Omani SME Development Authority expands funding options through regulatory overhaul 

RIYADH: In a major push to bolster startup growth, Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has unveiled a series of pivotal amendments to the regulatory framework governing SME and craftsman financing.
Among the most significant changes, the loan ceiling has been raised from 5,000 Omani rials ($12,994) to 20,000 rials, and additional administrative fees have been waived.
Moreover, the maximum loan value and upper age limit for applicants have been removed, allowing more entrepreneurs to access funding.
Article 14, which previously imposed a cap on financing at 50 percent of the original funding, has now been removed. The move is intended to boost flexibility for the growth and sustainability of the SME sector in the country.
These revisions are poised to stimulate both local and international expansion of SMEs, augmenting their contributions to Oman’s gross domestic product and overall economic advancement.
The restructured regulations introduce greater flexibility in loan disbursement, catering to the specific needs and nature of each project. They also open doors for financing projects that have previously secured funding with varying loan values.
Furthermore, the revised framework sets a maximum 60-day period for decision-making on financing requests. It also outlines mechanisms for disbursement, grace periods for repayment, and beneficiaries’ obligations.
As of Aug. 10, the SME Development Authority has approved 170 financing requests, aggregating to 15.7 million Omani rials in 2023.
The Industrial Projects and Services Financing Program dominated the year, encompassing 110 requests totaling 11.4 million Omani rials. Other programs such as Contract Financing and Working Capital and Fixed Assets Financing also garnered significant attention.
Geographically, the province of Muscat took the lead in approved financing, with 63 requests totaling 4.9 million Omani rials. North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah regions followed suit with 29 and 19 approved requests, respectively.
In addition to financial support, the regulatory amendments mandate periodic follow-ups by the authority and the Omani Development Bank. These reviews aim to identify challenges faced by projects and devise suitable solutions.
The authority has concurrently introduced seven financing programs catering to diverse sectors. These initiatives include programs for industrial projects, craft businesses and even mobile commercial activities. The scope extends to SMEs that have contracts with Omani Investment Authority-affiliated companies.
RIYADH: In a bid to explore advancements and future trends in the software sector amid Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, both local and global experts are set to convene in Riyadh.
Scheduled for Oct. 18, the Digital Technology Forum will be hosted by the Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
This third edition of the forum, themed “Pioneering Software for a Prosperous Digital Economy,” coincides with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 agenda.
The event will take place under the patronage of Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CSTC.
RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co.’s subsidiary, Telecommunications Towers Co., or TAWAL, has raised $1.42 billion in Islamic financing to facilitate the acquisition of tower assets from the Netherlands-based United Group, extending its reach into the European market.
TAWAL agreed in April to buy tower infrastructure worth 1.22 billion euros ($1.34 billion) from United Group which has sites in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.
In a regulatory filing, the telecommunications major disclosed that the transaction was funded through a Shariah-compliant bank loan. The deal, having obtained the required approvals, was completed on August 24.
Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, played a key role by contributing $1.02 billion to the funding, with $300 million as a bridge loan. Dubai Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank followed suit, contributing $250 million and $150 million, respectively.
The strategic acquisition bolsters TAWAL’s tower portfolio, raising it to over 21,000 sites across five countries.
“This acquisition represents a unique addition to stc complete digital ecosystem,” said the telecommunication firm.
Earlier this month, stc revealed another significant move as its joint venture with the Public Investment Fund, iot squared, agreed to acquire 100 percent of Machinestalk, an internet of things solutions provider.
According to a press statement, the acquisition is expected to accelerate iot squared’s growth and solidify its position as a leading regional IoT solutions provider.
It added that these investments will drive digital transformation in the Kingdom and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 becoming a technology hub in the Middle East and North Africa region.
In July, stc entered into a strategic partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation, contributing to the Kingdom's ambitions of becoming a global hub for esports and gaming.
This collaboration involves providing technical support and high-speed internet services for several events in the federation’s calendar.
On the financial front, stc reported a 4 percent increase in net profit for the first half of the year, reaching SR6.11 billion compared to SR5.87 billion in the same period the previous year.
The company’s second-quarter revenue also demonstrated growth, standing at SR3 billion, a 6 percent increase compared to SR2.83 billion in the corresponding period last year.
RIYADH: In a bid to bolster the growth of fast-moving businesses in Saudi Arabia, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority has initiated the Growth Week. Scheduled from August 27 to 31, the event is part of a series of business weeks being organized to propel the growth of the SME sector in the Kingdom.
Also known as Monsha’at, the authority has collaborated with various governmental bodies and sectors dedicated to fostering the progress of enterprises within the Kingdom for this initiative. Notably, this includes the Silicon Valley Innovation Center in the US, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.
