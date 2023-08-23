You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore

Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore

Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore
1 / 2
Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/jke2c

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore

Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir on Wednesday met Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Kingdom Mohammed Josic at the ministry in Riyadh.

The ambassador bid farewell to the minister on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the Kingdom. Al-Jubeir appreciated the good efforts made by Josic in documenting and strengthening relations between the two countries, wishing him continued success.

In a separate meeting, the minister received Ambassador of Singapore Chowming Wong as he also marked the end of his tenure in the Kingdom.

The minister praised the efforts of the ambassador in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The meetings were attended by the director general of the foreign minister’s office, Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir Mohammed Josic Bosnia and Herzegovina

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Belarus counterpart at BRICS summit
King Salman sends message to Zambian president 
Saudi Arabia
King Salman sends message to Zambian president 

Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world

Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world

Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world
  • Kingdom adds 8 new countries to e-visa pool
  • Visitor targets are ‘ambitious,’ says tourism minister
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Not even a decade ago, a trip to experience Saudi Arabia’s historic sites and culture would have been unthinkable for most. Over the past few years, thanks largely to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, the Kingdom has opened to tourists, amid a multitude of other transformations on the business and social fronts.

There has been a dramatic shift in tourism numbers for the Gulf nation since it launched its e-visa program in 2019. Since then, Saudi Arabia registered 94 million visits in 2022, a 93 percent increase compared to 2021, resulting in a tourism spend of SR185 billion ($49 billion).

This rapid tourism growth is due to expanding visa initiatives, which now include 57 nations and two special administrative regions, compared to the initial 49 countries at the program’s launch.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Kingdom’s expanding visa initiatives now include 57 nations and two special administrative regions.
  • New countries in the e-visa pool include Albania, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Africa, and Uzbekistan.
  • Travel and tourism counts for 4.5 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from three percent in 2019.

Abdullah Al-Dakhil, a spokesperson at the Saudi Tourism Authority, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s ongoing visa announcements since 2019 have been a significant step toward the Kingdom becoming a must-visit tourism destination, with millions of travelers from right across the world taking advantage of the changes.”

The Kingdom is now taking another step and reimagining its tourism experience. At the beginning of this month, it granted visitor e-visas to travelers from eight countries for leisure, business and religious trips (Umrah only): Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, said: “By expanding the e-visas to these countries, Saudi Arabia takes another step forward in opening its doors to the world and offering an easier and simplified travel experience for all visitors to the Kingdom.”

The visitor e-visa is valid for an entire year, grants multiple entries and permits a stay of up to 90 days. Additionally, Visit Saudi offers an online trip planner for visitors to create custom itineraries with ease.

Nusuk is the Kingdom’s first-ever official integrated digital platform, enabling pilgrims to plan their journeys. It is Umrah pilgrims’ one-stop platform for securing visas, booking packages, and obtaining necessary guidance and visitation permits for travel to Makkah and Madinah. Since the digital platform’s launch in September 2022, 1.1 million applications have been received, and over 800,000 visas issued.

“Thanks to the e-visa program, the Stopover Visa and the Nusuk platform which now seamlessly issues Umrah e-visas, it has never been easier or more in-demand to visit Saudi Arabia … (The Kingdom) expects even bigger numbers this year with great Q1 and Q2 results,” Al-Dakhil added.

Most recently, Saudi Arabia announced it would launch the Nusuk platform in Bangladesh for that nation’s pilgrims.

Muslim visitors with all types of visas will now be eligible to perform Umrah. Whether visiting Saudi Arabia as a tourist or for business, Muslim visitors will be able to add Umrah as an itinerary stop.

The new e-visas also have economic benefits for the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is setting the pace globally, aiming to provide some of the biggest opportunities in tourism today.

According to the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Kingdom is the biggest investor in the industry worldwide. With sector investment of $800 billion by 2030 and another $550 billion dollars earmarked for the development of tourist destinations, the Kingdom is creating value for its partners. For example, over the next five years, the number of hotel rooms in Saudi Arabia will nearly double to about 200,000.

And the travelers keep flocking to the Kingdom. According to the ministry, Saudi Arabia is well on track to achieve its goal of 100 million visits by 2030 — with new targets currently being set. And the plan is for the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent of GDP by 2030. Currently travel and tourism counts for 4.5 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from 3 percent in 2019.

Moreover, the new e-visa program is also working, according to the authority, to empower Saudis economically. Notable investments in infrastructure and development projects are being made across the country to create employment and empowerment opportunities for citizens.

Al-Khateeb told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is going through a major transformation, and we welcome and invite people to come and experience Saudi Arabia and see the changes that happened in the last few years.”

“Our target is indeed ambitious,” he continued, adding, “we have achieved a lot so far and the best thing to do is to come and experience life here and see the changes on the ground.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Saudi E-Visa

Related

Special Saudi Tourism Authority launches Nusuk travel app in Pakistan
Pakistan
Saudi Tourism Authority launches Nusuk travel app in Pakistan
AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be ‘a global platform promoting cultural heritage’
Saudi Arabia
AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be ‘a global platform promoting cultural heritage’

Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment

Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment

Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • The twins traveled on a medical evacuation plane at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A pair of conjoined Tanzanian twins on Wednesday arrived in Riyadh where they will be assessed to see whether they can be separated.

The twin boys, named Hassan and Hussain, were accompanied by their mother and were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital on arrival.

They traveled on a medical evacuation plane at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.   

