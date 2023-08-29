You are here

Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported

A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
AP

  The US Tsunami Warning System said there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed
DENPASAR, Indonesia: A powerful earthquake and an aftershock rocked Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and other parts of the country on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 181 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of Gili Air, a tiny island near the coast of Lombok Island, next to Bali, at a depth of 513.5 kilometers (319 miles).
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 7.4. Variations in early measurements are common.
A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit the same area a few minutes later just before dawn.
Many residents and tourists rushed out of their homes and hotels toward higher ground after reporting powerful shockwaves, but the situation returned to normal after they received text messages saying the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami.
“I thought the walls were going to come down on the hotel,” an Australian tourist said on social media.
People in neighboring provinces of East Java, Central Java, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara provinces also felt the tremors and panicked as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.
An earthquake in the hilly Karangasem in 2021 triggered landslides and cut off at least three villages, killing at least three people.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java’s Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.
In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

 

Updated 29 August 2023
AP

  After fixing the problem, NATS said it was "working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Thousands of airline passengers faced delays on Monday after Britain’s air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the UK on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
More than three hours after it reported the “technical issue,” flight control operator National Air Traffic Services said it had “identified and remedied” the problem and flights could begin to return to normal. But scores of flights were canceled, and Heathrow Airport said its schedules would be “significantly disrupted” for the rest of the day.
Lyudmila Hristova said she and her husband had planned to attend a niece’s wedding in Bulgaria, but their flight from Heathrow was canceled.
“Now we are looking for some information on how we can arrange another flight,” she said. “It is so difficult, they just got us out of the airport, it was very rude. There was no information, just some leaflets and that’s it.”
NATS said the outage had hit its ability to process flight plans automatically, meaning the plans had to be input manually, a much slower process. It did not disclose the cause of the problem.
The service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety” but that UK airspace remained open.
After fixing the problem, NATS said it was “working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.”
Monday was a holiday for many in the UK and a date when many families return from vacations before the start of the school year.
European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays, and airports both inside and outside the UK told passengers to expect waits and cancelations. Passengers scheduled to fly to Britain from European airports said they were being told to expect delays of several hours or more.
Dozens of flights were canceled at Heathrow, Europe’s busiest air hub, which urged passengers “to only travel to the airport if their flight is confirmed as still operating.”
“Teams across Heathrow are working as hard as they can to minimize the knock-on impacts and assist those whose journeys have been affected,” it said in a statement.
British Airways said it had to make “significant changes” to its schedule and advised passengers booked on short-haul flights Monday not to go to airports without confirming their flight status.
Aviation analyst Alastair Rosenschein, a former BA pilot, said the air traffic system appeared to have suffered “some kind of patchy failure as opposed to a total shutdown.”
He told Sky News that “the disruption will be quite severe at some airports” and some UK-bound flights would likely have to land in other European countries in order to reduce the flow of inbound planes.

 

Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

  Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday that it had scrambled two fighter jets to intercept two US reconnaissance drones near Crimea.
The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram that it mobilized the two jets after it “detected a flight in the direction of the Russian state border.”
According to the ministry, the two US drones, a Reaper and a Global Hawk, were “carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the region of the Crimean peninsula,” near the Black Sea.
Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
After the arrival of the Russian planes, the drones “changed their direction of flight and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted,” the ministry added.
Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months.
On Sunday, Russia said it had scrambled a fighter plane to deter a US air force reconnaissance drone from crossing its borders over the Black Sea.
 

 

