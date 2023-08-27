You are here

Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk waits as Britain's Daniel Dubois takes a knee during their world heavyweight title fight at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

  • Usyk remained unbeaten at 21-0 after his second defense of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he took from Anthony Joshua in 2021 and held after a rematch a year later
  • The win could mean a new push for a unification fight with WBC titleholder Fury, to crown the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since 2000
WROCLAW, Poland: After a controversial win to retain his heavyweight boxing titles, Oleksandr Usyk had a message for Tyson Fury.

“I’m ready tomorrow,” the Ukrainian declared on Saturday when asked about a long-awaited and elusive unification fight with Fury.

This was after Usyk stopped British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth round. That win followed a disputed low blow which gave the Ukrainian champion time to recover.

Fighting for the first time in more than a year and cheered on by fans waving Ukrainian flags, Usyk knocked down Dubois in the eighth round. Referee Luis Pabon stopped the fight when Usyk dumped him again in the ninth with a stiff right to the jaw.

The fight was halted in the fifth round for what Pabon ruled was a low blow by Dubois which sent Usyk to the canvas, where he sat against the ropes. Replays showed the punch hitting around Usyk’s belt. It was not given as a knockdown but nor were any points deducted from Dubois, and Pabon urged Usyk: “Take your time.”

The Ukrainian seemed to lack some of his usual speed after that as Dubois continued to target the body, but he recovered to knock down Dubois twice and take the win.

Dubois said he was “cheated out of victory tonight” over the low blow call. His promoter Frank Warren suggested there could be a rematch. Asked about the incident Usyk said, “Boxing, it’s tough sport, yeah? But I’m great.” He added that he respects his opponent “but it’s boxing, it’s not ballet.”

Usyk remained unbeaten at 21-0 after his second defense of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he took from Anthony Joshua in 2021 and held after a rematch a year later.

Dubois’ win-loss record dropped to 19-2.

It was only Usyk’s fifth career fight at heavyweight and his fourth in a row against British boxers.

It was essentially a home fight for Usyk in Poland, which neighbors Ukraine and has taken in many Ukrainians who left the country since Russia invaded last year. A message was shown from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who likened Usyk’s strength to that of the Ukrainian people and compared Dubois to the country’s friends abroad.

Usyk himself is from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. After the fight, he said he was “grateful for my country and for (the) Ukrainian army,” to cheers from the 40,000 fans at the soccer stadium venue.

The win could mean a new push for a unification fight with WBC titleholder Fury, to crown the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since 2000. Talks to stage that fight collapsed this year, prompting Usyk to take on Dubois, the WBA mandatory challenger.

Fury has a non-title boxing match with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in October. Another opponent for Usyk could be unbeaten Croatian Filip Hrgović, the IBF mandatory challenger. Usyk seemed less enthusiastic about a potential Hrgovic matchup than a fight with Fury, saying it would be a matter for his promoter and his manager and that he needed rest. “I go drink sparkling water,” he said.

Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league

Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league
Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggle in French league

  • Mbappe’s first home goal of the season came after Marco Asensio scored his first for PSG
  • PSG played enthralling football throughout the second half against a gritty Lens side which developed an offensive game but also left many spaces for the hosts to exploit
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways and Kylian Mbappe returned to the Parc des Princes with a bang on Saturday.

Playing for the first time this season at PSG’s home stadium following his contract standoff with the club, there was no ill feeling from the crowd. Mbappe received an ovation from supporters during the teams presentation.

He then gave them a lot to cheer about by scoring twice in the 3-1 win over last season’s French league runners-up Lens.

Because of his dispute, Mbappe was not included in the squad when PSG began the defense of their league title with a draw at home this month. In the next game, the France captain started on the bench in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse, where he was also on the scoresheet.

Mbappe’s first home goal of the season came after Marco Asensio scored his first for PSG. Asensio, who joined this summer after his contract with Real Madrid expired, broke the deadlock just before halftime at the end of a rapid and well-built counterattack.

