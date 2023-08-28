You are here

Saudi Arabia's logistics master plan to improve infrastructure and transport: minister

Saudi Arabia’s logistics master plan to improve infrastructure and transport: minister
Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser noted that the new master plan will also strengthen Saudi Arabia's connection with global markets, as the Kingdom is strategically placed in the middle of three continents. 
Saudi Arabia’s logistics master plan to improve infrastructure and transport: minister

Saudi Arabia’s logistics master plan to improve infrastructure and transport: minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s master plan to develop logistics centers in the Kingdom will help improve transport services and contribute to infrastructure development, according to Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser. 

On Aug. 27, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the master plan that details a comprehensive arrangement that seeks to develop 59 logistics centers, encompassing a total area exceeding 100 million sq. meters. 

Al-Jasser noted that the new master plan will also strengthen Saudi Arabia’s connection with global markets, as the Kingdom is strategically placed in the middle of three continents, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The minister added that the master plan is expected to catalyze local industry growth in the Kingdom and promote Saudi exports to other nations.

The 59 logistics centers proposed in the new master plan will span various regions, including 12 each in Riyadh and Makkah, 17 in the Eastern Province, and 18 across other parts of the Kingdom. The strategy aims for the completion of all centers by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Logistics Strategy aims to position the Kingdom as one of the top 10 countries globally in the logistics performance index by the end of this decade, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision. 

The Kingdom’s logistics strategy also seeks to improve the capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to over 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

According to the Logistics Performance Index issued by the World Bank in April 2023, Saudi Arabia jumped 17 places in the list to garner the 38th spot.

After the launch of the new master plan, the crown prince said that these logistics centers would facilitate faster export of Saudi products and bolster the e-commerce sector, along with creating several job opportunities.

“The plan is part of a package of continuing initiatives set as targets by the National Logistics Strategy, to develop the logistical sector to support the economy, increase the local, regional and international connections of the international trade networks and global supply chains,” said the crown prince.

