Monsha'at launches Growth Week to boost fast-moving enterprises 

Monsha’at launches Growth Week to boost fast-moving enterprises 
The organization of Growth Week falls in line with Vision 2030 which sets a target for the sector to contribute 35 percent to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by the year 2030. (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Monsha’at launches Growth Week to boost fast-moving enterprises 

Monsha’at launches Growth Week to boost fast-moving enterprises 
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to bolster the growth of fast-moving businesses in Saudi Arabia, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority has initiated Growth Week. Scheduled from Aug. 27-31, the event is part of a series of business weeks being organized to propel the growth of the SME sector in the Kingdom.  

Also known as Monsha’at, the authority has collaborated with various governmental bodies and sectors dedicated to fostering the progress of enterprises within the Kingdom for this initiative. Notably, this includes the Silicon Valley Innovation Center in the US, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.   

The organization of Growth Week aligns with Vision 2030, which sets a target for the sector to contribute 35 percent to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by the end of this decade.   

In partnership with Monsha’at’s Tomouh program, the Silicon Valley Innovation Center offers the Business Acceleration Program to catalyze the growth journey of these enterprises by developing their leadership skills and knowledge. 

During Growth Week, the program will offer a range of consultations and workshops for fast-growing enterprises with a group of experts specialized in entrepreneurship to benefit from the best international practices in propelling enterprises while combating the challenges they face during their growth process. 

Additionally, a group of local experts from support councils, including senior officials and CEOs, are scheduled to talk about the programs and initiatives that contribute to the growth of the entrepreneurial environment. 

Moreover, through specialized meetings with prominent entrepreneurs, participants and visitors of Growth Week will get the chance to learn about successful entrepreneurial experiences. 

They will also be able to join discussions about the opportunities presented in the field of entrepreneurship, tackle challenges in the area and address them effectively. 

The SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employment and the foundation of a global economy, the senior vice president of technical services at Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, said in an interview with Arab News in 2022.   

Furthermore, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving the Kingdom’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent. 

Crown Prince launches master plan for logistics centers in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince launches master plan for logistics centers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Crown Prince launches master plan for logistics centers in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince launches master plan for logistics centers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince launches master plan for logistics centers in the Kingdom

Riyadh Air chief says his strategy isn't going head-to-head with regional competitors  

Riyadh Air chief says his strategy isn’t going head-to-head with regional competitors  
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Air chief says his strategy isn’t going head-to-head with regional competitors  

Riyadh Air chief says his strategy isn’t going head-to-head with regional competitors  
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi flagship carrier Riyadh Air is not planning to compete with its Gulf neighbors’ vast hubs; instead, it will focus on the niche market of flights to and from the Kingdom, said a top official.  

Speaking to Financial Times, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said that regional competitors like Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have grown by offering connecting flights through their airports.  

However, Riyadh Air will focus on carrying passengers to and from Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom emerges as a tourism hub.  

“If we look at our closest neighbor, Qatar, obviously Qatar Airways has an incredible international network, global reach, and a population of give or take 2 million people,” said Douglas.  

However, he added: “A very substantial percentage of that traffic is transfer. Very little of it proportionally is point-to-point.”  

Set to launch operations in 2025, Riyadh Air has its sights set on connecting to more than 100 destinations by 2030. 

Douglas stressed that Riyadh Air will offer “absolutely obsessional attention to detail” about the “guest experience” on board.  

“For many international guests in the future, the first impression they’ll get is at 38,000 feet with Riyadh Air,” he added. 

Talking about supply chain issues, Douglas said that the aerospace industry has struggled to cater to the demand rise after the pandemic.  

“Seats, airframes, engines . . . the supply chain for the last three, four years internationally has been challenged at the extreme,” said Douglas.  

Saudi Arabia’s unveiling of Riyadh Air as its second flagship carrier aligns with the Kingdom’s rapid transformation into a global tourist destination, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. 

Driven by the National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

During the Paris Air Show in June, Douglas told Arab News that Riyadh Air is poised to function as a full-service carrier, focusing on enhancing the guest experience with the current level of digitalization.  

“We’ll be the world’s first-ever true digital native. We will make sure we interact with people the way people interact with their mobile phone or handheld device,” he explained.

