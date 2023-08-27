You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers

Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers

Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers
Sleeping pods at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwgrn

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers

Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers
  • Pods include air conditioning, hotel-style beds, interactive screens, and lockers
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is offering sleeping pods for passengers who need a short rest before their flights, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. 

The pods, which can accommodate 300 passengers a day, include air conditioning, hotel-style beds, interactive screens, and lockers.

Sleeping pods have become increasingly popular in Saudi Arabia since they were first launched in universities. They are now even being used in hospitals and company offices.

 

Topics: King Khalid International Airport

Related

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals
Lifestyle
Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals
The majority of Saudis are unlikely to experience sleep disruptions during Ramadan because of Eid celebrations. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
For Saudis, readjusting sleeping patterns after Eid is a real challenge

Officials reveal more than 20 blue holes discovered in Red Sea

Blue holes form near coastlines through processes like limestone erosion or cave collapse. (@NCW_center)
Blue holes form near coastlines through processes like limestone erosion or cave collapse. (@NCW_center)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Officials reveal more than 20 blue holes discovered in Red Sea

Blue holes form near coastlines through processes like limestone erosion or cave collapse. (@NCW_center)
  • Natural formations a boost for biodiversity, research and tourism opportunities
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Officials revealed on Sunday that more than 20 blue holes have been discovered along the southern coast of the Red Sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Blue holes, deep underwater sinkholes with a distinct blue color and unique features, form near coastlines through processes like limestone erosion or cave collapse. These formations are important for biodiversity, attracting marine researchers, whilst also drawing in divers for their renowned beauty.

During a workshop titled “Blue Holes in Saudi Arabia” hosted by the National Center for Wildlife Development, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley announced the significant discovery to attendees including numerous local and international specialists.

Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, said: “The workshop shed light on blue holes, which are one of the wonders of the sea that have preserved their mystery and hid their secrets, revealing to us, on this journey, biological richness and unique geological formations.”

He added: “We are working with our colleagues at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology on studies and research dealing with biological diversity, risks and threats to these important environments in … Saudi waters.”

Qurban said that protecting and studying these environments aligns with the Saudi Green Initiatives, which aim to increase the percentage of protected areas to 30 percent of the Kingdom's landscape by 2030, as well as encourage efforts to evaluate and rehabilitate Saudi Arabia’s marine environments.

He emphasized that this discovery has value beyond its obvious environmental and scientific research opportunities and benefits, as it is could help position Saudi Arabia as an international tourist destination, boosting the local economy.

Last year, the National Center for Wildlife Development launched a groundbreaking survey of the Red Sea and its ecosystems, studying their biology and environmental characteristics for the first time.

Topics: Red Sea Blue holes National Center for Wildlife Development

Related

Red Sea Global launches Tamala to enhance cooperatives in Saudi agricultural sector 
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global launches Tamala to enhance cooperatives in Saudi agricultural sector 
National Wildlife Center launches field survey to study coral reefs in Red Sea
Saudi Arabia
National Wildlife Center launches field survey to study coral reefs in Red Sea

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have arrested several people and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Sunday, Border Guard land patrols in Jazan thwarted an attempt to smuggle 54 kg of hashish in Al-Ardah, 105 kg of qat in Al-Dair and 77 kg of qat in Al-Harth.

The security regiments’ patrols in Asir arrested two individuals for violating the border security system and smuggling 198 kg of qat in Al-Reith. Additionally, the security control center in Al-Haridhah, situated in the Rijal Al-Amaa governorate in Asir, apprehended a citizen who was found selling 42 kg of hashish concealed inside his vehicle.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control apprehended a citizen in the Northern Borders region for engaging in the illegal sale of amphetamines.

Police in the Najran region arrested five citizens who were involved in the sale of hashish and amphetamines at a drug house. During the arrest, firearms, live ammunition, mobile phones, tablets, and a significant amount of money were seized.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Riyadh apprehended a Pakistani resident for engaging in the illegal sale of methamphetamine.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and their cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.

Topics: drugs Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities seize drugs worth more than $4.7m
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize drugs worth more than $4.7m
Update Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom

Saudi orchestra joins G20 musicians in India

Saudi orchestra joins G20 musicians in India
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi orchestra joins G20 musicians in India

Saudi orchestra joins G20 musicians in India
  • Saudi minister emphasizes commitment to international cultural exchange
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture, represented by the conductor of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, recently participated in the “Sur Vasudha” G20 performance at the Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum in Varanasi, India.

The current event, held under the presidency of India, featured musicians from the G20 member states and guest countries.

The event takes place alongside the G20 culture ministers’ meeting, and the Saudi Ministry of Culture participated with the G20 member states and guest countries to celebrate the music and cultural heritage of these nations.