The organization of Growth Week falls in line with Vision 2030 which sets a target for the sector to contribute 35 percent to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by the year 2030.
CAIRO: Saudi startups are making a profound impact on the Gulf’s business environment, with companies spanning diverse sectors expanding their influence beyond local boundaries to elevate the regional ecosystem.
YaSchools, a Saudi-based educational technology startup, is leading the charge by meticulously planning its entry into the Jordanian market, leveraging its insights into the untapped potential and surging demand for digital education solutions within the country.
In an interview with Arab News, Mohamed Zohair, CEO and founder of YaSchools, revealed that the company is gearing up to commence full operations in Jordan by the last quarter of this year.
“We have completed the basic required steps with our local partner in the Jordanian market, and we are currently seeking to secure the necessary approvals to start our business there,” Zohair added.
The company is positioning itself as a trailblazer in Jordan’s emerging tech landscape, capitalizing on the country’s ongoing educational advancements.
“The Jordanian market is very interested in education, and on the other hand, financial services have developed a lot in the past period, So, presenting YaSchools in the Jordanian market as a pioneer service provider will add a lot to the growth of YaSchools and will help in achieving our strategic goals,” Zohair said.
In the ever-changing landscape of education, YaSchools serves as a lynchpin, offering tailored solutions to each stakeholder in the educational ecosystem, Zohair explained.
For parents, YaSchools serves as more than an informational hub — it stands as a financial ally. Beyond offering school insights, the platform equips families with flexible tuition payment plans spread over 12 months, coupled with exclusive tuition discounts. Moreover, it facilitates access to qualified private tutors, ensuring personalized academic support for their children.
For educational institutions, YaSchools functions as a digital extension of their administrative efforts, providing a suite of innovative products that empower schools to foster more meaningful interactions with parents, streamline financial management, and seamlessly integrate with existing internal systems.
“For teachers, we provide them with a full profile page that contains all the professional information and academic achievements that they have obtained. It is also possible to view the job opportunities available in schools and apply for them directly,” Zohair said.
Corporations, both governmental and private, can also benefit from YaSchools’ offerings, “we offer their employees discounts on tuition fees, while facilitating their instalments without the need to visit the school or the bank,” Zohair explained.
“Simply the services that YaSchools currently provides puts it in a leading position in the Saudi market,” he added.
In just two years of operations, the company has already amassed over 100,000 registered customers on its platform, recording more than 5 million visits in the past 12 months. Looking forward, YaSchools aims to onboard around 200 schools from Jordan and attract over 5,000 parents by the end of the year.
“The platform currently has more than 92,000 registered parents, and the number is increasing all the time. We expect this number will exceed 110,000 by the end of this year,” Zohair stated.
While YaSchools is considering the prospect of setting up an office in Jordan, it currently plans to operate through its local agent’s office in Amman. Additionally, Zohair mentioned that the company will soon make another announcement concerning its expansion plans in the second half of 2024.
Elaborating on YaSchools’ long-term objectives, the CEO emphasized the company’s ambition to establish itself as the go-to platform for parents making educational decisions for their children.
Zohair highlighted that their offerings extend beyond schooling and encompass areas like ongoing development, sports training, entertainment, psychological and health care.
Regarding the Saudi market, the company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with government institutions to enhance the overall customer experience, Zohair revealed.
“The Saudi market in general is an excellent market, and the current period is more mature than before, especially with the unprecedented support in digital transformation, financial services, and accompanying legislation and regulations,” Zohair said.
At the core of its philosophy, the company asserts that the evolution of the learning process is multi-faceted, Zohair explained.
“It not only hinges on augmenting student knowledge and skills but also on elevating the educational infrastructure, particularly the human resources who interact with students daily,” he added
On the other hand, he said artificial intelligence technologies are an ongoing journey that the company is currently working on the platform to develop several services.
“We are also working on developing a product that will help the management of education companies in hiring the best cadres for their companies through a matchmaking mechanism between job requirements and available jobs,” he added.
The company’s business model operates on a commission-fee basis, but Zohair stated: “We are still working on developing the best business model.”
It currently generates direct revenues from facilitating parents’ financing of tuition fees, in addition to other revenues from enhancing the digital presence of educational companies.
YaSchools raised $600,000 in a seed funding round in August, receiving support from angel investors. Looking ahead, Zohair underlined the company’s need for additional capital to drive its expansion plans.
“We seek to raise $2 million for pre-series A round, and we plan to finish this round early next year. The investment plan will target collecting this money from venture capitals,” he concluded.
RIYADH: After making waves in France, Furahaa, famous for its delectable vegan menu, is sizzling its way into the heart of Saudi Arabia through a savory partnership with food delivery app HungerStation.
