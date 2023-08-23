KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services for 5,944 people in Yemen

Back to school shopping in full swing as Saudi supplies demand reaches new heights

JEDDAH: With the dawn of a new academic year in Saudi Arabia, the familiar hustle and bustle of back-to-school preparations has returned, marking a time of excitement, and a flurry of activity for both parents and students.

This year, stationery and school supplies business owners are reporting a significant surge in demand.

Malls and major libraries around Saudi Arabia took the opportunity to host back-to-school festivals and campaigns as a one-stop shopping experience for families. These events featured a diverse array of school essentials, ranging from bags and uniforms to an extensive selection of stationery supplies, including the notebooks, pencils, pens and tools required for study and notetaking. It also made for a fun family day out.

With the return of back-to-school season, stationery and school supplies business owners are reporting a significant surge in sales. (SPA)

Mohammed Al-Malki, a stationery shop owner from Jeddah, told Arab News: “The increase in purchasing activity began about a week prior to schools reopening and continued to peak throughout the final weekend before classes commenced.”

Al-Malki said that demand remains robust for the first two weeks of the new academic term.

The digital landscape has also played a crucial role in reshaping the way that students and parents approach back-to-school shopping.

It’s always a positive feeling to be back, following a delightful summer vacation. Ghadeer Shaheen, Primary school teacher

E-commerce platforms have witnessed a significant uptick in sales, particularly in school bags. Boys and girls are embracing the convenience of purchasing their essentials through apps and websites, drawn by the extensive options for customization and ease of browsing and selecting exactly what they want.

Reham Modaress, a Saudi mother of five, gave Arab News her insights into the evolving school shopping landscape.

Her two elder daughters, who are in the seventh and eighth grades, opted for a more contemporary approach by ordering their backpacks and school shoes through online platforms such as Shein.

“These platforms offer a variety of stylish options that allow them to follow trends that resonate with their preferences,” Modaress said.

Modaress also said that while her older daughters were navigating online shopping independently, she and her husband were overseeing the school preparation purchases for their younger children.

She added, “However, for certain items like school uniforms, a physical visit to shops is a must to ensure the right fit and quality.”

According to Modaress, “The earlier the better … to plan school preparation time and avoid the annual school hustle and bustle.”

Neamah Fadel, a mother of three, shared her thoughts on the return to school. She emphasized the sense of excitement that permeates her household, as both she and her children gear up for the coming year.

Fadel highlighted the attraction of the routine that settles in with the start of the school season. “What stands out most for me,” she said, “is the structured routine my children adopt once school is back in session.”

She expressed her delight in the transformation of the local shopping scene, as school-related items become ubiquitous and easily accessible. No longer confined to last-minute stationery rushes, the family can leisurely acquire school essentials.

Fadel confessed that she is perhaps more thrilled by the preparations than her own children. Her enthusiasm for the approaching school year is palpable, as she actively engages in organizing her children’s supplies and anticipating the experiences that lie ahead.

One of Fadel’s daughters, Mais, a second-grader, shared her perspective on the return to school: “I had been eagerly anticipating the school’s reopening. Especially for the joy of using my brand-new lunch box.”

Her excitement underscored the emotional reward children gain with even the simplest aspects of returning to the familiar school routine and getting new supplies to take to school.

For Fadel’s son Qusai, a third-grader, the prospect of reconnecting with friends takes center stage. “I’m absolutely thrilled about meeting my friends again,” he said, highlighting the significance of social interaction that children seek within the school environment.

Ghadeer Shaheen, a primary school teacher in Alkhobar, voiced her sentiments about the return to the classroom: “It’s always a positive feeling to be back, following a delightful summer vacation.”

Shaheen’s preparations for the school year went beyond curriculum planning; she chose to surprise her students with a thoughtful school kit. Speaking about the challenges that lie ahead, she said, “I recognize that students maintaining commitment to their studies might pose a challenge in the modern era.”