Following a one-two between Mbappe and Vitinha, Asensio was set up by Warren Zaire-Emery. The Spanish forward controlled the ball then curled his shot with his left foot past goalkeeper Brice Samba.

PSG played enthralling football throughout the second half against a gritty Lens side which developed an offensive game but also left many spaces for the hosts to exploit.

Mbappe doubled the team lead in the 52nd from Lucas Hernandez’s pass on the edge of the box, unleashing an instant strike that left Samba no chance. It was his 150th league goal with PSG. Mbappe capped the win in the 90th with a shot from inside the box that took two deflections before crossing the line.

Morgan Guilavogui pulled one back for Lens in added time.

Earlier, Marseille moved level on points with Monaco at the top of the standings after laboring to a 2-0 home win against Brest.

Monaco lead Marseille on goal difference with PSG two points behind in fourth place. Lens have just one point from three matches.

Chancel Mbemba headed home from close range at the far post but Marseille struggled to create more attacks.

Marseille managed just one shot on target at the hour mark but ultimately found an edge when Ismaila Sarr scored his first goal in a Marseille shirt from the rebound after goalkeeper Marco Bizot failed to clear a cross.

Brest traveled to Marseille with confidence after winning their opening two games for the first time in the club’s history.

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon
World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon

  • In achieving the double Lyles became the fifth man to do so and with the treble the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 to sweep the lot
  • Charismatic Swede Duplantis retained his pole vault title, although he fell short of bettering his own world record
BUDAPEST: Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson, the two faces of the World Athletics Championships, won their third and second golds respectively by anchoring the US to 4x100m relay triumphs in Budapest on Saturday.

On an enthralling night’s action Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis and Faith Kipyegon rubberstamped their authority in their events.

Charismatic Swede Duplantis retained his pole vault title, although he fell short of bettering his own world record, while Kenyan Kipyegon became the first woman to achieve the 1500 and 5,000m double, when she won the latter.

It was a night of firsts for Canada, who had earlier in the championships swept both the men’s and women’s hammer titles.

Marco Arop and Pierce LePage became the first Canadians to win the men’s 800m title and decathlon respectively.

Olympic champion Damian Warner gilded the lily for Canada in the decathlon, taking silver.

Yet another medal came Canada’s way with Sarah Mitton finishing second in the women’s shot put.

Mitton lost out to US’s Chase Ealey, who, like Duplantis, retained her title.

Lyles and Richardson, though, stole the show.

Lyles held up three fingers as he raced across the line, a big grin spread across his face as he added relay gold to his 100/200m double.

In achieving the double he became the fifth man to do so and with the treble the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 to sweep the lot.

Bolt, however, did it three times.

“This is the third gold for me here,” said 26-year-old Lyles.

“It’s sensational, amazing. You can’t do better. It’s out of control.”

Richardson’s run over the line ended in less elegant fashion as her momentum carried her into Lyles’s teammate Christian Coleman, both of them ending up on the ground.

“Dreams like this come true,” said Richardson of her relay gold.

Kipyegon underlined her status as one of the all-time greats of distance running, the 29-year-old once again in these championships outclassing The Netherlands’ 5000m Olympic champion Sifan Hassan.

“I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds. But my dream just came true, it is amazing,” said Kipyegon.

LePage turned silver last year into gold with a fabulous performance on the second day of the decathlon, even more so as he had a problematic hamstring.

“I went all in from this morning and it makes me really proud,” said the 27-year-old. “It is nice to share this podium with him (Warner).

“This morning I pulled my hamstring before the hurdles.

“But it is decathlon, we are used to a lot of injuries, you get through it.”

Duplantis enjoyed a pretty routine defense of his title, saying: “I’m really happy about all these consecutive golds.

“I don’t know where this one ranks but I’m happy to keep winning.

“This was maybe the craziest atmosphere I’ve ever competed in so it meant a lot to be able to turn on a pole vault show for them.”

Arop produced a masterful run, calmly staying at the back of the field until pushing the button down the back straight. The 24-year-old was never in trouble once he hit the front.

