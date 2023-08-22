Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry

You are here

IOFS DG Prof. Yerlan Baidaulet and Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, hold a presser in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 21, 2023. (FBCCI)
Updated 22 August 2023

  • International Islamic Food Processing Association promotes food trade, investment in OIC
  • Bangladesh’s ability to meet IFPA standards expected to boost its market competitiveness
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is poised for growth in its halal food industry, the country’s apex trade body said on Tuesday, as it joined the International Islamic Food Processing Association.

Headquartered in the UAE, the IFPA works under the Islamic Organization for Food Security to promote trade and investment between agriculture and food sector businesses across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed a joining agreement with the association in Dhaka on Monday.

Mohammad Amin Helali, senior vice president of the FBCCI, told Arab News that membership in the organization will help Bangladeshi businesses enter the global halal food market, which is estimated to be worth almost $2 trillion and expected to at least double in the next five years.

“Nowadays, the halal food concept is earning popularity among consumers worldwide ... halal means safe food. It’s free from any toxic elements, and that’s why it is being recognized by the world,” Helali said.

“Our businesses, which work with halal and safe food, will have opportunities to grow further through receiving financial support like loans, grants, etc. It will keep us updated on the latest guidelines regarding halal food from the Islamic perspective.”

Bangladesh’s Standard and Testing Institution is already approved by the Islamic Organization for Food Security — a food and agriculture organization and one of the eight specialized institutions of the OIC — to certify halal food products in Bangladesh.

The country’s ability to meet IFPA standards is expected to further boost its competitiveness in the market.

Food that is halal is food that is permissible under Islamic law, but the halal food market worldwide, especially in meat, is still dominated by non-OIC countries.

“At present, India and Brazil are selling halal meat, although these are not Muslim countries. So, if we can meet the standards of halal food set by IFPA, we will definitely have better chances to grab the international market,” Helali said.

“Our producers will be able to maintain compliance with halal food production (rules), which will eventually boost our presence in the international halal food market, including in Middle Eastern countries.”

Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
AP

  • The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with
  • The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10
AP

WASHINGTON: The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden's talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and more.
The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders' meeting
“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.
The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.
Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

  • The launch is set to take place between August 24 and 31
  • Seoul said the launch would be “an illegal act” because it violates UN sanctions
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea is planning to launch another satellite just three months after its first attempt to put a military eye in the sky failed, prompting condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday and demands to call it off.
The launch is set to take place between August 24 and 31, Pyongyang told Japan’s coast guard Tuesday, with Tokyo mobilizing ships and its PAC-3 missile defense system in case it lands in their territory.
Seoul said the launch would be “an illegal act” because it violates UN sanctions prohibiting the North from tests using ballistic technology, which is used for both space launches and missiles.
“North Korea’s so-called ‘satellite launch’ is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions... No matter what excuses North Korea tries to make, it cannot justify this illegal act,” South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministry said Seoul would “respond sternly to the North’s illicit provocation with close trilateral Korea-US-Japan cooperation.”
The United States echoed that statement.
“We urge the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” the State Department said in a statement, using the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Pyongyang’s announcement came days after leaders from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo met at Camp David in the United States, with North Korea’s growing nuclear threats a key item on the agenda.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Pyongyang to call off the launch, saying Japan was taking “all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen eventuality.”
Japan’s Coast Guard said Pyongyang had informed it of three designated danger areas: the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and waters east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.
In May, Pyongyang launched what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite, but the rocket carrying it, the “Chollima-1” — named after a mythical horse that often features in official propaganda — plunged into the sea minutes after takeoff.
Soon after, Kim Jong Un’s government vowed to successfully launch its spy satellite “in the near future,” saying it was a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region.
Pyongyang’s new launch plan follows Seoul and Washington kicking off their major annual joint military drills on Monday.
Known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, the exercises, which are aimed at countering growing threats from the nuclear-armed North, will run through August 31.
Pyongyang views all such drills as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response.
Suspected North Korean hackers have already targeted the exercises, with email attacks on South Korean contractors working at the allies’ combined exercise war simulation center.
On Tuesday, North Korea’s state news agency condemned “the aggressive character” of the US-South Korea drills.
KCNA warned in a commentary that if the drills involve a “nuclear provocation,” the possibility “of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic.”
South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers last week that Pyongyang could launch a reconnaissance satellite ahead of the 75th anniversary of the North’s founding on September 9, member of parliament Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the briefing.
Choi Gi-il, professor of national security at Sangji University, told AFP: “Pyongyang appears to be timing its next satellite launch with the ongoing joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, having improved and supplemented technical aspects of the launch over the past three months.”
“Given the nature of the North Korean regime, three months seems sufficient enough to find flaws from its failed May launch and apply fixes — though we have to see whether it can pull it off this time,” he said.
Kim has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority.
The crash of the satellite in May sparked a complex South Korean salvage operation. The government analyzed the retrieved parts and concluded the satellite had no military utility.

Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

  • Kyiv accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the February 24 invasion
  • “The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case,” the ICJ said
AFP

THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court will hear objections by Russia next month after Kyiv dragged it before the Hague-based body over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Kyiv accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the February 24 invasion, and of planning genocide itself.
Judges last year issued a preliminary order telling Moscow to suspend its military operations, which are still ongoing in Ukraine.
“The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case,” the ICJ said in a statement.
Russia will lodge its objections on Monday, September 18 while Ukraine will give counter-arguments the following day.
On Wednesday, more than 30 other countries — all Western allies of Ukraine — will also be given a chance to make statements.
The ICJ in June gave 32 countries the green light to lend support to Kyiv by allowing them to “intervene” in the case.
However, the ICJ dismissed a bid by the United States to join the case.
The allies’ interventions mainly concern whether the ICJ has jurisdiction in the case, a process that could take months or even years.
A second round of oral arguments will then follow on September 25 and September 27.
Ukraine has alleged that Russia breached the UN genocide convention by its stated justification early in the war that it invaded to halt what it called genocide in pro-Russian areas of eastern Ukraine.
Moscow had previously snubbed the hearings, saying in a written filing the ICJ “did not have jurisdiction” because Kyiv’s request fell outside the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention on which it based its case.
The ICJ’s order in March last year that Russia must stop its invasion was just a preliminary ruling, pending a decision on whether it is competent to deal with it or not.
The ICJ was created after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states.
Its decisions are binding although it has no means to enforce them.
The ruling comes as the court is dealing with a separate case filed by Ukraine alleging that Russia backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine for years before the invasion.

Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

  • Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik are wanted in connection with the death of British schoolgirl
  • Imran Sharif detained by police over suspicion he knows suspects’ whereabouts in Pakistan
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Pakistan have arrested a man as part of the hunt for relatives of slain UK schoolgirl Sara Sharif.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Sara’s father, along with his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and brother Faisal Malik, 28, are wanted in connection with the death of the girl, who was found Aug. 10, the day after the trio fled the UK.

The three adults, along with five of Sharif’s children, are thought to be hiding in Pakistan. Sharif’s parents and a number of other relatives are also missing, with the family home and shop in Jhelum, Punjab, locked up and empty.

MailOnline reported that another of Sharif’s brothers, Imran, had been detained by police, with authorities “convinced” he knows of the family’s whereabouts. He is being interrogated by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

“We spoke to Imran and some of the family members last week and they insisted that they did not know where Urfan and his family are,” a police source said. “But we don’t believe them; there’s absolutely no way that they can’t know where eight of their relatives who have come from England are. They are telling us a pack of lies.

“We managed to get hold of Imran, but the rest of his family have gone missing. They clearly have something to hide. We have got hold of one of them and will be interrogating him until he tells us the truth.”

Last week, Imran confirmed to MailOnline his brother had been in Pakistan on Aug. 9 and had visited the family, but that he was alone.

“After reaching Pakistan he came to us and instantly disappeared. He did not bring his family to our home. Some people say he is hiding somewhere in Jhelum in a rented house, but others said he may be gone to Mirpur where his in-laws are living,” he said.

“(The) police … raided our home twice during the last week and took pictures of Urfan and other family members. We have been warned to inform police immediately soon after receiving his whereabouts.”

A police source told MailOnline Batool’s family had not been located in Mirpur, which is two hours from Jhelum.

“We have the mobile phone numbers for Sharif and the other people with him who came from the UK. We are doing our utmost to trace them electronically but it’s not proving to be very easy,” the source added.

Sara’s body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, after local police received a call purportedly from Sharif in Pakistan. An autopsy could not establish cause of death, but found she sustained multiple serious and “extensive” injuries over a period of time.

Her mother, Olga Sharif, 36, called on her ex-husband to “come forward and explain himself.”

Updated 22 August 2023
AP

  • “Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said
  • The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the US ambassador.
Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.
“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential pardons, works on judicial appointments and reviews legislation. The office also helps investigate and manage congressional investigations into the administration and lawsuits against the president when he is sued in his official capacity.
This year will be a thorny one: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, and former President Donald Trump has been charged with federal and state crimes as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Plus, GOP lawmakers are probing the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.
Under the Obama administration, Siskel oversaw the White House legal response to congressional oversight and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Siskel, a Chicago native and the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel, served for two years as the top lawyer in Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is a former assistant US attorney in Illinois. He also clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the US Supreme Court.

