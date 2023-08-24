You are here

  King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary

King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary

King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
  King Salman and crown prince expressed "sincere congratulations and best wishes of health and happiness" to Zelensky
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of congratulations to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king and crown prince’s messages were sent to mark the occasion of Ukraine’s independence anniversary.

King Salman and Prince Mohammed expressed their “sincere congratulations and best wishes of health and happiness” to Zelensky, the Ukrainian government and the people of Ukraine, the SPA reported added.

Saudi foreign minister meets with Indonesian counterpart at BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Saudi foreign minister meets with Indonesian counterpart at BRICS summit in Johannesburg

  During the meeting, plans to strengthen and develop relations in various fields to achieve common goals were discussed
JOHANNESBURG: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
During the meeting, plans to strengthen and develop relations in various fields to achieve common goals were discussed. 
The two sides tackled ways to intensify bilateral and multilateral coordination on regional and international issues of common concern, and support efforts aimed at enhancing international peace and security.
The bloc announced this week in Johannesburg its plan to invite six countries – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members.

Man dies in flood as Makkah is lashed by storm

Man dies in flood as Makkah is lashed by storm

  School teacher Mohammed Al-Twaim lost his life trying to escape from his car after it was engulfed by floodwater
MAKKAH: One man drowned and dramatic bolts of lightning struck Makkah as the city was lashed by thunderstorms overnight on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Twaim, a teacher at Mina Elementary School, lost his life trying to escape from his car after it was engulfed by floodwater.

As pilgrims tried to circumambulate the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, lightning hit the landmark Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, illuminating the night sky. The storm brought gale force winds exceeding 80 kph and 45 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, said National Center for Meteorology spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani.

Pilgrims outside the mosque were toppled over by the wind, which sent crowd barriers sliding across the rain-slicked floor. “The scene was very scary,” said Makkah resident Mohammed, who was grocery shopping at the height of the storm. “Everything happened within a few minutes, when it started raining in a crazy way.”

Another resident, Abu Mayyada, was out buying cigarettes and petrol when “everything went black in front of me” as the worst of the storm hit, he said. “Suddenly I lost control over the vehicle. I couldn’t see anything so I started listening to the Qur’an on the radio. I didn’t understand what was happening.”

The Makkah governorate said schools would remain closed, with classes conducted on an e-learning platform “in the interest of everyone's safety.”

The meteorology center warned of further storms in the Makkah region and elsewhere in western Saudi Arabia.

King Salman sends message to Angolan president

King Salman sends message to Angolan president

  Lourenco affirmed Angola's full support for the Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
  Qattan thanked the president and the Angolan government on behalf of the Saudi government for this support
RIYADH: King Salman sent a message to the president of Angola regarding relations between the Kingdom and the African country, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The message for Joao Lourenco was conveyed by Royal Court advisor Ahmed Qattan during a reception at the presidential palace in Luanda.

During the reception, the two reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways of enhancing and developing them.

Qattan, who is on a visit to Angola, also conveyed the good wishes of the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the president and the people of Angola.

Lourenco affirmed Angola’s full support for the Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. Luanda announced its backing in March 2022.

The president also welcomed the first Saudi-African summit and fifth Arab-African summit being held in the Kingdom this year.

Qattan thanked the president and the Angolan government on behalf of the Saudi government for this support.

Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world

Saudi Arabia further opens culture, heritage to the world

  Kingdom adds 8 new countries to e-visa pool
  Visitor targets are 'ambitious,' says tourism minister
DUBAI: Not even a decade ago, a trip to experience Saudi Arabia’s historic sites and culture would have been unthinkable for most. Over the past few years, thanks largely to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, the Kingdom has opened to tourists, amid a multitude of other transformations on the business and social fronts.

There has been a dramatic shift in tourism numbers for the Gulf nation since it launched its e-visa program in 2019. Since then, Saudi Arabia registered 94 million visits in 2022, a 93 percent increase compared to 2021, resulting in a tourism spend of SR185 billion ($49 billion).

