer contracts.
RIYADH/NEW DELHI: In an era of increasing global interdependence in a wide range of sectors, from energy supplies to food security, the effects of decisions and events in one country rarely remain limited to that country.
Take the India government’s recent move to impose a 40 percent duty on onion exports in a bid to calm rising domestic prices. The announcement has prompted concern in import-dependent countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council area about securing adequate supplies of the vegetable.
India, the world’s leading onion exporter, said the duty is in the “public interest” and will remain in place until December 31. What this means for GCC countries is that local markets must brace for possible price fluctuations of a staple of the kitchen.
“Since onions are a basic ingredient in cooking, the 40 percent export duty levied by India will add to food inflation in the (Gulf) countries, given the already strained supply chains for wheat and rice,” Anupam Manur, an economist at public policy research and education organization the Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News.
According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the UAE imported $41.7 million of onions from India in 2021, which made the country the fourth-largest importer of Indian onions that year.
The volume of Emirati imports of onions from India has been rising in recent years. In 2020, the value of the trade was $34.8 million, up from $27.7 million in 2019. The increase is likely due to the UAE’s growing population and the normally relatively low price of Indian onions.
The imposition of the new export duty could well raise the price of onions across the GCC region and eventually lead to shortages, affecting consumers and businesses. As a result, families accustomed to having onions as a key part of their daily diet might be compelled to adapt their cooking habits.
India said it imposed the duty to boost domestic supplies and thereby bring down rising local prices. “Onion prices had been inching up over the last three weeks,” Pushan Sharma, research director of Mumbai-based CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, told Arab News.
“As per data from India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, onion prices on Aug. 19 reached over 30 rupees ($0.36), which is 20 percent higher than last year.”
The effects of a fickle climate on crops have also played a role in the apparent shortages of local supplies.
“High rainfall in July 2023 in key producing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka damaged the stored onion crop,” said Sharma. “Traders had around 2.5 million tons of onions stored and it is estimated that around 10 to 20 percent of the stock got damaged.
“The rabi season, or winter crop, which produces 70 percent of India’s onion requirement, typically matures in March. However, this year we saw high temperatures in February and unseasonal rainfall in March, which caused early maturity of the rabi crop and reduced the shelf life of this year’s rabi onion crop from six to five months.”
With the rabi crop expected to be depleted by early September, prices have increased further.
“The effect of the price rise will be immediate and will gradually accentuate,” said Manur.
“The news of the export duty will have already reached households and traders, who will put in higher buy orders which, by itself, will lead to a price hike. The price of onions in the market tomorrow would have already factored in a future price rise.”
The imposition of a high export duty is not unprecedented. India took similar actions to stabilize the domestic price of wheat by banning exports in 2022, restricting rice shipments in July this year, and lowering import duties on edible cooking oils.
“Sudden supply shortages are not new, especially in the agricultural and food sector,” said Manur. “A recent example is the global wheat shortage when Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Despite the fear, countries around the world coped. Some had to dig into their reserves, while other countries expanded their production to meet the demand. Something similar will happen here as well. Other producing nations will respond to the higher prices and increase their supplies.”
Given that New Delhi has said the export duty will be applied only until the end of this year, the hope is that any price hikes will be temporary.
“The increase in onion prices is expected to be short lived,” said Sharma of CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. “Consumers are expected to bear the brunt of higher prices (in the absence of export curbs) only during the lean period (until the end of September or early October).
“From October onward, when kharif (monsoon or autumn season) and late kharif supplies will come into the market, prices are expected to trickle down to their regular levels.”
However, abrupt changes in export policies could result in importers looking elsewhere for more reliable sources.
As far as wider economic relations between India and GCC countries are concerned, “this move is not going to affect trade dynamics because it is only a short-term measure,” Ajeet Kumar Sahoo, assistant professor at the Center for International Trade and Development at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“I don’t see that onions can impact the balance of payment with other countries. But there is no doubt that the consumers of other countries will be having a limited supply of onions, so that prices of onions will be higher, but that would be for the short term.”
Muddassir Quamar, also an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, similarly believes trade relations between India and the GCC bloc will continue to grow in strength regardless of the onion crisis.
“In the short term it might increase the food import bill for the GCC countries but might not affect long-term trade relations as food imports fluctuate and are dependent on agricultural production and market-control policies of individual countries,” he told Arab News.
Food security is a concern for Arab countries and so the current situation with onion imports raises important questions about the reliability of supply chains. But any temporary shortage of onions is not expected to cause any major problems.
“This will not have an impact on food security, per se, as onion is a flavoring agent rather than a purely nutritional one,” said Manur. “So, citizens of the GCC may experience blander food but will not see a threat to food security.”
Nevertheless, major importing nations in the Arab world might need to start considering strategies to diversify the sourcing of onions, or even bolster domestic cultivation, to mitigate the possible effects of this vulnerability in future.
“Every country has to take this issue very seriously, especially with the likes of food items, lifesaving drugs, and petroleum products,” said Sahoo.
“They have to find alternatives, otherwise the future will be very difficult. Every country has to have self-sufficiency, especially in food, water and energy.”
Fortunately, the Kingdom and the other GCC countries appear to be doing just that by developing strategies to protect their supply chains from disruption.
“Saudi Arabia has recently initiated a food security authority to deal with such incidents and I expect something similar happening in the rest of the GCC countries,” Talat Hafiz, a Saudi economist and financial analyst, told Arab News.
A number of additional measures could be available for GCC governments to mitigate the effects of the export duty, including subsidies for consumers and widening the global pool of onion suppliers. Simply shifting to other suppliers might not be a viable long-term solution, however.
“It can be expected that the other exporting countries — Pakistan, China and Egypt — will hike their onion export prices in response, given their limited surpluses for exports and the sudden supply gap,” said Manur.
“In the short run, a supply crunch can be expected but increased prices could lead to higher production in the next agricultural cycle.”
Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
RIYADH: Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim Group views Saudi Arabia as a thriving market for future expansion, according to the company’s CEO, Ahmed Jalal Ismail.
Discussing the company’s financial performance with Bloomberg, Ismail underscored the Kingdom’s robust business environment as a promising avenue for Al Futtaim Group’s growth.
“Across the board, we see plenty of growth opportunities in Saudi,” noted Ismail.
Ismail identified Saudi Arabia’s retail, entertainment, and energy sectors as particularly enticing.
“In retail, we continue to see opportunities for physical retail expansion. Digital demand for our omnichannel offers continues to be quite robust. Entertainment is firing on all cylinders and our offer of cinemas and family entertainment continues to be well received,” he said during the interview.
Ismail added that the company continues to see significant demand for facility and energy management, and “we continue to fulfill that through our Enova business.”
Al Futtaim’s growth projects are driven by the Kingdom's resilience against global economic challenges.
According to the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s quarterly economic report in July, Saudi Arabia displayed robust growth in the first quarter, spanning non-oil and oil sectors, propelling its real gross domestic product.
One of the leading conglomerates in shopping malls, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Majid Al Futtaim Group reported a substantial 74 percent annual increase in net profit during the first half of 2023.
The growth was buoyed by the robust UAE economy, further reinforcing the group’s positive outlook, according to the firm.
Al Futtaim’s revenues increased 5 percent to reach 18.9 billion dirhams in the first six months of 2023.
As for the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, it increased 13 percent to 2.1 billion dirhams in the first half of this year.
“The year is off to a good start, revenue is up 5 percent despite currency devaluations in several markets in which we operate. More pleasing is the fact that our profitability is growing ahead of our revenue” on the back of “a buoyant economy in our home market of the UAE,” he added.