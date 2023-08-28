You are here

PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn

The Pubic Investment Fund-owned company will acquire a portfolio of 100 narrow-body aircraft and will also become a servicer for another 22 aircraft. Photo/Supplied
The Pubic Investment Fund-owned company will acquire a portfolio of 100 narrow-body aircraft and will also become a servicer for another 22 aircraft. Photo/Supplied
PIF's AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered's aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn
RIYADH: AviLease, an aviation financing and leasing firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has signed an agreement to purchase the aircraft leasing business of Standard Chartered, which also includes Dublin-based Pembroke Group.

According to a press statement, AviLease is acquiring Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing business for $3.6 billion.

The Pubic Investment Fund-owned company will acquire a portfolio of 100 narrow-body aircraft and will also become a servicer for another 22 aircraft, it added.

“The combined platform will own and manage 167 of the latest technology, fuel-efficient aircraft, consisting of 145 owned valued at circa $6 billion and 22 managed aircraft valued at circa $800 million leased to 46 airlines globally,” the press release said.

To complete the deal, AviLease arranged $2.1 billion of competitive bridge financing commitments from four banks including BNP Paribas, Citibank N.A., HSBC Bank Middle East, and MUFG Bank.

“The Standard Chartered leasing business is an industry-leading platform combined with a team of high-caliber professionals with an outstanding reputation,” said AviLease Chairman Fahad Al-Saif.

He added: “This acquisition will propel AviLease and will in turn support Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem, on our path to help realize the Saudi Vision 2030’s objective of diversifying the economy and adding high-value employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.”

AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne said that the deal is a “fantastic next step in AviLease’s young existence.”

“We are purchasing a very high-quality portfolio of narrow-body aircraft on lease to top-tier airlines globally. The transaction accelerates the scale-up and lessee diversification of our fleet, demonstrating our ability to execute our investment strategy,” said O’Byrne.

He further noted that the acquisition will help AviLease become a top-10 global aircraft lessor in the future.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of this year.

Citigroup acted as financial adviser to AviLease for this transaction, while Allen & Overy and Arthur Cox LLP served as legal counsel.

SAMI launches program-defined radio systems production line.

SAMI launches program-defined radio systems production line.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

SAMI launches program-defined radio systems production line.

SAMI launches program-defined radio systems production line.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Military Industries Co. has partnered with the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the General Authority for Military Industries to set up a production line for program-defined radio systems at the Advanced Electronics Co.’s factory, according to the state-run news agency.
According to the Saudi News Agency, SAMI CEO Walid bin Abdul Majeed Abu Khaled confirmed the role of this partnership in strengthening relations with L3Harris, a world leader in defense industries.

Saudi-Italian Investment Forum to foster economic cooperation

Saudi-Italian Investment Forum to foster economic cooperation
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Italian Investment Forum to foster economic cooperation

Saudi-Italian Investment Forum to foster economic cooperation
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, is set to host a joint forum following Monday in Milan. 

The Saudi-Italian Investment Forum marks a significant step in bolstering bilateral ties and will feature stakeholders from various governmental and private sectors from both countries, according to the state-run news agency,

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the forum aims to promote investment opportunities and will focus on critical areas such as clean energy, healthcare, manufacturing and hospitality. 

The discussions will further explore the investment landscape in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ongoing economic transformation.  

The event comes at a time when bilateral trade between the two nations has reached an estimated $11 billion in 2022, highlighting the growing economic synergy. 

This high-profile gathering coincides with the 90th anniversary of Saudi-Italian diplomatic relations and aims to deepen investment and trade partnerships.  

The forum is expected to serve as a gateway for Italian investors and companies, providing them access to investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, estimated to be worth over $3 trillion.  

The event is pivotal to enhancing the competitive investment environment between the two countries, regionally and globally.

Oman In-Focus — Muscat, Seoul sign MoU to propel green transformation 

Oman In-Focus — Muscat, Seoul sign MoU to propel green transformation 
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Oman In-Focus — Muscat, Seoul sign MoU to propel green transformation 

Oman In-Focus — Muscat, Seoul sign MoU to propel green transformation 
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bilateral cooperation between Oman and South Korea in the field of green transformation will get a boost thanks to a new agreement between the two countries.  

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Korea’s Ministry of Environment have signed a memorandum of understanding amid efforts to propel green transformation, as reported by the Oman News Agency.  

The newly signed agreement cements both countries’ efforts to accelerate collaboration in the sphere of green transformation policies and technologies.

Housing loans worth $233m

Omani citizens received as much as 86 million Omani rials ($223 million) worth of housing financing in the first half of 2023 thanks to the Oman Housing Bank.

This comes as the bank approved more than 2,000 housing loans during the period, as reported by the Oman News Agency.

Rustaq led the regions with up to 515 approved housing loans, followed by Muscat with 502, Sohar with 267, and Nizwa with 267.

Digital transformation

Oman’s digital transformation program is set to expedite thanks to a new memorandum of understanding signed between the country’s Ministry of Transport and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

The MoU aims to create a strategic partnership and institutional cooperation between the Unified National Portal for e-Government Services project and Sanad Service Centers, ONA reported.

The areas of cooperation between the two parties include reviewing and developing the digital integration framework for the electronic portal of the Sanad e-Services Centers to ensure its alignment with the strategy of integration of the National Portal for e-Government Services.

