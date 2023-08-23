You are here

Jadwa Investment acquires 35% stake in Kuwaiti perfumer Gissah

Jadwa’s acquisition of Kuwait’s Gissah Perfumes Co. took place through its private equity arm, Jadwa Retail Opportunities Fund.
Jadwa’s acquisition of Kuwait’s Gissah Perfumes Co. took place through its private equity arm, Jadwa Retail Opportunities Fund.
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Jadwa Investment acquires 35% stake in Kuwaiti perfumer Gissah

Jadwa Investment acquires 35% stake in Kuwaiti perfumer Gissah
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment announced on Wednesday that it has acquired a 35 percent equity stake in one of the Gulf region’s fastest-growing fragrance companies.

Jadwa’s acquisition of Kuwait’s Gissah Perfumes Co. took place through its private equity arm, Jadwa Retail Opportunities Fund, the companies disclosed in a joint statement on Wednesday.

As one of the Kingdom’s leading privately owned investment banks, Jadwa prepares to unlock the fragrance company’s next growth phase.

“This partnership represents a new chapter for Gissah, as it will enable us to continue to build on our growth momentum, advance our corporate journey and prepare the company for public listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange,” said Faisal Al-Shayji, chairman of Gissah. 

The timeline for Gissah’s planned listing on the Kingdom’s stock exchange and the value of the investment have not been yet disclosed.

Launched in 2018, Gissah grew rapidly with 80 stories in 25 cities across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain.

Elie El-Khoury, head of private equity at Jadwa Investment, said: “Gissah is rising star in the GCC’s perfume sector.”

GCC inflation remains below global average amid slowdown

GCC inflation remains below global average amid slowdown
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

GCC inflation remains below global average amid slowdown

GCC inflation remains below global average amid slowdown
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Inflation across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries continues to stay notably lower than counterparts in the Middle East and worldwide, an analysis done by Kamco Invest, a Riyadh-based investment service provider, showed.

Global inflation trends have shown a gradual deceleration in 2023 compared to the previous year, the report said. This shift is primarily driven by factors such as reduced food costs, declining energy prices, and dampened global demand resulting from tighter monetary policies, it added.

The report said that a significant contributor to the global dip in food prices has been the revival of grain exports from Ukrainian ports, following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

While inflation rates have experienced a decline over the first seven months of the year, the report underscored that global headline inflation appears to have peaked.

According to the report, global core inflation remains notably above the targets set by central banks, signaling ongoing concerns for policymakers.

The consumer price index for food and beverages in the GCC countries recorded a nominal change. In Saudi Arabia, the index recorded a year-on-year monthly growth of just 1 percent in June whereas Kuwait witnessed a moderate monthly change of 6.3 percent.

However, inflation in the Gulf countries was felt mainly in the housing sector led by a 9.1 percent year-on-year growth in the Kingdom and a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase in Kuwait in June.

Similarly, the housing prices in Dubai grew by 6.1 percent during the same period. In the communication subcategory, the report added, the scene was completely different, as the sub-index decreased for most of the GCC countries, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar recording a decline in communications inflation rate at -0.7 percent and -4 percent year-on-year during June 2023 respectively.

In the education sector, the report added, inflation had also been declining with the costs in Saudi Arabia rising only 0.4 percent as compared to 19 percent in the same month a year earlier.

As for the UAE, the report stated that the Dubai CPI grew by 1 percent during July 2023 as compared to the 5.2 percent increase during July 2022, adding that this was the smallest growth witnessed by the Dubai CPI in the last 17 months.

Bahrain’s inflation during June 2023, on the other hand, remained stable recording only a marginal uptick of 0.4 percent year-on-year.

Oman’s consumer prices index, meanwhile, saw a marginal year-on-year rise of 0.6 percent in June 2023.

The report also stated that Qatar’s inflation increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year during June 2023, recording its lowest increase since July 2021.

Closing bell: Saudi main index inches down, while Nomu gains 150 points 

Closing bell: Saudi main index inches down, while Nomu gains 150 points 
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index inches down, while Nomu gains 150 points 

Closing bell: Saudi main index inches down, while Nomu gains 150 points 
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped slightly on Wednesday as it shed 10.48 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 11,367.07.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 150.18 points, or 0.64 points, to close at 23,629.06.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.44 points to close at 1,471.10.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.29 billion ($1.41 billion) as 108 of the stocks advanced, while 99 declined.  

The best-performing stock on the main index was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. The firm’s stock price soared 9.98 percent to SR24.68.  

Other top performers included Thimar Development Holding Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged by 9.83 percent and 8.12 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was AL Maather REIT Fund, as its share price slipped 3.50 percent to SR8.83.  

Share price of Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, dropped 3.28 percent to SR18.90.  

The positive performance of Nomu on Wednesday was driven by Mayar Holding Co., whose share price soared 29.87 percent to SR160.  

Other gainers on the parallel market were Nofoth Food Products Co. and Arabian Plastic Industrial Co., whose share prices edged up by 15 percent and 6.57 percent, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Hail Cement Co.’s board of directors approved the payment of a cash dividend at SR 0.37 a share for the second quarter of this year.  

