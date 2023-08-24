You are here

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City

Aymeric Laporte in action for Spain against Italy during the UEFA Nations League semifinal at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede, Netherlands, June 15, 2023. (AFP)
  • Aymeric Laporte is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli
  • Laporte will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr
LONDON: Aymeric Laporte joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the Manchester City defender moved to Al-Nassr in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($29 million).
Spain center-back Laporte won 12 major honors during his successful spell with City.
However, he fell out of favor at times during City’s treble-winning campaign and the close-season signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol further restricted his chances of regular action.
The 29-year-old is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli.
Laporte made 180 appearances for City after arriving from Athletic Bilbao for a then club record £57 million in January 2018.
“I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons,” Laporte said.
“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.
“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.
“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”
Laporte won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and five domestic cups as a member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Now he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
They are one of four Saudi clubs to be taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June, sparking a spending spree on star names from the Premier League and across the rest of Europe’s top divisions.
Brazil forward Neymar and French duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are among the leading names snapped up by Saudi clubs.
Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alex Telles and Ruben Neves have also moved to the Gulf State.

Bol strikes hurdles gold amid shock Jamaican title double

Bol strikes hurdles gold amid shock Jamaican title double
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

Bol strikes hurdles gold amid shock Jamaican title double

Bol strikes hurdles gold amid shock Jamaican title double
  • Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by producing a totally dominant victory in the hurdles in 51.70 seconds
  • Clayton’s bronze was one of five medals Jamaica won out of a potential 15 on offer in the evening session of day six of action at the National Athletics Center
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

BUDAPEST: Femke Bol struck gold in the 400m hurdles amid an unexpected Jamaican double gold rush at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by producing a totally dominant victory in the hurdles in 51.70 seconds.

“It wasn’t easy to forget what happened in the final meters of the mixed relay but my team was around me and they put me at my ease,” said the 23-year-old Dutch runner.

“I knew that 400m hurdles would be a chance to show up and I was confident. I have just had the best first 200 meters ever.”

In the absence of defending world and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, American Shamier Little claimed silver, more than one second behind Bol, while Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton rounded out the podium.

Clayton’s bronze was one of five medals Jamaica won out of a potential 15 on offer in the evening session of day six of action at the National Athletics Center.

Two of those were surprise golds.

First up was Danielle Williams, who shocked the field to reclaim her world 100m hurdles crown after previously winning the title in Beijing in 2015.

“When I won in 2015 it was unbelievable,” said Williams. “But this took a lot of hard work, a lot of years of toil and injuries, and losing my confidence and battling to get back to this stage.

“It’s awesome, Jamaica is a proud country and we love to win. I love to win!“

Then came 21-year-old Antonio Watson, who also upset a loaded field including South African world record holder Wayde van Niekerk to win gold in the men’s 400m.

Watson, 21, produced a perfectly-timed effort down the home straight to win in 44.22sec.

“I am excited I managed to go home with a victory. I was surprised too!” Watson said.

“I did not have any secrets in my race. I just came and ran my own race. I am really proud I am bringing gold to Jamaica... it is amazing to win the gold medal at my first world senior championships.”

It looked like there might have been a third Jamaican gold in the men’s long jump, but Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou went out to 8.52 meters with his sixth and final jump to push Wayne Pinnock into silver position.

Pinnock’s Jamaican teammate Tajay Gayle claimed bronze.

The second field event of the night saw Camryn Rogers win the women’s hammer world title to give Canada their second gold in the event at the championships after Ethan Katzberg was crowned men’s champion at the weekend.

Rogers took gold with a best effort of 77.22m, last year’s bronze medallist Janee’ Kassanavoid of the United States finishing second (76.36m). Kassanavoid’s teammate DeAnna Price took the bronze (75.41).

Newly-crowned 100m champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson both advanced into their respective 200m finals on Friday.

Lyles’ semifinal had to be rescheduled after the golf buggy he was traveling in with his rivals to the track had a collision with another one, leaving Jamaican Andrew Hudson with glass in his eye.