Saudi Arabia launches Real Estate Market to enhance transaction oversight 

Saudi Arabia launches Real Estate Market to enhance transaction oversight 
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches Real Estate Market to enhance transaction oversight 

Saudi Arabia launches Real Estate Market to enhance transaction oversight 
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a major move aimed at reshaping the real estate sector, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the Real Estate Market initiative. This platform is poised to elevate the management of property transactions, spanning ownership transfers, purchases, sales, and mortgages. 

The Real Estate Market’s primary objective is to establish a robust system for monitoring and regulating transactions, while also preventing any potential price manipulation. 

The newly launched market includes many services that will contribute to accelerating the implementation of real estate operations as well as providing data with high quality and efficiency.  

Moreover, it is expected to foster transparency and ensure fair and competitive opportunities for all stakeholders, thereby dismantling monopolistic practices.

Strong lending growth in GCC banking despite higher interest rates: Kamco  

Strong lending growth in GCC banking despite higher interest rates: Kamco  
Updated 57 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Strong lending growth in GCC banking despite higher interest rates: Kamco  

Strong lending growth in GCC banking despite higher interest rates: Kamco  
Updated 57 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Despite the high interest rates that followed the US Federal Reserve’s recent quantitative tightening, the banking sector within the Gulf Cooperation Council exhibited continuous lending growth during the second quarter of 2023, as per findings from a Kamco Invest report. 

The report attributed this sequential growth during the quarter to a robust projects market pipeline and government efforts to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates. 

In response to persistent inflation in the US economy, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate from 0.5 percent in March 2022 to 5.5 percent in July 2023, marking its highest level in over two decades. 

The report added that the impetus provided by a range of new big-ticket projects and reform initiatives announced across the GCC, which in turn have boosted corporate lending. 

Moreover, GCC-listed banks registered a record-high distribution of $1.9 trillion in gross loans at the end of the second quarter. 

Kamco’s report underscored a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.9 percent or $36.3 billion, backed by growth observed across all GCC markets. 

Similarly, the report noted that aggregate net loans experienced a slightly more modest growth of 1.7 percent during the quarter, reaching a total of $1.8 trillion. 

Omani SME Development Authority expands funding options through regulatory overhaul 

Omani SME Development Authority expands funding options through regulatory overhaul 
Updated 27 August 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Omani SME Development Authority expands funding options through regulatory overhaul 

Omani SME Development Authority expands funding options through regulatory overhaul 
Updated 27 August 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: In a major push to bolster startup growth, Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has unveiled a series of pivotal amendments to the regulatory framework governing SME and craftsman financing. 

Among the most significant changes, the loan ceiling has been raised from 5,000 Omani rials ($12,994) to 20,000 rials, and additional administrative fees have been waived.  

Moreover, the maximum loan value and upper age limit for applicants have been removed, allowing more entrepreneurs to access funding.  

Article 14, which previously imposed a cap on financing at 50 percent of the original funding, has now been removed. The move is intended to boost flexibility for the growth and sustainability of the SME sector in the country.

These revisions are poised to stimulate both local and international expansion of SMEs, augmenting their contributions to Oman’s gross domestic product and overall economic advancement. 

The restructured regulations introduce greater flexibility in loan disbursement, catering to the specific needs and nature of each project. They also open doors for financing projects that have previously secured funding with varying loan values. 

Furthermore, the revised framework sets a maximum 60-day period for decision-making on financing requests. It also outlines mechanisms for disbursement, grace periods for repayment, and beneficiaries’ obligations.

As of Aug. 10, the SME Development Authority has approved 170 financing requests, aggregating to 15.7 million Omani rials in 2023.  

The Industrial Projects and Services Financing Program dominated the year, encompassing 110 requests totaling 11.4 million Omani rials. Other programs such as Contract Financing and Working Capital and Fixed Assets Financing also garnered significant attention.  

Geographically, the province of Muscat took the lead in approved financing, with 63 requests totaling 4.9 million Omani rials. North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah regions followed suit with 29 and 19 approved requests, respectively. 

In addition to financial support, the regulatory amendments mandate periodic follow-ups by the authority and the Omani Development Bank. These reviews aim to identify challenges faced by projects and devise suitable solutions. 

The authority has concurrently introduced seven financing programs catering to diverse sectors. These initiatives include programs for industrial projects, craft businesses and even mobile commercial activities. The scope extends to SMEs that have contracts with Omani Investment Authority-affiliated companies. 