The head of the medical team Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah overseeing the assessment thanked the Saudi leadership for their support of the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins and general humanitarian work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tanzania

Related

Special Successful separation of conjoined twins in Riyadh puts humanitarian feats of Saudi surgeons in the limelight photos
Saudi Arabia
Successful separation of conjoined twins in Riyadh puts humanitarian feats of Saudi surgeons in the limelight
KSrelief chief visits Egyptian conjoined twins ‘Salma and Sarah’ two weeks after their separation photos
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief visits Egyptian conjoined twins ‘Salma and Sarah’ two weeks after their separation

Saudi FM meets with Belarus counterpart at BRICS summit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with Belarus counterpart at BRICS summit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
  • During the meeting, the ministers reviewed ways to enhance and develop joint relations
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed ways to enhance and develop joint relations and discussed aspects of intensifying bilateral work to serve the interests of their countries.

They also discussed the most important regional and international issues of common concern and efforts made with regard to them.

Topics: BRICS Summit 2023 Saudi Arabia belarus

Related

BRICS heads of state express support for expansion of group video
World
BRICS heads of state express support for expansion of group
Saudi foreign minister leaves for BRICS Summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister leaves for BRICS Summit

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival
  • Suhel Ajaz Khan said that the event’s ‘distinguished events, programs and activities add value … highlighting the rich Saudi cultural heritage’
  • He also visited the Heritage Pavilion at the festival, which he said ‘represents the region’s long-standing history, culture, heritage and civilization’
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, toured the Buraidah Date Festival on Tuesday, where he learned about the annual event and the activities that take place there.

“I visited the Buraidah Date Festival, which is the largest date festival in the world, and was briefed on the auction yard, the accompanying activities and events, the buying and selling transactions, as well as the quantities of dates coming to the market,” the envoy told Arab News.

“I also visited the Heritage Pavilion and was welcomed by locals and children with great enthusiasm. The pavilion represents the region’s long-standing history, culture, heritage and civilization. The scores of activities pertaining to agriculture, handicrafts and poetry presentations were beautifully displayed.”

Khan praised the event, which is organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Qassim, for its range of events, programs, traditional activities, and presentations about local heritage and handicrafts.

He added: “The festival, with the diversity of dates, provides an ideal economic environment for the date farmers and traders, as well as buyers. The festival’s distinguished events, programs and activities add value to the (event), highlighting the rich Saudi cultural heritage.”

The ambassador also visited Al-Qassim Chamber of Commerce, where he discussed with the secretary-general of the organization, Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Hanaya, and other officials ways to further enhance business engagements with the Qassim region and other matters of mutual interest.

Sri Lanka’s ambassador, Pakeer Mohideen Amza was similarly full of praise for Buraidah Date Festival and its activities when he paid a similar visit to the event last Saturday

The festival offers visitors the chance to participate in more than 35 activities and experiences for families and people of all ages, men and women alike. More than 50 date-growing family businesses are taking part in this year’s event, and a host of craftswomen and female entrepreneurs are also taking part.

Organizers said one of the aims of the event, which ends on Friday, is to support local producers of foods and handicrafts, in recognition of their contributions to efforts to promote products from the Kingdom and preserve the nation’s culture. It also seeks to showcase modern agricultural techniques and facilitate the exchange of expertise related to date cultivation and the production of derivative products, they added.

The festival also provides more than 4,000 positions for seasonal workers, in keeping with the goals of the Kingdom’s leadership to localize jobs and create opportunities for Saudis.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Philippine embassy hosts Ramadan iftar for students
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Philippine embassy hosts Ramadan iftar for students

Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem-building expert

Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem-building expert
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem-building expert

Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem-building expert
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Feras Al-Heraish is an entrepreneurship ecosystem-building expert with more than 15 years’ experience in entrepreneurship, innovation, business development and digital transformation.

He is director of accelerators and entrepreneurship, investment and business development at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. He develops and manages various initiatives and programs that support and empower data and AI startups, entrepreneurs and innovators nationwide.

Before his role with the authority, Al-Heraish worked with Saudi Telecom Co. for 15 years, occupying a range of positions beginning with his role as transmission planning engineer in 2007.

At stc, Al-Heraish developed a passion for telecommunications and technology. In 2016, he assumed the role of digital innovation manager and head of InspireU at the company. He championed a culture of digital products and services innovation, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among employees.

He became InspireU program manager and digital services leader in 2015. Al-Heraish played a crucial role in developing the InspireU strategy and establishing the InspireU ِincubator and accelerator. He developed and implemented the InspireU program globally, surpassing fundraising goals, generating job opportunities, and achieving significant user and customer growth.

He was part of the effort to launch the ImpactU program, focusing on impact investing and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Al-Heraish also led business budgeting, financial planning and key performance indicators for the center. Through his efforts, InspireU became a renowned program, attracting partnerships with leading companies and contributing to the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In 2013, Al-Heraish transitioned into a leadership role as marketing team leader at stc, where he developed marketing strategies for different technologies, managed pipeline efficiency, and identified new markets and applications to support business unit growth.

During his career, he has pursued various certifications and attended prestigious programs. He holds a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner certification.

Al-Heraish completed a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from King Saud University in Riyadh.

He earned a diploma in sustainable management from the International Business Management Institute and has a certificate of entrepreneurship in emerging economies from Harvard Business School.

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Mohammed Al-Rizqi
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Rizqi, spokesperson at Saudi HR ministry
Zainab Idrees Hawsawi
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Zainab Idrees Hawsawi, head of communications for Saudi Arabia at Snap Inc.

Latest updates

King Salman sends message to Angolan president
King Salman sends message to Angolan president
Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world
Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world
Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: The Complete Insect
What We Are Reading Today: The Complete Insect

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.