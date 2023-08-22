Egypt’s unemployment rate drops slightly to 7% in Q2 

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate edged down to 7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, the latest government data released on Tuesday showed.

The data, compiled by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, revealed that Egypt’s labor force encompassed 30.97 million workers during the second quarter, marking a 1.3 percent increase from the 30.57 million employees in the preceding quarter.

Breaking down the labor force composition, the agency reported that urban areas accounted for 13.37 million workers, while rural regions contributed 17.59 million workers.

In terms of gender distribution, the data indicated that the male labor force numbered more than 25.5 million, while the female workforce comprised over 5.4 million.

The increase in the labor force was attributed to the addition of 400,000 workers during the current quarter, coupled with a decrease of 2,000 in the number of unemployed individuals. This overall shift contributed to a net growth of approximately 399,000 in the labor force.

The data underscores Egypt's ongoing efforts to manage its employment landscape and support workforce stability.

CAPMAS data highlighted that unemployed individuals in the second quarter totaled 2.17 million, constituting 7 percent of the total labor force, with 1.23 million men and 941,000 women.

The report also indicated that the age group from 15 to 29 made up 61.8 percent of the unemployed, compared to 60.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Moreover, unemployed individuals with intermediate, upper-intermediate, university, and above certificates accounted for 84.1 percent in the current quarter, compared to 81.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The Egyptian government’s initiatives to combat unemployment and spur economic growth have encompassed infrastructure investment, economic reforms, youth employment programs, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and agricultural initiatives. These measures underscore the nation’s commitment to addressing unemployment and fostering economic prosperity.