This rapid tourism growth is due to expanding visa initiatives, which now include 57 nations and two special administrative regions, compared to the initial 49 countries at the program’s launch.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Kingdom’s expanding visa initiatives now include 57 nations and two special administrative regions.
  • New countries in the e-visa pool include Albania, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Africa, and Uzbekistan.
  • Travel and tourism counts for 4.5 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from three percent in 2019.

Abdullah Al-Dakhil, a spokesperson at the Saudi Tourism Authority, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s ongoing visa announcements since 2019 have been a significant step toward the Kingdom becoming a must-visit tourism destination, with millions of travelers from right across the world taking advantage of the changes.”

The Kingdom is now taking another step and reimagining its tourism experience. At the beginning of this month, it granted visitor e-visas to travelers from eight countries for leisure, business and religious trips (Umrah only): Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, said: “By expanding the e-visas to these countries, Saudi Arabia takes another step forward in opening its doors to the world and offering an easier and simplified travel experience for all visitors to the Kingdom.”

The visitor e-visa is valid for an entire year, grants multiple entries and permits a stay of up to 90 days. Additionally, Visit Saudi offers an online trip planner for visitors to create custom itineraries with ease.

Nusuk is the Kingdom’s first-ever official integrated digital platform, enabling pilgrims to plan their journeys. It is Umrah pilgrims’ one-stop platform for securing visas, booking packages, and obtaining necessary guidance and visitation permits for travel to Makkah and Madinah. Since the digital platform’s launch in September 2022, 1.1 million applications have been received, and over 800,000 visas issued.

“Thanks to the e-visa program, the Stopover Visa and the Nusuk platform which now seamlessly issues Umrah e-visas, it has never been easier or more in-demand to visit Saudi Arabia … (The Kingdom) expects even bigger numbers this year with great Q1 and Q2 results,” Al-Dakhil added.

Most recently, Saudi Arabia announced it would launch the Nusuk platform in Bangladesh for that nation’s pilgrims.

Muslim visitors with all types of visas will now be eligible to perform Umrah. Whether visiting Saudi Arabia as a tourist or for business, Muslim visitors will be able to add Umrah as an itinerary stop.

The new e-visas also have economic benefits for the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is setting the pace globally, aiming to provide some of the biggest opportunities in tourism today.

According to the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Kingdom is the biggest investor in the industry worldwide. With sector investment of $800 billion by 2030 and another $550 billion dollars earmarked for the development of tourist destinations, the Kingdom is creating value for its partners. For example, over the next five years, the number of hotel rooms in Saudi Arabia will nearly double to about 200,000.

And the travelers keep flocking to the Kingdom. According to the ministry, Saudi Arabia is well on track to achieve its goal of 100 million visits by 2030 — with new targets currently being set. And the plan is for the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent of GDP by 2030. Currently travel and tourism counts for 4.5 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from 3 percent in 2019.

Moreover, the new e-visa program is also working, according to the authority, to empower Saudis economically. Notable investments in infrastructure and development projects are being made across the country to create employment and empowerment opportunities for citizens.

Al-Khateeb told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is going through a major transformation, and we welcome and invite people to come and experience Saudi Arabia and see the changes that happened in the last few years.”

“Our target is indeed ambitious,” he continued, adding, “we have achieved a lot so far and the best thing to do is to come and experience life here and see the changes on the ground.”

Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment

Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment

  The twins traveled on a medical evacuation plane at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
RIYADH: A pair of conjoined Tanzanian twins on Wednesday arrived in Riyadh where they will be assessed to see whether they can be separated.

The twin boys, named Hassan and Hussain, were accompanied by their mother and were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital on arrival.

They traveled on a medical evacuation plane at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.   

The head of the medical team Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah overseeing the assessment thanked the Saudi leadership for their support of the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins and general humanitarian work.