The company had earlier reported a net profit of SR5.98 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of SR6.83 million it incurred in the same period a year ago.  

India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years 

India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years 
Updated 23 August 2023
REUTERS 

India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years 

India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years 
Updated 23 August 2023
REUTERS 

NEW DELHI: India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the next season beginning October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years, as a lack of rain has cut cane yields, three government sources said. 

India’s absence from the world market would be likely to increase benchmark prices in New York and London that are already trading around multi-year highs, triggering fears of further inflation on global food markets. 

"Our primary focus is to fulfill local sugar requirements and produce ethanol from surplus sugarcane,” said a government source who asked not to be named in line with official rules. "For the upcoming season, we will not have enough sugar to allocate for export quotas.” 

India allowed mills to export only 6.1 million tonnes of sugar during the current season to Sept. 30, after letting them sell a record 11.1 million tonnes last season. 

In 2016, India imposed a 20 percent tax on sugar exports to curb overseas sales. 

Monsoon rains in the top cane-growing districts of the western state of Maharashtra and the southern state of Karnataka — which together account for more than half of India’s total sugar output — have been as much as 50 percent below average so far this year, weather department data showed. 

Patchy rains would cut sugar output in the 2023/24 season and even reduce planting for the 2024/25 season, an industry official, who declined to be named, said. 

Local sugar prices jumped this week to their highest level in nearly two years, prompting the government to allow mills to sell an extra 200,000 tons in August. 

“Food inflation is a concern. The recent increase in sugar prices eliminates any possibility of exports,” said another government source. 

Retail inflation in India jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July and food inflation to 11.5 percent — its highest in over three years. 

India's sugar production could fall 3.3 percent to 31.7 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season. 

“We’ve allowed mills to export large volumes of sugar during the past two years,” said the third government source. “But we also have to ensure sufficient supplies and stable prices.” 

India surprised buyers last month by imposing a ban on non-basmati white rice exports. New Delhi also imposed a 40 percent duty last week on exports of onions as it tries to calm food prices ahead of state elections later this year. 

A Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house said lower output in Thailand was also expected to reduce shipments and major producer Brazil would alone not be able to fill the gap. 

Africa predicted to lead next phase of global growth

Africa predicted to lead next phase of global growth
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Africa predicted to lead next phase of global growth

Africa predicted to lead next phase of global growth
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Africa is likely to lead the global economic growth, as the continent is emerging as a key market player.

Busi Mabuza, Chair of the South Africa chapter of the BRICS Business Council, made this prediction during a panel discussion on Tuesday.

The discussion focused on unveiling trade and investment prospects within the BRICS nations.

The official highlighted that intra-BRICS trade has consistently expanded, recording an average annual growth rate of 7 percent over the last decade, showcasing the increasing economic collaboration among member countries.

“These are very compelling numbers. However, the success of the BRICS formation, especially in the past 10 years is that we have now created a model for the world that moves away from the extractive approach in terms of economic engagement toward a collaborative approach where we can all benefit,” Emirates News Agency quoted her as saying.

She said the continent possesses a younger generation, mineral reserves, and various other resources.

“The next wave of global growth will come from this continent,” she stressed.

“It is important that we are sitting here today inviting our BRICS partners because we see that they accept and understand the multilateral approach where there’s mutual respect and all working for a win-win outcome,” Mabuza said.

“As representatives of the business fraternity of the BRICS economies, it is our responsibility to keep the inclusive agenda at the forefront of our cooperation,” Onkar Kanwar, chairman of the BRICS Business Council, the official said.

The official also highlighted visa accords, which he said, will unleash further opportunities.

The BRICS Business Council serves as a forum that advances and reinforces commercial, trade, and investment connections among the business sectors of the member countries.

QIA picks stake in India's Reliance Retail Ventures at $100bn valuation 

QIA picks stake in India’s Reliance Retail Ventures at $100bn valuation 
Updated 23 August 2023
REUTERS 

QIA picks stake in India’s Reliance Retail Ventures at $100bn valuation 

QIA picks stake in India’s Reliance Retail Ventures at $100bn valuation 
Updated 23 August 2023
REUTERS 

BENGALURU: Qatar Investment Authority will invest 82.78 billion rupees ($1 billion) for about 1 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of India’s Reliance Industries valuing the company at $100 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. 

The $445 billion sovereign wealth fund’s investment comes after Reliance Retail Ventures previously raised about 472.65 billion rupees from more than half a dozen investors, including KKR and General Atlantic, the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the UAE’s Mubadala in a funding round in 2020. 

Headed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail Ventures houses retail operations, including international partnerships and consumer goods business. 

Its core retail businesses include digital and brick-and-mortar stores. 

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Retail Ventures, was recently valued at $92 billion to $96 billion by two global consultants, a move that could signal an eventual initial public offering of the company. 

Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer and has been partnering with a slew of global brands to launch and expand their presence in India.  