“I was directly impacted when a bunch of glass went into my eye,” Hudson said.

“They got most of the glass out. Now I’ve got to go back and have it looked at, make sure it’s OK. My eye is pretty blurry right now.”

Hudson was handed a spot in the final of the 200m despite finishing the semi out of the running for a top-eight spot. The track has nine lanes so can accommodate an extra athlete.

The incident did not deflect Lyles in his bid for a first sprint double by a male athlete since Usain Bolt in 2015, clocking an impressive 19.76sec.

Lyles is the two-time defending world champion over 200m and has said he wants to target Bolt’s world record of 19.19sec set back in 2009 at the Berlin world championships.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll get close to it,” Lyles told NBC. “I’m very confident in what we did. Today I ran 19.7 and wasn’t even really trying. I’m very confident in my ability.”

Richardson was equally at ease, albeit finishing second to defending world champ Shericka Jackson in her heat as all the favorites advanced.

Norway’s reigning world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen put the relative disappointment of silver in the 1500m on Wednesday behind him to easily qualify for Sunday’s final of the 5,000m.

Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei was a late withdrawal, however, the Ugandan who won last week’s 10,000m pulling out with a foot injury.

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0
Updated 24 August 2023

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0

Deja vu as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another last-over thriller to clinch series 2-0
  • Naseem Shah hits two boundaries in the last over to hand Pakistan nail-biting win over Afghanistan
  • Pakistani batter Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 91 runs while Shadab Khan scored 48 runs
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket with only one ball to spare on Thursday, clinching the three-match series 2-0 courtesy of a stellar half-century by opener Imam-ul-Haq and a late blitz by Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. 

Chasing Afghanistan's impressive target of 301 runs at Hambantota, Pakistan's upper order made decent contributions with batters Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scoring 30 and 53 runs respectively. Haq managed to pull Pakistan out of the woods once Azam and Zaman fell to the Afghan bowlers by scoring a fighting half-century. 

Pakistani batters Muhammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed managed to score only 2, 14, and 17 respectively before all-rounder Shadab Khan scored an impressive 48 runs from 35 balls to give Pakistan some hope of victory. 

All looked lost for Pakistan when Fazalhaq Farooqi ran out Khan in the last over and with only one wicket in hand, the green shirts needed 11 runs off the last over. 

Shah hit a boundary off the first ball before taking a single, handing the strike to Haris Rauf, who handed the strike back to Shah after scoring three runs. 

With Pakistan needing three runs off two balls, Shah put an end to the suspense when a thick outside edge off his bat resulted in the ball running to the fence for a boundary. Pakistan had won. 

 

 

 

Pakistan's victory over Afghanistan brought back to memory their last year's win in similar fashion against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. 

It was Farooqi who was bowling to Shah in the last over of the match. Pakistan needed 11 runs and had two wickets in hand before Shah slapped Farooqi for two sixes in the last over, ensuring Pakistan won by two wickets. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pakistan's latest win means the green shirts remain undefeated in ODIs against Afghanistan.  

