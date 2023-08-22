Egypt’s unemployment rate drops slightly to 7% in Q2 

You are here

In terms of gender distribution, the data indicated that the male labor force numbered more than 25.5 million, while the female workforce comprised over 5.4 million. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate edged down to 7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, the latest government data released on Tuesday showed. 

The data, compiled by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, revealed that Egypt’s labor force encompassed 30.97 million workers during the second quarter, marking a 1.3 percent increase from the 30.57 million employees in the preceding quarter. 

Breaking down the labor force composition, the agency reported that urban areas accounted for 13.37 million workers, while rural regions contributed 17.59 million workers. 

In terms of gender distribution, the data indicated that the male labor force numbered more than 25.5 million, while the female workforce comprised over 5.4 million. 

The increase in the labor force was attributed to the addition of 400,000 workers during the current quarter, coupled with a decrease of 2,000 in the number of unemployed individuals. This overall shift contributed to a net growth of approximately 399,000 in the labor force. 

The data underscores Egypt's ongoing efforts to manage its employment landscape and support workforce stability. 

CAPMAS data highlighted that unemployed individuals in the second quarter totaled 2.17 million, constituting 7 percent of the total labor force, with 1.23 million men and 941,000 women. 

The report also indicated that the age group from 15 to 29 made up 61.8 percent of the unemployed, compared to 60.3 percent in the previous quarter.  

Moreover, unemployed individuals with intermediate, upper-intermediate, university, and above certificates accounted for 84.1 percent in the current quarter, compared to 81.7 percent in the previous quarter. 

The Egyptian government’s initiatives to combat unemployment and spur economic growth have encompassed infrastructure investment, economic reforms, youth employment programs, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and agricultural initiatives. These measures underscore the nation’s commitment to addressing unemployment and fostering economic prosperity. 

Topics: Egypt Employment workforce

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 30.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,377.55 on Tuesday.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.65 billion ($1.24 billion) as 89 of the stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 41.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 23,478.88. This decline came as 25 stocks advanced and 26 retreated.

Similarly, MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1 1,477.64.

The best-performing stock of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co. The company’s share price surged 9.96 percent to SR25.95.

Other top performers include Development Works Food Co. and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., whose share prices soared 8.51 percent and 4.86 percent to close at SR119.80 and SR349.20, respectively.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also performed well.

The worst performer was Almarai Co., whose share price dropped 4.15 percent to SR64.70.

Red Sea International Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co. also performed poorly, as their share prices dropped 3.44 percent and 2.9 percent to SR23.56 and SR26.80, respectively.

Astra Industrial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi also saw their respective share prices decline.

On Nomu, Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 29.82 percent to SR123.20.

Other best performers on Nomu were Marble Design Co. and Natural Gas Distribution Co., whose share prices soared 9.75 percent and 6.84 percent to SR78.80 and SR60.90, respectively.

National Environmental Recycling Co. and Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also performed well.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was a major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 5.78 percent to SR34.25.

The share prices of Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. also fell 5.51 percent and 5.43 percent to stand at SR46.30 and SR66.20, respectively.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

SINGAPORE: Oil edged lower on Tuesday as the market waited to see if Iraqi exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal would resume, which could ease the supply tightness caused by the output cuts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, while a faltering Chinese economy weighed on the outlook for demand.

Brent crude was down 11 cents at $84.35 a barrel by 09:51 a.m. Saudi time, while the more active US West Texas Intermediate October contract slipped 10 cents to $80.02 a barrel.

The front-month WTI contract that expires in September was up 17 cents at 80.89 a barrel.

“Crude oil struggled to keep its head above water on signs of supply tightness easing,” Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes, analysts from ANZ Bank, said in a note to clients.

Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss several issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister’s office told Reuters on Monday.

Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day of exports through the northern Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce.

More Iraqi crude oil coming on to the market could help alleviate the supply crunch for sour crude as the OPEC+ prolonged and deepened production cuts.

Meanwhile, gloom over the economic outlook in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, continued to pressure oil prices and heighten worries about fuel demand.

China’s central bank on Monday cut its one-year lending rate only moderately to the disappointment of the market which had expected more aggressive stimulus steps amid a rapid loss in economic momentum.

“China’s economic weakness is weighing on oil prices and will create a ceiling for them this year, especially as Beijing appears committed to avoiding large-scale fiscal stimulus,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

J.P. Morgan analysts estimated that global demand growth for mobility fuels decelerated to 0.6 million bpd year-on-year for the reference week ended Aug. 12.

Year-to-date, with China’s base effect now out of the numbers, growth in demand for mobility fuels slipped to 1.6 million bpd compared to the same period last year, they said.

Putting a floor under oil prices, US crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. The American Petroleum Institute industry group is due to release data on Tuesday.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its own data on Wednesday.

The market is also focusing on preliminary US August PMI data and the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, both due later this week.

US economic data over recent weeks has bolstered expectations for the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, putting a dampener on the demand outlook for oil and a broad range of consumer goods.

Topics: Oil OPEC

RIYADH: Bahrain and Oman have agreed to exchange corporate credit information among their business to instill transparency and reduce financial risks.

On Tuesday, Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, or BENEFIT, signed a deal with Oman Credit and Financial Information Center, also known as Mala’a.

The move is part of a broader strategy to increase connectivity between Gulf Cooperation Council nations, mirroring prior agreements with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The focus is to digitally exchange corporate credit data, ensuring it’s accessible to all member countries, according to a press release.

