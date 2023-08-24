Cruise Saudi, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu partner to boost southern region’s tourism

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s unexplored southern region is on the cusp of welcoming international travelers as Cruise Saudi and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu inked a memorandum of understanding to unlock the tourism potential.

This strategic partnership aims to position the southern region as a captivating destination for tourists, fostering growth in tourism and contributing to the region’s economic advancement.

The agreement, formalized during the MASAREB ceremony held in Jazan, encompasses a spectrum of efforts ranging from knowledge transfer to mutual alignment on ventures that will drive the establishment of the destination and yield positive local impact.

“Today marks a promising step for us within Saudi Arabia’s prospering tourism sector,” said Hussain bin Yahya Al-Fadhli, interim CEO at Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries.

“We are delighted to be exploring a partnership with Cruise Saudi as part of our wider ambitions to develop JCDPI Waterfront,” he added.

Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “The reimagining and development of JCPDI is another significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s tourism journey as part of Vision 2030, of which cruising forms a significant component.”

“By opening up Jazan to global tourists, we can continue to expand on our unique offering of previously untapped extraordinary and unique tourist experiences,” Clasen explained.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds between Cruise Saudi and a destination which has such huge potential for international tourism,” the CEO disclosed.

Tourism package

Fadhli stressed that launching the tourism initiatives at its waterfront will help surge investment in tourism.

He said that one of the benefits of this package is the opening of marine tourism opportunities, such as diving tours, fishing trips and visiting islands.

Moreover, he added that the mountains in the region could also be a source of tourism revenues. The terrain can offer possibilities for coffee farming and receive tourism enthusiasts and hikers.

Additionally, events, activities and entertainment festivals can be held on top of these high mountains from which one can have spectacular views of the city.