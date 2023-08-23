You are here

Gas Arabian Services, India's Tubefit Engineers form manufacturing JV

Gas Arabian Services, India’s Tubefit Engineers form manufacturing JV
This alliance aims to establish Tubefit Arabia Factory LLC, a limited liability company that manufactures various instrumentation fittings and valves. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Gas Arabian Services, India’s Tubefit Engineers form manufacturing JV

Gas Arabian Services, India’s Tubefit Engineers form manufacturing JV
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s drive to attract foreign investments, Gas Arabian Services Co., a firm listed on the Kingdom’s parallel stock market Nomu, has sealed a partnership with India’s Tubefit Engineers.

This alliance aims to establish Tubefit Arabia Factory LLC, a limited liability company that manufactures various instrumentation fittings and valves.

According to an official filing on the Saudi stock exchange, the new venture will have its headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The statement further revealed that Tubefit Engineers will hold a majority stake of 53 percent, while Gas Arabian Services Co. will possess the remaining 47 percent ownership.

The joint venture’s capital will be set at SR5 million ($1.33 million), with Gas Arabian Services Co. financing its part, valued at SR2.35 million, from its resources.

The prospective impact of this collaboration is expected to be positive for Gas Arabian Services Co. in the long run, the statement said, adding that establishing Tubefit Arabia Factory LLC remains contingent on regulatory approvals and the satisfactory fulfillment of agreement conditions.

The strategic move comes on the heels of Gas Arabian Services Co.’s robust financial performance in the first half of 2023. The company reported a net profit of SR35.5 million, marking a 99 percent increase from the same period last year.

The revenue surge was attributed to heightened sales and greater profit share from associates, the company said in a Tadawul statement. 

The surge in foreign direct investments in Saudi Arabia, driven by regulatory reforms and the Vision 2030 initiative, was evident in the first quarter of 2023, as FDI inflows reached SR8.1 billion. This inflow reflected a substantial increase of 10.2 percent from the same period in the prior year.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investments and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City introduced the Regional Headquarters Program to encourage global corporations to establish their headquarters within the Kingdom. 

Further enhancing this approach, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in March revealed that multinational firms relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia would be eligible for tax benefits. 

Topics: Gas Arabian Services Tubefit Engineers

Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes August sukuk issuance at $930m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August sukuk issuance at $930m
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August sukuk issuance at $930m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August sukuk issuance at $930m
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has concluded its riyal-denominated sukuk program issuance for August, with a bid amount totaling SR3.50 billion ($930 million), marking a 33.07 percent increase compared to July 2023.

The issuance was executed in two tranches, with the first tranche valued at SR2.40 billion set to mature in 2031 and the second worth SR1.10 billion in 2033, according to NDMC.

This issuance follows SR2.63 billion raised in July, SR2.25 billion in June and SR4.33 billion in May, showcasing a consistent engagement in the financial market.

“NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved annual borrowing plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” said the government entity in a press statement. 

The statement added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”

Sukuk, which adheres to Shariah law, is known as Islamic bonds.

Earlier this month, the institution took a strategic step to restructure SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

This initiative aims to strengthen the domestic money market and keep up with its developments, as per a press release.

In May, the NDMC successfully raised $6 billion via sukuk sales, part of its comprehensive Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program. 

In a press statement issued then, the debt-raising entity said that the move was part of its strategy to diversify funding sources and expand the investor base to meet the Kingdom’s financing needs from international debt capital markets. 

While global sukuk issuances are anticipated to decline in 2023, particularly in light of ongoing economic transformation programs, Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuance showcases its determination to manage its financial needs effectively. 

According to an S&P Global report released in January, global sukuk issuances are projected to reach approximately $150 billion in 2023, down from $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021. 

The report emphasized corporate engagement, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia, as a critical driver behind issuance volumes amid ongoing economic reforms.

Topics: NDMC National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Oil Updates — crude dips as markets await PMI releases, Jackson Hole meet

Oil Updates — crude dips as markets await PMI releases, Jackson Hole meet
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude dips as markets await PMI releases, Jackson Hole meet

Oil Updates — crude dips as markets await PMI releases, Jackson Hole meet
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, as traders were cautious ahead of potentially gloomy manufacturing data and an annual meeting at Jackson Hole, where heavy-hitter central bankers including from the US will talk interest rates.

Brent crude was down 51 cents to $83.52 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.15 a barrel, down 49 cents.

Markets await hints on the outlook for interest rates when Federal Reserve officials and policy makers from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan head to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for an annual meeting later this week.

