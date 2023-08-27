Saudi Arabia to host Digital Technology Forum in October 

RIYADH: In a bid to explore advancements and future trends in the software sector amid Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, both local and global experts are set to convene in Riyadh.

Scheduled for Oct. 18, the Digital Technology Forum will be hosted by the Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

This third edition of the forum, themed “Pioneering Software for a Prosperous Digital Economy,” coincides with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 agenda.

The event will take place under the patronage of Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CSTC.

With a focus on the software market, the forum will assess its impact on the development of the digital economy and the future of software in Saudi Arabia.

A significant aspect of the forum will revolve around strategies for bolstering the efficiency of the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure. It will also highlight prominent software market opportunities and their impact on promoting digital transformation.

During the panel discussions, experts will examine business models conducive to software’s integration within the digital economy, support programs for the software market, and pivotal emerging technologies.

This year’s edition will witness the launch of several programs, initiatives, and competitions — details of which will be unveiled at a later date.

Saudi Arabia’s progress in the information and communication technology sector is aligned with its Vision 2030 goals. As per data released by the CSTC, the Kingdom’s ICT market reached a notable SR154 billion ($40.9 billion) in 2022.

During the same year, Saudi Arabia marked several developments that boosted its ICT sector forward. This included the registration of 600 firms in the inaugural global spectrum auction aimed at covering airspace with internet services, with anticipated investment opportunities reaching SR1 billion.

Additionally, owing to regulatory reforms by the commission, the number of ICT firms seeking listing in the financial market reached 11, showcasing a 350 percent growth rate when compared to 2021.