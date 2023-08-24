You are here

Red Sea Global finalizes contractor for AMAALA’s spas and swimming pools

Red Sea Global finalizes contractor for AMAALA’s spas and swimming pools
The water elements in the two resorts are expected to enhance the guest experience as Saudi Arabia steadily embarks on its journey to emerge as a global tourism hub. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s multi-project developer Red Sea Global has selected Abdullah bin Taleb Swimming Pools Co. to construct pools, spas and other water feature works at Triple Bay in AMAALA. 

According to a press release, these water features will be constructed at two resorts operated by Rosewood Hotels and Resorts and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Six Senses. 

The press statement noted that the water elements in these resorts are expected to enhance the guest experience as the Kingdom steadily embarks on its journey to emerge as a global tourism hub. 

“This collaboration with Abdullah bin Taleb Swimming Pools Co. is another milestone on the works for two key resorts currently under development at Triple Bay,” said Fahad Al-Balawi, head of construction at AMAALA. 

He added: “Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for AMAALA, along with our shared ambitions in the field of responsible development.” 

Hamed Bintaleb, the CEO of Abdullah bin Taleb Swimming Pools Co., said that the water features in these two resorts will blend with the natural beauty of Triple Bay. 

“This project aligns perfectly with our ambition to support the successful realization of the Saudi Vision 2030 program, particularly the goals pertaining to the growth of tourism in the Kingdom,” added Bintaleb. 

Earlier this month, RSG awarded the design contract of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts to SALCO. 

On Aug. 2, the developer also revealed that the solar-powered Red Sea International Airport is set to become operational in a few months. 

The company noted in its latest construction update that significant structural and infrastructure works are well-advanced, including developing villas, guest hubs and other structures. 

RSG added that work is underway on all 11 resorts and infrastructure across Shoura Island. 

The development of mega projects like AMAALA, The Red Sea and NEOM is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote tourism, as the Kingdom is on its path to diversifying its economy, which has relied on oil for many years. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy will attract 100 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2030. 

Moreover, the strategy also aims to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent. 