The expansion, promoted by Prince Khaled Alwaleed bin Talal’s investment firm KBW Ventures on social media, aims to tantalize taste buds of food lovers in Saudi Arabia with a range of plant-based options.
Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Arthur Devillers, Furahaa’s Middle Eastern debut is a result of the support of Prince Khaled.
The French fast-food sensation’s venture into Saudi Arabia embodies both innovation and adaptability.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Devillers shared his company’s future course of action and revealed a vision that extends beyond virtual kitchens.
“We are considering one of Riyadh’s shopping centers to accommodate our customers on-site before the end of this year, 2023,” he said.
The plant-based brand plans to expand its presence to other Saudi cities in the coming years and aims to ensure its presence in Dubai before COP28 to captivate the region’s culinary enthusiasts.
In a market known for its unique preferences, Furahaa is not just entering but embracing the challenge. Outlining his company’s strategic approach, Devillers said: “We are adjusting our strategy to optimize pricing. Our goal is to offer a menu priced at SR45 ($12), an amount we see as both competitive and socially fair.”
This pricing strategy underscores Furahaa’s commitment to making quality plant-based options accessible to a wider audience, reflecting a harmony between taste and affordability.
Furahaa’s innovative spirit doesn’t stop at pricing. The company is keen on winning the hearts, or should we say stomachs, of the local population with its upcoming addition—a “chicken shawarma” option that stays true to their 100 percent vegan commitment while embracing the regional flavors.
Devillers’ plans are based on extensive research of the Saudi market. “Riyadh, with its population nearing 8 million, presents vast potential,” the entrepreneur told Arab News.
Beyond market research, he also succeeded in sourcing all products from local vendors. “Upon my arrival in Saudi Arabia, the challenges in sourcing 100 percent vegan products escalated. However, in a mere span of eight days, through sheer dedication and relentless effort, not only did I manage to secure essential products for Furahaa, but I also acquired them exclusively from Saudi distributors.”
Furahaa’s launch through HungerStation echoes the demand for diverse and high-quality choices in the local market.
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed’s backing of Furahaa through KBW Ventures has been instrumental in the company’s journey. “Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed’s support, and that of KBW Ventures, as our investor since 2021 has been very helpful to us; he believes in Furahaa’s vision and mission,” acknowledged Devillers. This partnership is emblematic of the growing collaboration between innovative startups and visionary investors in the sustainable food sector.
KBW Ventures is known for its focus on sustainable and innovative ventures with a portfolio that includes other prominent players in the plant-based and food innovation sector, such as BlueNalu and Upside Foods.
Earlier this year, it reinvested in Rebellyous Foods’ initial Series A commitment, raising a $9.5 million equity round to build on its groundbreaking manufacturing technology for plant-based meats.
Beyond taste, Furahaa’s mission extends to fostering an inclusive job market. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed praised Furahaa’s employment of team members with hearing impairment in its French operations, describing it as a global example for everybody to follow.
“An inclusive job market is key to wealth creation, it’s key to flourishing SMEs, it’s key to the launch of micro-enterprises that later evolve into startups that later employ more and more people,” noted Prince Khaled.
“We use the same criteria for all business models — we are sector agnostic and location agnostic,” explained KBW Ventures CEO.
This approach emphasizes the pivotal role of transformative ideas and dynamic founding teams in shaping successful business ventures. “We’re looking to invest in powerful ideas that make powerful, scalable business models. We look very closely at the founding team; team holds a lot of weight for us. Can the founders take this to the next level? A lot of our investments are early stage so this is a crucial question,” he added.
Prince Khaled also shed light on KBW Ventures’ commitment to offering comprehensive support to its portfolio companies. “We extend every support function to all of our portfolio companies,” he stated, illustrating the firm’s dedication to nurturing growth and innovation across diverse sectors.
Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa, Prince Khaled said: “You need to treat every country as its own specific case scenario. What works in Saudi (Arabia) won’t work in Morocco, and vice versa.”
A tailored approach, combined with a deep understanding of local dynamics and collaboration with local talent, forms the bedrock for success.
After its inception, it did not take time for Furahaa in gaining recognition for its commitment to inclusivity and its vegan offerings. The company received the “Favorite Establishment” award at the December 2021 French Snack & Sandwich Show.
Furahaa France has three subsidiaries — a fast-food dining restaurant Furahaa, as well as ViVeg, a vegan cheese producer, and PlantB2B, which distributes 100 percent plant-based and gourmet products for professionals.
As the company tantalizes taste buds and promotes sustainability on a plate, it sets the stage for a future where culinary diversity and conscious choices converge to shape the gastronomic landscape.