SASO ties up with over 60 entities worldwide to promote halal products

SASO ties up with over 60 entities worldwide to promote halal products
Updated 28 August 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

SASO ties up with over 60 entities worldwide to promote halal products

SASO ties up with over 60 entities worldwide to promote halal products
Updated 28 August 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up measures to increase the scope of halal foods following the partnership of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, also known as SASO, with several entities, the agency said. 

“More than 60 accredited entities from around the world work with us in the halal sector,” Nawaf Al-Shahri, head of the conformity assessment body acceptance department at SASO, told Arab News. 

This information was revealed on the sidelines of the Thai Trade Exhibition Riyadh 2023, a four-day event that began on Aug. 27 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Al-Shahri further elaborated that SASO’s primary role in this sector involves accrediting entities responsible for issuing certificates for halal products beyond the Kingdom’s borders.

This responsibility complements the Food and Drug Authority’s task of certifying imported products in Saudi Arabia.

The authority is currently assessing the competence of these entities and will subsequently grant them a certificate of acceptance based on their qualifications. The Halal Center will then oversee their operations, both within their offices and in practical settings.

Winai Dahlan, founding director of the Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, highlighted that there has been a noticeable increase in interest in halal meat among Thais in recent decades. 

In 2003, the establishment of the cabinet marked a significant milestone in the evolution of halal products in Thailand. 

He indicated that the growing interest in halal meat among Thais is fundamentally rooted in religious considerations. 

In 1995, he founded the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University to create a hub for the advancement of halal science in Thailand. 

The principal duties of the center encompass the research and development of halal science and technology aimed at supporting the expansion of the industry while ensuring the quality and safety of the specialized products. 

The halal products sector stands as one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, with a projected 6.1 percent increase in spending on food and beverages, anticipated to reach $1.9 trillion by 2023.

Islamic spending on halal pharmaceuticals was $87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $131 billion by 2023. Meanwhile, spending on cosmetics was $61 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $90 billion by 2023. 

Dr. Yousuf Al-Harbi, director of the Halal Center, affirmed that halal meat is a societal norm in Saudi Arabia.

He pointed out that the center aims to meet halal food requirements, adding that they are continually confident that “any local product we guarantee is 100 percent halal.” 

“We have several initiatives, especially regarding the reliability of Halal food, from farm to consumer table, confirming that their experience in this area is thriving,” said Al-Harbi. 

He said they are committed to ensuring that meats and poultry are slaughtered and stored according to Islamic law.  

UAE urges free flow of capital, goods and services at B20 Summit

UAE urges free flow of capital, goods and services at B20 Summit
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

UAE urges free flow of capital, goods and services at B20 Summit

UAE urges free flow of capital, goods and services at B20 Summit
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With the dual objectives of driving economic growth and fostering worldwide development, the UAE has reiterated its call for increased international collaboration to facilitate the seamless movement of capital, goods and services.  

Addressing the B20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the minister of state for foreign trade, underscored the necessity for collective action to support the multilateral trading system.  

Al-Zeyoudi further emphasized the importance of strengthening international supply chains and accelerating technology integration to enhance supply-chain efficiency and inclusivity. His remarks were directed toward an audience of ministers and senior government officials.  

With the UAE’s non-oil trade reaching 2.23 trillion dirhams ($607 billion) in 2022, surpassing the 2 trillion dirhams mark for the first time, the minister highlighted the vitality of trade in the country’s economic agenda. 

He also urged nations to thwart the rise of protectionism and isolationism, which have threatened supply-chain integrity since the global pandemic.

Al-Zeyoudi called for global collaboration to rejuvenate international trade in preparation for the World Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Conference, scheduled for February 2024 in Abu Dhabi. 

He suggested it could be achieved by enhancing dispute-resolution mechanisms, maintaining regulations against market-distorting subsidies, ensuring equitable global trading access and adopting new technologies for supply-chain sustainability and efficiency.

During his visit to New Delhi, Al-Zeyoudi represented the UAE delegation at the India-UAE Business Forum. The forum explored untapped trade and investment opportunities presented by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two nations. 

The event, organized by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, facilitated discussions between business representatives from both countries. 

At the forum, representatives delved into investment and joint-venture prospects across energy, ICT, logistics and food production systems. 

Al-Zeyoudi also unveiled the “Global Trade Risks 2023: Barriers to Growth” report during the B20 Summit. The study, produced by the Ministry of Economy, gathered insights from over 500 global corporate leaders about the most significant threats to international trade.

Survey results indicated that the most significant risk to global trade is the rising levels of public and private debt and their repercussions on consumer demand, financial liquidity, investment and the demand for goods. 

Risks related to technology adoption and regulation followed closely, including quick technological change, cyber threats to trade infrastructure and data privacy issues. 

Furthermore, the report highlighted environmental risks, particularly the depletion of natural resources and reduced access to water. 

Al-Zeyoudi said: “The perspectives presented in the Global Trade Risks report are central to informing and shaping the policy decisions required to create a more sustainable, equitable and resilient global trading system.” 

He added: “As we move toward the G20 Summit and the WTO’s Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi next year, we must understand the private sector’s concerns and develop a policy program that properly addresses them. In particular, the high ranking of technology adoption and regulation concerns underscore the work required to create a global trading system fit for the 21st century.”