The musicians performed melodies from their respective countries and brought their musical instruments to promote integration and cultural diversity, highlighting India’s G20 presidency motto of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The orchestra performed two songs. The first song, “World is One Family,” was played and sung by India’s music band and choir in the country’s language. This was followed by each artist performing in their respective mother tongues.

The second song, “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” was performed by all participants in both India’s language and English, coming together to showcase unity and collaboration.

The participation of the Saudi Ministry of Culture reflects its commitment to promoting international cultural exchange, one of its strategic goals under Saudi Vision 2030. This vision includes Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the arts and culture.

Saudi Assistant Culture Minister Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq represented the Kingdom at the G20 culture ministers’ meeting. He expressed Saudi Arabia’s pride in hosting the inaugural gathering of G20 culture ministers during its presidency in 2020.

He also emphasized the achievements and projects undertaken by the Saudi Culture Ministry in connection with its G20 presidency. He highlighted the ministry’s support for initiatives and endeavors aimed at enriching both local and international cultural landscapes.

Al-Tawq also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s dedication and backing for the G20’s priority list for bolstering the cultural sector. He stressed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring access to culture and the preservation of cultural heritage for all.

During his visit, Al-Tawq held talks with the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

Discussions touched on the enhancement of cultural exchange and training programs between the Kingdom and India across various cultural domains, including film, culinary arts, visual arts exhibitions, artist residencies and intangible cultural heritage and preserving historical sites.

The Saudi minister also held talks with Brazilian Minister of Culture Margareth Menezes on the sidelines of the meeting.

Al-Touq congratulated the Brazilian minister for her country’s assumption of the G20 presidency 2024, underlying the importance of upholding the cultural agenda within the G20 to highlight the global creative cultural landscape and foster the exchange of expertise and information among member states.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed ways to implement the memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation between the two countries signed in 2019. They also looked at opportunities to strengthen collaboration across diverse cultural domains.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia India Music

Related

Saudi assistant culture minister participates in G20 Ministers of Culture meeting in India
Saudi Arabia
Saudi assistant culture minister participates in G20 Ministers of Culture meeting in India
Through jobs and new business models, the digital economy is the greatest social equalizer and economic multiplier. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister outlines Vision 2030’s role in empowering youth, women at G20 meeting in India

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
  • Amputations on civilians have been a prominent feature of the war in Yemen, with many requiring assistance from KSrelief after suffering injuries from bomb explosions and landmines
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues with its aid involvement in Yemen and Lebanon.
In Yemen, KSrelief provided a range of medical services in July to 348 Yemeni individuals who lost their limbs due to the conflict.
The Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center project in Marib Governorate provided various medical services to citizens who had lost their limbs. Amputations on civilians have been a prominent feature of the war in Yemen, with many requiring assistance from KSrelief after suffering injuries from bomb explosions and landmines.
To date, the center has assisted a total of 1,307 Yemeni citizens, with KSRelief manufacturing and fitting the prostheses of victims.
In Lebanon, the ambulance service operated by the Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Miniyeh district conducted 82 emergency missions in the past week, serving both refugees and the local host community.
The ambulance service is part of the KSrelief project aimed at enhancing service provision and emergency transport in refugee-populated areas of northern Lebanon.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen Lebanon

Related

KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions
Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister
  • The new prime minister, Hun Manet, is the eldest son of Cambodia's long-time ruler Hun Sen
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Cambodia's new prime minister,  Hun Manet, on his assumption of office.

In a cable, the crown prince, who is also Saudi Arabia's prime minister, wished the new leader and his country further progress and prosperity.

Cambodia's lawmakers endorsed Hun Manet, the eldest son of long-time ruler Hun Sen, as the new prime minister on Tuesday.

Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all but five of 125 lower house seats in last month's election.

In his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, Hun Manet pledged wide-ranging economic reforms aimed at making Cambodia a “high-income country” by 2050.

“The next 25 years will be a new cycle for Cambodia,” he said in a televised speech.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cambodia Hun Manet

Related

King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince video
Saudi Arabia
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince

Latest updates

Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers
Riyadh airport offers sleeping pods for passengers
Thai companies eye investment opportunities in Saudi market
Thai companies eye investment opportunities in Saudi market
Winners crowned in challenging AlUla Desert Blaze race
More than 200 athletes from the Middle East and around the world on Saturday participated in AlUla Desert Blaze. (Supplied)
British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph
British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph
Officials reveal more than 20 blue holes discovered in Red Sea
Blue holes form near coastlines through processes like limestone erosion or cave collapse. (@NCW_center)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.