Bahrain, Oman ink deal to exchange credit information to reduce funding risks

The move is part of a broader strategy to increase connectivity between Gulf Cooperation Council nations, mirroring prior agreements with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The move is part of a broader strategy to increase connectivity between Gulf Cooperation Council nations, mirroring prior agreements with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. File
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain and Oman have agreed to exchange corporate credit information among their business to instill transparency and reduce financial risks.

On Tuesday, Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, or BENEFIT, signed a deal with Oman Credit and Financial Information Center, also known as Mala’a.

The move is part of a broader strategy to increase connectivity between Gulf Cooperation Council nations, mirroring prior agreements with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The focus is to digitally exchange corporate credit data, ensuring it’s accessible to all member countries, according to a press release.

The strategy comes after the Supreme Council of the GCC issued a decision in its 37th annual session in 2016 to approve the exchange of credit information between Gulf countries according to the framework for a mechanism to facilitate the transfer.

The agreement was signed in Muscat between BENEFIT CEO Abdulwahed Al-Janahi and Mala’a Center General Manager Bassam Al-Jamali.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Janahi remarked on the broader implications of the agreement, emphasizing its potential benefits for Bahrain and Oman, and the entire GCC region.

He highlighted the joint efforts toward refining the credit information sector in the area.

The BENEFIT CEO said: “We are all working toward the important and common goal of enhancing the credit information industry in the region. I can confirm that our rigorous studies of the credit market and the challenges and opportunities surrounding it are ongoing, and this agreement comes as a great milestone in this process.”

Al-Jamali also acknowledged the potential for enhanced collaboration and the establishment of improved communication channels resulting from this agreement. He expressed hope for bolstered support for the banking sector and a more streamlined approach to credit and financial risk management.

Founded in 1997, BENEFIT is owned by banks in Bahrain. The Central Bank of Bahrain regulates it and provides innovative payment capabilities, information management solutions, and business process outsourcing services across different sectors in Bahrain and the region.

Topics: Bahrain Oman GCC Financial risks Data sharing

Commerce Ministry clarifies financial statement procedures for joint-stock firms 

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working toward improving transparency and bolstering corporate governance, with the Commerce Ministry issuing clarifications on the preparation of financial statements of joint-stock companies.  

According to the ministry’s statement, preparing financial statements is incumbent upon the board of directors at the culmination of each fiscal year.     

This process entails attaching a comprehensive report outlining the company’s operational and financial performance over the preceding year.  

The statement added that proposed profit distribution methodologies are also a part of this documentation.     

Moreover, the statement said the pertinent documents must be made available for audit, if applicable, a minimum of 45 days before the slated general assembly meeting. 

Topics: Saudi joint-stock company Finance

PIF-owned SITE, Diriyah Co. team up to boost digital solutions   
Updated 8 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

Updated 8 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to enhance its cybersecurity services and technological infrastructure is set to gain momentum as the Saudi Information Technology Co., also known as SITE, and Diriyah Co. signed a memorandum of understanding.    

This agreement aims to promote cybersecurity and technological advancements in the Kingdom, as stated in an official announcement.  

SITE CEO Saad Al-Aboodi underscored the significance of fostering secure and dependable digital prospects for partners while reinforcing collaboration among Public Investment Fund companies.  

Topics: Saudi IT technology

Egypt announces new oil discovery in Gulf of Suez
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry on Tuesday announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

The new discovery was made by Egypt’s Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day.

The well is the fourth to be completed and another three wells could be drilled as part of the current phase of exploration, the ministry said. Total output from the field, located in North Geisum, has reached about 23,000 bpd, it added.

Operations in the field are managed by PetroGulf Misr on behalf of Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. and partners Cheiron-Pico and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co.

Cheiron and KUFPEC plan to drill more exploration wells in the concession area and expand development activity in the GNN field.

The Geisum and Tawila West Concession is located at the southern entrance of the Gulf of Suez and covers the North Geisum, South Geisum, Northeast Geisum, and Tawila West fields.

Cheiron said its GNN-11 exploration well hit 165 feet of good quality net pay in a Pre-Miocene Nubia formation.

This is the first time the Nubia play has been found to be oil-bearing in the GNN area of the Geisum-Tawila West concession. The producing reservoir in the main GNN field is in the Nukhul formation.

The probe was drilled into a fault block to the east of the GNN oilfield.

Topics: Egypt Oil gulf of suez

SME count in Saudi Arabia surges by 2.6% to reach 1.23m in Q2 
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s small and medium enterprise landscape saw a 2.6 percent uptick in the second quarter of 2023, with the number of SMEs reaching 1.23 million, up from 1.2 million in the first quarter, according to official data.  

Riyadh emerged as the hub for 42.3 percent of the SMEs by the end of the second quarter, the latest report released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monsha’at, showed.  

The Makkah region and the Eastern Province followed with 18.6 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively. The Aseer Province hosted 5.3 percent of the SMEs, while other cities collectively accounted for 22.9 percent of the total. 

The report provided a breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s SME ecosystem, revealing the presence of 17,888 medium-sized companies, 152,825 small-sized establishments, and 1.06 million micro-sized firms. 

In terms of specific regions, the Riyadh province housed 518,516 SMEs by the second quarter’s conclusion, while the Eastern Province hosted 228,337. Aseer region’s contribution stood at 64,440 SMEs. 

Hashim Al-Dabbagh, acting CEO of Aseer Development Authority, attributed the sector’s growth to Saudi Arabia’s investor-friendly environment. He added: “Our nation’s advanced regulatory and legislative environment has helped to establish an investor base that believes in Saudi Arabia’s economic direction, which has resulted in unprecedented growth in the volume and quality of startup deals.” 

Promoting the SME sector aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. The vision aims for SMEs to contribute 35 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030, with a significant role in reducing the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s workforce participation from 22 percent to 30 percent. 

Amid a decline in venture capital funding in the Middle East and North Africa region during the second quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia maintained its leadership, raising $446 million in the first half of the year, the report outlined.

It further noted that 42 percent of all MENA funding to SMEs during the first half of 2023 was directed to Saudi Arabia. 

Al-Dabbagh emphasized the collaboration between the public and private sectors, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of its Vision 2030 goals.  

He added: “When combined with enabling factors such as the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, the positive growth trajectory of Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurs and smaller businesses is providing crucial momentum to the Kingdom’s progress toward its ambitious Vision 2030 goals.” 

Topics: SME Saudi

Saudi Arabia joins UN convention on international sales
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to stimulate the economy and enhance its global position in international trade, Saudi Arabia has acceded to the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods. 

The UN CISG is a multilateral uniform international sales treaty that facilitates international trade by removing legal barriers among state parties and providing consistent rules governing global goods contracts. 

With this step, the Kingdom becomes the 96th nation that accedes to the agreement, which will officially come into effect on Sept. 1.   

The Kingdom’s announcement aims to boost business sector growth and strengthen the integration of the local economy with regional and global peers, well aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030.   

Additionally, the move will support alternatives to settling disputes by making it easier to refer to the law applied in such an event. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN International treaty sales