The strategy comes after the Supreme Council of the GCC issued a decision in its 37th annual session in 2016 to approve the exchange of credit information between Gulf countries according to the framework for a mechanism to facilitate the transfer.

The agreement was signed in Muscat between BENEFIT CEO Abdulwahed Al-Janahi and Mala’a Center General Manager Bassam Al-Jamali.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Janahi remarked on the broader implications of the agreement, emphasizing its potential benefits for Bahrain and Oman, and the entire GCC region.

He highlighted the joint efforts toward refining the credit information sector in the area.

The BENEFIT CEO said: “We are all working toward the important and common goal of enhancing the credit information industry in the region. I can confirm that our rigorous studies of the credit market and the challenges and opportunities surrounding it are ongoing, and this agreement comes as a great milestone in this process.”

Al-Jamali also acknowledged the potential for enhanced collaboration and the establishment of improved communication channels resulting from this agreement. He expressed hope for bolstered support for the banking sector and a more streamlined approach to credit and financial risk management.

Founded in 1997, BENEFIT is owned by banks in Bahrain. The Central Bank of Bahrain regulates it and provides innovative payment capabilities, information management solutions, and business process outsourcing services across different sectors in Bahrain and the region.

Topics: Bahrain Oman GCC Financial risks Data sharing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working toward improving transparency and bolstering corporate governance, with the Commerce Ministry issuing clarifications on the preparation of financial statements of joint-stock companies.  

According to the ministry’s statement, preparing financial statements is incumbent upon the board of directors at the culmination of each fiscal year.     

This process entails attaching a comprehensive report outlining the company’s operational and financial performance over the preceding year.  

The statement added that proposed profit distribution methodologies are also a part of this documentation.     

Moreover, the statement said the pertinent documents must be made available for audit, if applicable, a minimum of 45 days before the slated general assembly meeting. 

The all-inclusive report of the joint-stock company should be signed by the CEO, financial director, and chairman of the board of directors. A copy of this signed report must be kept at the company’s headquarters, accessible to shareholders, as per the ministry’s procedure. 

To facilitate the convening of the general assembly, the chairman is required to deposit these signed documents, along with the auditor’s report if available, at least 21 days before the intended assembly date, the statement added.  

The ministry allows for exceptions to this provision in cases where reports have been previously published through modern digital means, in line with regulations. 

The Saudi Commerce Ministry’s efforts to streamline regulations reflect its commitment to establishing a prominent position for the Kingdom in a fair and stimulating business environment. 

In April, the ministry identified 10 priority projects in the trade and investment sector this year amid efforts to review and upgrade regulations and legislation in order, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The move is aimed at supporting the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of creating an attractive investment landscape for local and international investors while bolstering the regional and global competitiveness of the business sector.  

According to the report, reforms encompassed various aspects such as consumer protection, commercial registration, trade names, commercial transactions, mediation, and the establishment of government firms. This approach also addressed the family business charter, corporate governance regulations, commercial registration system implementing rules, and trade names system implementing regulations.

 

Topics: Saudi joint-stock company Finance

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to enhance its cybersecurity services and technological infrastructure is set to gain momentum as the Saudi Information Technology Co., also known as SITE, and Diriyah Co. signed a memorandum of understanding.    

The deal aims to promote cybersecurity and technological advancements in the Kingdom, as stated in an official announcement.  

SITE CEO Saad Al-Aboodi underscored the significance of fostering secure and dependable digital prospects for partners while reinforcing collaboration among Public Investment Fund companies.  

This step is an extension of SITE’s contributions to the safe digital transformation journey in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030, Al-Aboodi emphasized. 

On the other hand, Diriyah Co. Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo highlighted the significance of the partnership between the firm and SITE in promoting cybersecurity and technological advancements. 

This collaboration aims to foster a safe and secure digital landscape by sharing knowledge, resources and expertise, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030, Inzerillo said. 

In 2022, Diriyah Co., one of the major projects of the PIF, was launched to develop and execute the Diriyah project. 

It was working to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects authentic Saudi heritage while allowing visitors to unravel the Kingdom’s history. 

In July, the Ministry of Commerce’s summary bulletin revealed that the number of cybersecurity firms registered in the Kingdom grew 52 percent to 2,229 in the second quarter from 1,462 in the year-ago period.  

At the time, the bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,424 registrations, followed by Makkah at 373, the Eastern Province at 278, Madinah at 56 and Qassim at 23.     

The spurt in numbers echoed the global cybersecurity community’s outlook on the growing awareness in Saudi Arabia about internet threats as the Kingdom upgrades its legislation, regulations and infrastructure to meet the challenge.     

Moreover, internet users in Saudi Arabia are becoming more conscious of cyber risks as 97 percent of respondents in a recent survey conducted by global technology firm Cisco in July said they take extensive measures to protect the security of their home connections.     

Cisco’s Broadband Survey, conducted with over 21,000 people across 12 countries, included 2,000 respondents from the Kingdom.      

“Our survey has confirmed that consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity when using their broadband service, and this is aligned with the results of our previous study that revealed that 73 percent of consumers in the Kingdom worry about cybercriminals hacking their devices,” said Cisco Saudi Arabia Managing Director Salman Faqeeh at the time. 

Topics: Saudi IT technology