“Now it’s going to be hard to beat a gold medal,” said Sudan-born Arop, who won bronze in last year’s worlds.

“I’ll just have to repeat it, I guess.

“I’m going to work twice as hard now to make sure I stay on top. I don’t want to be known as the guy who can only run one way.”

The 4x400m relay finals round off the championships on Sunday with India outsiders for a surprise medal.

They set a new Asian record of 2:59.05 in finishing second behind the US in their semifinal.

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution
Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

  • The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge
  • “Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea,” Petrovic said
LONDON: Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will initially be expected to be a backup to summer signing Robert Sanchez.
The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported the deal was worth 14 million pounds ($17.6 million).
“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge,” Petrovic said in a statement.
Petrovic made 22 appearances for New England this season and was named to the MLS All-Star team.
He is the latest newcomer at Stamford Bridge following a spending spree of more than $1 billion over the last 18 months by the club’s American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
Despite that, the club have just one win in their first three games of the season and Mauricio Pochettino said after Friday’s victory over Luton that he still wants to bring in more signings.
“We still need one offensive player more,” Pochettino said. “We’ll see if it’s possible to achieve.”

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings
Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings

  • Rizwan and Azam added 110 runs for the third wicket after Pakistan lost their opening pair
  • The two teams will now feature in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in Multan from August 30
COLOMBO: Pakistan rose to the top of the one-day international rankings with a 59-run win against Afghanistan in the third and final match in Colombo on Saturday, claiming a 3-0 series whitewash.

Pakistan were helped to 268-8 in 50 overs by a solid 79-ball 67 from Mohammad Rizwan and an 86-ball innings of 60 from skipper Babar Azam.

They then dismissed their opponents for 209 in 48.4 overs with number nine Mujeeb Ur Rahman top-scoring for Afghanistan with a 37-ball 64 for his maiden half century.

Rahman smashed five sixes and as many boundaries, racing to a new Afghan record for the fastest ODI fifty off just 26 balls before he stepped on to his stump and was out hit wicket off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Rashid Khan was the previous record holder for Afghanistan with a 27-ball fifty against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last year.

Rahman and Shahidullah Kamal (37 off 65 balls) shared a valiant stand of 57 for the eighth wicket to give some respectability to the total after their team were reeling at 97-7.

Rahman also added 45 for the ninth wicket with Fareed Ahmad Malik who scored 17.

Pakistan won the first match by 142 runs and by one wicket in the second -- both games played in Hambantota.

Pakistan had been at number two in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings before the series but the 3-0 triumph lifted them above Australia.

Pakistan were briefly number one earlier this year.

Pakistan medium pacer Faheem Ashraf removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a century in the last game, for five and Ibrahim Zadran for an 11-ball duck to finish with 2-43.

Pakistan rested frontline bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah in four changes but they were still good enough with the ball as spinners Shadab Khan (3-42) and Mohammad Nawaz (2-45) shared five wickets.

It was Rizwan and Azam who anchored Pakistan’s innings after they won the toss and batted.

Rizwan hit six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six to help Pakistan to a fighting total.

The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam-ul-Haq (13).

Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost for the addition of just 27 runs, including Azam’s wicket who scored his 28th half century.

Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab for just three as Pakistan were struggling at 189-6.

Agha Salman (38 not out) and Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.

Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock.

Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.

The two teams will now feature in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in Multan from August 30.

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League
Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

  • United had their worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes
  • It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men.
United had their worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick.
It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match, but Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th.
Casemiro wasted a great chance to level but made amends shortly after halftime when the midfielder slotted home at the end of a clever free kick routine.
Joe Worrall was shown a straight red card for denying Fernandes a goalscoring opportunity in the 67th, and the United captain then scored the winner from the spot after Danilo was adjudged to have brought down Rashford.
It secured a second win in three games for United, after falling to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.
“It wasn’t the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things,” Fernandes said. “They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that’s the most important thing.”
United duo Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both missed the game with injuries.