“Investors are reluctant to take big positions ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium as they want to find clues for the next step by the US Federal Reserve,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan posted shrinking factory activity for a third straight month in August, and the euro zone, France, Germany, Britain and the US are set to release their own purchasing managers’ index data later in the day.

“What oil watchers should be concerned with is that all of the predictions of their manufacturing PMIs are under 50, therefore they are all in contraction territory and readings below expectations will sound warnings again of lower oil demand,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

Crucial to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year is China, the world’s second-largest economy. But weak growth has frustrated markets as pledged stimulus has fallen short of expectations, including a smaller-than-expected cut in a key lending benchmark on Monday.

On the supply side, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have opted to curb supplies to buoy prices, with Saudi Arabia cutting output by another 1 million barrels per day from July through September. Russia plans to reduce exports in August by 500,000 bpd.

Crude stocks in the US continued to fall, dropping by about 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 18, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was a slightly smaller draw than a drop of 2.9 million barrels analysts expected in a Reuters poll.

The weekly report from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US energy department, is due at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude oil Brent US West Texas Intermediate

Saudi Arabia's off-plan property sales grow by 52% during H1 

Saudi Arabia’s off-plan property sales grow by 52% during H1 
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s off-plan property sales grow by 52% during H1 

Saudi Arabia’s off-plan property sales grow by 52% during H1 
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Off-plan property sales in Saudi Arabia have been gaining popularity in recent years, with the category growing 52 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
Off-plan sales refer to purchasing a property before it is built or completed. Buyers typically invest in the property based on architectural plans and specifications provided by the developer. 

According to Wafi, the country’s off-plan sales and leasing committee in the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, 47 off-plan sales projects were licensed in the first six months of 2023. 

This increase comes as part of Wafi’s efforts to enhance the real estate sector and supply housing units that meet the aspirations of Saudi families and raise the proportion of residential ownership to 70 percent by 2030, under the objectives of the housing program, one of the key initiatives of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

The secretary-general of Wafi, Naif bin Nawaf Al-Sharif, said licenses for small and medium-sized projects witnessed a growth of 139 percent during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year, as the committee licensed 79 projects to provide 1,832 new real estate units in all regions countrywide.  

He said the growth rate of completed projects during the period reached 130 percent.  

Al-Sharif noted that the number of off-plan developers has grown by 9 percent compared to the first half of 2022, adding that 174 real estate developers were qualified for different projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing SaudiVision2030

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to drive depth and agility in macroeconomic and microeconomic learning, King Saud University on Tuesday revealed the results of the elections for the 14th term of the Saudi Economics Association board of directors. 

The association’s efforts encompass elevating its members’ scientific and occupational competence and fostering professional interaction. 

Furthermore, the association delivers expert and targeted economic guidance to relevant public and private entities.  

It also makes it easier for relevant entities and institutions inside and outside the Kingdom to exchange ideas and scientific research in the areas of interest. 

The new board of directors will be chaired by Ahmed bin Abdul Kareem Al-Muhimeed, Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Rajhi assigned as the vice president, Talal bin Hamad Al-Sabhan as treasurer, and Reem bint Abdul Rahman Al-Shuqairi as secretary. 

 Mamdouh bin Abdul Aziz bin Saleh Al-Furayyan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al-Sheikh, Ashwaq bint Nasser Al-Juhani, and Saad bin Muneef Al-Thaq have been elected as members of the association. 

Topics: King Saud University

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 30.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,377.55 on Tuesday.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.65 billion ($1.24 billion) as 89 of the stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 41.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 23,478.88. This decline came as 25 stocks advanced and 26 retreated.

Similarly, MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1 1,477.64.

The best-performing stock of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co. The company’s share price surged 9.96 percent to SR25.95.

Other top performers include Development Works Food Co. and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., whose share prices soared 8.51 percent and 4.86 percent to close at SR119.80 and SR349.20, respectively.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also performed well.

The worst performer was Almarai Co., whose share price dropped 4.15 percent to SR64.70.

Red Sea International Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co. also performed poorly, as their share prices dropped 3.44 percent and 2.9 percent to SR23.56 and SR26.80, respectively.

Astra Industrial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi also saw their respective share prices decline.

On Nomu, Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 29.82 percent to SR123.20.

Other best performers on Nomu were Marble Design Co. and Natural Gas Distribution Co., whose share prices soared 9.75 percent and 6.84 percent to SR78.80 and SR60.90, respectively.

National Environmental Recycling Co. and Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also performed well.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was a major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 5.78 percent to SR34.25.

The share prices of Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. also fell 5.51 percent and 5.43 percent to stand at SR46.30 and SR66.20, respectively.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