Updated 28 August 2023
AP

  "We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin," Biden wrote
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
The White House invited a broad group of civil rights leaders to the meeting, including Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, his sister Bernice King and the Rev. Al Sharpton, along with representatives from organizations representing Jews, Hispanics and Asian Americans, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network.
The Democratic president was taking a page out of history by opening the White House to King’s family. On Aug. 28, 1963, the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, President John F. Kennedy welcomed King and other key organizers of the march to the Oval Office for a meeting.
The White House initially said Biden’s meeting would be closed to press coverage, but reversed course midday on Monday and said journalists would be allowed in for the top of the meeting. It comes two days after Saturday’s racist attack at a Jacksonville, Florida store in which three Black people were shot to death by a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, killed himself.
Biden also was to address a reception Monday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal organization that was established at Kennedy’s request to help advocate for racial justice.
In an opinion piece written for the Washington Post, Biden said the administration is working to advance King’s dream of a society in which people don’t judge others by their skin color.
Biden said his policies have led to a drop in Black unemployment, more small businesses being opened by Black entrepreneurs and more Black families covered by health insurance.
He’s given some $7 billion to the network of historically Black colleges and universities and has emphasized appointing Black people to his Cabinet and White House staff, throughout the federal judiciary and to independent agencies like the Federal Reserve.
“For generations, Black Americans haven’t always been fully included in our democracy or our economy, but by pure courage and heart, they have never given up pursuing the American Dream,” Biden wrote.
He also referenced Saturday’s racist attack in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote.
He called on the country to “reject the cramped view that America is a zero-sum game that holds that for one to succeed, another must fail,” adding: “Let us remember America is big enough for everyone to do well and reach their God-given potential.”
Biden’s meeting with King’s family and his remarks at the reception will give the president, who is running for reelection, an opportunity to appeal to Black voters by talking about what he and the broader administration have done to help make their lives better.
But Biden has also struggled to fulfill key promises to Black voters, perhaps the most loyal group in his political base. He kept a promise to put a Black woman — the first to serve — on the Supreme Court, but has been unable to follow through on pledges to shore up voting rights or enact changes to policing to help stop violence against people of color by law enforcement. Legislation on both issues has stalled in a divided Congress.
Harris, the first Black person elected vice president, said in a statement Monday that the march, though historic, “was neither the beginning nor the end of the movement for civil rights.”
“Today, sixty years after that historic day, let us rededicate ourselves to the fight for equity, opportunity, and justice,” she said. “And let us continue to work to secure our most foundational freedoms: the freedom to vote, the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies, and the freedom to live free from hate and violence.”
The 1963 March on Washington is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in US history.
The nonviolent protest attracted as many as 250,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial and provided momentum for Congress to pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation in the following years. King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Saturday, the same day as the shooting in Florida, thousands converged on the National Mall for a 60th anniversary commemoration. Speakers and others said a country still riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill King’s dream of a colorblind society in which his four children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

 

This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

  The 15-member council in June voted to end a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali after the military junta abruptly asked the 13,000-strong force (MINUSMA) to leave — a move the United States said was engineered by the Wagner group
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Russia pledged at the United Nations on Monday to keep providing “comprehensive assistance” to Mali, where about 1,000 fighters with Russia’s Wagner mercenary group are helping the West African state’s junta fight an Islamist insurgency.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash last week and Russian President Vladimir Putin then ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Mali and the military junta’s “sovereign choice” of international security partners “are keeping our former Western partners up at night.”
“Russia, for its part, will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis,” he told the UN Security Council.
The 15-member council in June voted to end a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali after the military junta abruptly asked the 13,000-strong force (MINUSMA) to leave — a move the United States said was engineered by the Wagner group.
Mali has struggled to stem the Islamist insurgency that took root following an uprising in 2012. UN sanctions monitors reported to the Security Council this month that “in less than a year, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has almost doubled its areas of control in Mali.”
Mali’s junta, which seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, teamed up with Wagner in 2021.
“As many of us feared, the transition government’s decision to close MINUSMA has already triggered renewed violence on the ground,” US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council on Monday.
“Additionally, MINUSMA’s withdrawal limits the ability of the international community to protect civilians from the predations of Wagner, whose activities contribute to greater insecurity in the country,” she said. 

 

Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

  Public broadcaster ERT said 1,100 people had arrived in Greece in August against 789 in July and 608 in June
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Five people including an 11-month girl died Monday and 54 people were rescued when two migrant boats sank off Greece, officials said.

The first capsize took place off the island of Samos near the Turkish border. The coast guard rescued 37 people, including a woman who had died, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis and the coast guard said.

Later, another boat sank near the Greek island of Lesbos. Four migrants died, including an 8-year-old boy and three girls, aged 11 months, 8 years and 14 years, Marinakis said.

Public broadcaster ERT said 1,100 people had arrived in Greece in August against 789 in July and 608 in June, citing government figures.

It said 10,790 migrants and arrived in Greece in the first eight months of this year against 5,216 in the previous corresponding period.

In June, an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying up to 750 people who had been picked up in Libya sank off Greece.

Around 100 of them were saved, but it is thought that some 600 drowned, according to Greek figures.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years from the sea and land borders with Turkiye. Following a strict migration policy, Greece has stepped up patrols in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkiye with the help of the European Border Surveillance Agency, Frontex.

Elsewhere, About 170 migrants who were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean have been stuck aboard a Spanish Civil Guard boat for days near the northwest African nation of Mauritania after authorities there refused to let them disembark, according to Spanish media reports.

Spain’s Interior Ministry on Monday declined to provide details of the incident but said in an email that it was “confident that the situation would be resolved in the following hours.” It said 168 people were rescued.

A spokesperson for Mauritania’s Interior Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Leading Spanish newspaper El País said the Civil Guard rescued the migrants Thursday about 80 nautical miles off the coast of Mauritania. It said the migrants are believed to be Senegalese.

The Civil Guard is one of two national police forces in Spain. For years, it has worked with local authorities in Mauritania and Senegal to try to prevent migrants from attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa. In recent months, there has been a surge of migrants departing from Senegal who must navigate north past Mauritania to reach the Canaries.

International maritime law mandates that any person found in distress at sea must be rescued and brought to the nearest place of safety.

