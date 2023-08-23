ADNOC L&S takes delivery of 3rd eco-friendly crude carrier

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Logistics and Services has taken delivery of its third very large crude carrier equipped with an environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas dual-fuel system.

The vessel named Arzanah is the latest addition among the four LNG dual-fuel VLCCs to be delivered this year.

With two VLCCs delivered in June and July, ADNOC L&S anticipates the fourth delivery in the final quarter.

This newly constructed VLCC fleet is equipped with LNG dual-fuel engines, positioning it among the most ecologically efficient carriers in operation.

ADNOC’s statement on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, ADX, revealed an investment of around $2 billion dedicated to constructing environmentally friendly vessels.

The company said it has also successfully reduced its owned fleet’s carbon intensity by over 20 percent between 2018 and 2022.

Expected to participate in spot market trading, these vessels are being built by Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, at the Okpo Shipyard on Geoje Island, South Korea.

The VLCC Arzanah, measuring 336 meters in length and having a 300,000 ton deadweight, is designed for long-haul journeys, delivering crude to consumers worldwide. Each voyage can transport almost 2 million barrels of crude oil.

In line with rising demand, ADNOC procured three additional liquefied natural gas tankers in June last year. These new vessels will significantly expand the company’s capacity compared to its current fleet, with each having a total of 175,000 cubic meters.

Furthermore, an agreement was signed in April 2022 to construct two 175,000 m3 LNG vessels at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China, expected to join ADNOC’s fleet in 2025.

According to a company statement, these ships are set to be bigger and more technologically advanced, contributing to enhanced efficiency and reduced emissions.

Each vessel will hold enough LNG to power 45,000 homes a year.