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
  • FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code”
  • Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on Thursday after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso following the Women’s World Cup final last weekend.
“The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.
FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”
Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.
“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable,” the statement said.
Human rights organization Amnesty International offered their backing to Hermoso on Thursday.
“Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway ‘exemplary measures’ regarding the non-consensual kiss,” said the organization in a statement.
“(We) underline that this behavior is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way.”
Spain’s women’s football league, Liga F, has also called for Rubiales to be sacked.
The RFEF have opened an investigation into Rubiales’ conduct and are holding an emergency meeting on Friday.
Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologizing but the criticism of his behavior has not abated.
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales’ apology for the kiss was “not enough.”
Earlier Thursday Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized Rubiales for his conduct.
“It’s a very delicate topic, like most people it was behavior that I obviously did not like,” Ancelotti told a news conference.
“It was not the behavior of a president of the federation.”
The Italian coach would not be further drawn on the issue.
“I don’t know if he should resign or not, I think he will take the most adequate decision,” added Ancelotti.
Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and the Galicians’ manager Rafa Benitez also spoke about Rubiales.
“The success of the national team is the news and unfortunately it’s been relegated to the background,” said Benitez.
“We all agree we have seen behavior which was not correct and the competent authorities are there to take decisions.”
Further Spanish clubs joined the wave of dissent against Rubiales on Thursday, following Getafe president Angel Torres the day before.
“We must all be consistent with what we do and say, that’s a fundamental thing,” Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo told TV show Jugones on Spanish channel Mega.
“He will have to do what he considers appropriate, but I think that what he has to do is present his resignation.”
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay also positioned himself against Rubiales.
“This should have been over days ago, it’s a shame that we are here and this has not been concluded,” he told Radio Euskadi.
“What I felt when I saw (his behavior at the final) all at once was that he had to resign, that it couldn’t be.
“That’s what I felt, that he was mistaken. It’s a serious, profound error.”
Meanwhile the Basque football federation said they will not attend the RFEF meeting on Friday because of the “seriousness” of the events which took place at the Women’s World Cup final.
American forward Megan Rapinoe, the world’s highest-profile women’s player, was similarly scathing in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week.
“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy,” said Rapinoe.
She referred to Rubiales’ behavior at the final as portraying “a deep level of misogyny and sexism.”

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Updated 24 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
  • On Friday, Swedish goalkeeper comes up against a wounded Al-Nassr looking for first SPL win of the season
  • “Thank you for reminding me,” Rinne smiles when asked by Arab News about the spot-kick in February
Updated 24 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

