Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can soon expect small, automated aircraft that carry people or cargo at low altitudes in the city, with executive terminals operator Altanfeethi partnering with the Public Investment Fund-backed The Helicopter Co. to explore options for urban air mobility.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the two companies in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 to achieve a thriving economy and develop air transport services.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by the company’s CEO, Capt. Arnaud Martinez, and Altanfeethi CEO Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban.

The signing of the MoU also reflects the significance of the partnership between THC and Altanfeethi in the present and future.

Launched in 2019, THC is the first national commercial helicopter operator in Saudi Arabia. The company provides private transportation services within the main cities of Saudi Arabia and tourist trips to various attractions around the country.

Catering to the increasing demand for luxury tourism trips to major Saudi cities, THC was created with an initial capital of SR565 million ($151 million).

On the other hand, Altanfeethi announced in June that it had achieved first place in three world awards for the best contact center and customer service and winning the best social media contact center for the guest experience, presented by Contact Center World.

According to its website, Altanfeethi was founded to manage and operate 27 terminals across all of the Kingdom’s airports.