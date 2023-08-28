Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index wrapped up Monday’s trading session at 11,464.26 points, witnessing a decline of 5.85 points, or 0.05 percent.

The parallel market Nomu ended the day at 23,666.08 points, shedding 343.91 points or 1.43 percent. The MSCI Tawadul Index dipped, falling by 2.86 points to close at 1,480.60, a 0.19 percent decrease.

TASI reported a total trading volume of SR5.4 billion ($1.4 billion), with 88 stocks making gains and 116 witnessing declines.

Nomu, on the other hand, saw a trading volume of SR35 million.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 8.94 percent to close at SR104.80.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance and First Milling Co. also posted significant gains, closing at SR162 and SR86.50, up 5.06 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively.

Elm Co. and United International Transportation Co. were among the other companies that ended the day positively.

In contrast, Ayyan Investment Co. closed as the day’s laggard, falling 5.81 percent to end at SR15.88.

Other underperformers included Takween Advanced Industries Co. and Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., whose shares dipped to SR17.04 and SR20.50, falling by 4.16 percent and 3.76 percent, respectively.

Morabaha Marina Financing Co. and Arabian Drilling Co. were also amongst TASI’s worst performers.

In the Nomu market, Mayar Holding Co. suffered the most significant loss, dropping 25.16 percent to close at SR139.8.

Future Care Trading Co. and Meyar Co. also recorded losses, with their shares slipping to SR19.60 and SR89.10, reflecting declines of 6.76 percent and 5.21 percent, respectively.

However, Saudi Parts Center Co. outperformed in Nomu, gaining 11.96 percent to close at SR73.

Foods Gate Trading Co. also ended in the green, rising 7.36 percent to finish at SR70.

Alhasoob Co., International Human Resources Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. joined the gainers list, closing at SR104, SR4.20, and SR251 after rising 5.05 percent, 5 percent, and 4.50 percent, respectively.