RIYADH: Jacob Rinne moved to Al-Fateh from Danish side Aalborg BK last summer for a new challenge and a welcome escape from the harsh Scandinavian climate.
Seven months later the Swedish goalkeeper was facing down Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming to shut out the world’s greatest international goalscorer.
On that February evening, Ronaldo bested Rinne from the penalty spot as Al-Nassr snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw in injury-time at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium. This Friday, the pair will meet again in the Saudi Pro League.
“Thank you for reminding me,” Rinne smiles when asked by Arab News about the spot-kick in February. “Before the game we discussed penalties and where Ronaldo would shoot. We agreed that I’d just stay in the middle but we also looked at some patterns in his run that seemed to show which corner he would choose to put it in.
“When I saw he was taking the penalty I was saying to myself, ‘just stay, stay in the middle.’ But when he was running to the ball, I saw something and just had an immediate feeling that he would go for a corner so I dived … and he basically chipped it down the middle.
“Honestly, I was so angry with myself. It would have been great to save that one!”
Ronaldo’s high-profile transfer to Al-Nassr has been followed by the summer arrival of some of the world’s best attacking talent to the Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez all among Rinne’s opponents this season.
Rinne could be forgiven for being a little nervous at the prospect of facing such accomplished strikers, but instead he is relishing the opportunity to test himself against the best in the world.
“It started with Cristiano and he gave such a such a boost to the whole league,” Rinne said. “Now there are so many great players coming and most of them are in the offensive part of the pitch.
“I know I’m going to have a lot to do but it’s just fun to be able to be a part of that era right now in Saudi Arabia. It would be nice to save a one-on-one against Benzema, of course, but I’m looking forward to playing against any of those guys who have pretty much won everything individually.”
Rinne insists that whether Al-Fateh come up against Neymar at Al-Hilal or Benzema at Al-Ittihad, they will approach each game the same way.
“We don’t prepare differently. Before every game we analyze the most dangerous players they have offensively and of course this week we’re going to look at Cristiano and Sadio for example, and what they do specifically.
“But in another team, that can be a Saudi guy and we will treat him the same — there is nothing specifically that we do just because they are great players,” he added.
“The main difference is that usually if they get the chance, these big players pretty much take it. They punish you when you make a mistake much more than the other ones.”
Ronaldo netted 14 times in 16 Saudi Pro League matches last season but Rinne feels the Portugal forward has not been given an easy ride by opponents since moving to Saudi Arabia and expects other new arrivals to experience the same treatment.
“It must be pretty hard for Cristiano because when you step up against those players, immediately you sharpen yourself up and you are really on him because you don’t want him to beat you. For some players, this is almost the game of their lives to play against Ronaldo, so if you get that every time, it must be hard.
“I do think just because some of these clubs have some great players, it doesn’t mean they are going to immediately jump ahead. It’s still a tough league.”
Al-Fateh finished sixth in 2022-23 but despite a solid showing, the club replaced Greek boss Georgios Donis with ex-Croatia and West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic. While Rinne enjoyed playing for Donis, he insists the intensity of training has been taken up a notch by Bilic.
“It started in preseason in Austria,” Rinne recalled. “He (Bilic) started off saying that preseason is not fun and the main goal is to improve our conditioning and train harder.
“I was so happy when I heard this because honestly I missed this last season. It has been the biggest change. He’s always there and involved in everything and his assistants are really great guys and great coaches also. I think the whole squad is round him and it has improved.”
Part of that improvement has been thanks to Al-Fateh’s new signings, with Armenia midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Belgium center-back Jason Denayer joining this summer. Ex-Barcelona forward Christian Tello and Spanish defender Fran Velez make up the other European players in the squad, and Rinne has been happy with the reinforcements.
“We have sharpened up the squad and had some great guys coming in with Jason and Lucas. They are really great players so of course our goal is to play for the Asian Champions League positions this season.
“I really liked Donis, but since Slaven came in you feel like the whole squad is stepping up. We were missing that intensity before. Now it is like someone is always hunting the players — it doesn’t matter if you are someone like Cristian Tello or not, the aim is always to try to improve.”
The improvements Rinne has seen at Al-Fateh over the summer have made him feel more settled at the club, and while he admits that there were some difficult times adjusting to life in the Gulf last season, he believes the strength of the Saudi Pro League shows he made the right choice to move.
“It was difficult at the start,” he said. “There were times when I wondered if I had made the right decision to come to Saudi because it seemed training wasn’t as intense or serious. I actually told my agent after a couple of months that I didn’t know if I could stand this because I still have ambitions to improve myself and achieve something.
“I thought maybe it would kill my chance to go for the top five leagues in Europe in the future but now the league has developed here in Saudi Arabia, there is more publicity and a little bit more hype,” said Rinne.
“Now I am enjoying it here. I was playing in the north of Denmark for five years and was used to heavy, strong wind, blowing from side to side, and the facilities were not at the top level. Here, we have great weather, the football pitches and the facilities are great. I am really focused right now on doing as well as I can in Saudi Arabia.”

Ton-up Gurbaz leads Afghanistan to 300-5 in second ODI

Ton-up Gurbaz leads Afghanistan to 300-5 in second ODI
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Ton-up Gurbaz leads Afghanistan to 300-5 in second ODI

Ton-up Gurbaz leads Afghanistan to 300-5 in second ODI
  • Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores career-best 151 against Pakistan
  • Pakistan are 1-0 up in the three-match series after beating Afghanistan on Tuesday
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka: Swashbuckling opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a career-best 151 to lead Afghanistan to 300-5 against Pakistan in the second one-day international in Hambantota on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored an aggressive run-a-ball century and shared an opening stand of 227 with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a 101-ball 80, after Afghanistan won the toss and batted.

Afghanistan need a win to level the three-match series after losing the first match by 142 runs, and Gurbaz knocked 14 boundaries and three sixes against a world-class attack that had reduced them to 59 all out on Tuesday.

Gurbaz's previous best was 145 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month.

Zadran also hit out brilliantly, knocking six boundaries and two sixes.

Spinner Usama Mir broke the opening stand in the 40th over when he had Zadran caught at long off, while lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Gurbaz caught behind in the 45th over.

Shaheen also had Rashid Khan out for two to finish with 2-58.

Mohammad Nabi made a run-a-ball 29 before he was caught off Naseem Shah as Afghanistan piled up 73 runs in the last ten overs.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who picked up a career-best 5-18 in the first match, went for 48 in seven overs without success.

