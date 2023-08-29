You are here

Ittihad's Benzema injured during win over Wehda

Updated 29 August 2023
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Ittihad's Benzema injured during win over Wehda
Updated 29 August 2023

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema had to watch his team put three goals past Al-Wehda from the bench after hobbling off the field just before half-time.
The Frenchmen landed awkwardly after challenging for a header inside the Wehda box and immediately went down holding his left leg.
The World Cup winner, who is one of the biggest names in football, joined Ittihad in a summer spending spree of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs.
The club said Benzema suffered a muscle injury and will undergo further medical examination, without providing a timeline for the player’s return.
The striker is an important part in Ittihad’s plans to retain the league title this season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad Karim Benzema

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Updated 29 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Updated 29 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
  • 2-0 victory over Ettifaq moves Al-Hilal into second spot in Roshn Saudi League, while league leaders Al-Ittihad maintain 100% start to the season with a 3-0 defeat of Al-Wehda
  • The top two meet on Friday for what seems set to be a titanic clash but Al-Itthad could be without the services of star striker Karim Benzama, who limped off injured on Monday
Updated 29 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Ettifaq 2-0 on Monday to move into second place in the Roshn Saudi League and hand manager Steven Gerrard his first defeat in Saudi Arabia.

League leaders Al-Ittihad maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 3-0 victory at Al-Wehda, though there was some concern for the Tigers when star striker Karim Benzama limped off injured, just four days before the top two will meet in what seems set to be a titanic clash, even at this early stage of the season.

First-half goals from Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari gave 18-time champions Al-Hilal what was ultimately a comfortable win and a healthy 10 points from their first four games of the season. Ettifaq, captained by Jordan Henderson, had picked up seven points from their first three league games under Gerrard but never looked like leaving with anything this time.

Central defender Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made their first starts in the league since arriving at Al-Hilal from Chelsea and Sevilla respectively, and looked comfortable.

The real damage, though, was done further up the pitch. Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic have already established quite the connection in Riyadh and it was on display for all to see in the 10th minute, when a cross from ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers star Neves from the right side was inch perfect, though the powerful header from former Fulham forward Mitrovic was not quite so good and it bounced back off the bar.

Mitrovic turned provider 14 minutes later as the hosts took the lead. Rising on the edge of the area, he headed a right-sided throw into the path of Malcom. The Brazilian, signed during the summer from Zenit, let the ball bounce before hammering a shot into the opposite bottom corner, leaving Brazilian goalkeeper Paulo Victor with no chance at all. After a check with the video assistant referee for a possible foul by Mitrovic, the goal stood.

Malcom was also involved in the second. His shot, after a move that began with a long ball out of defense from Koulibaly, was blocked but then Al-Dawsari performed a standing scissor kick on the edge of the area to fire the ball past the keeper.

The second half was fairly comfortable for Al-Hilal and it was little surprise when they seemed to have added a third near the end, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan heading home, but what would have been icing on the cake was denied by VAR.

It is still very early in the season but Al-Hilal fans will no doubt have been keeping an eye on what was happening at defending champions Al-Ittihad, who had won three out of three heading into today’s game, not least because the two teams will face each other on Friday.

The Jeddah side endured a tough first half at Al-Wehda and things got worse after 37 minutes when Benzema went down in the area as he stretched for the ball. After lengthy treatment on the pitch, the FIFA Ballon D’Or holder was able to make his own way off the field but it did not look like good news for coach Nuno Santo.

There is great strength in depth among the ranks of the title-holders, however, and three goals in just 10 second-half minutes underlined the fact that the Tigers are, once again, the team to beat, with 12 goals scored in their four games so far and none conceded.

Monday’s opener came out of nowhere. The ball fell to Romarinho just after the hour mark and the Brazilian fired home a low shot from almost 30 meters out.

The second came soon after when, in the 67th minute, Benzema’s replacement, Jota, was released down the left by Igor Coronado. The Portuguese winger broke free of the back line, cut inside the area and fired a low shot into the net from a tight angle. Then it was Coronado’s turn, as he advanced on the right and, with the defense backing off, shot home from inside the area.

Elsewhere on Monday, Abha defeated visitors Al-Fayha 2-1, while Al-Raed picked up a 3-0 home win against Al-Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
  • The Italian was officially unveiled during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced
  • ‘We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field,’ Mancini said
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roberto Mancini was officially unveiled as the new manager of the Saudi national team during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced.

During the event, Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed his excitement at securing the services of an internationally acclaimed coach to lead the Green Falcons, as he highlighted the Italian’s exceptional achievements and passion for the sport.

“There was some time in finalizing the deal for the Saudi national team manager and everyone knows the importance and sensitivity of this matter,” he said.

“Therefore, it deserved sufficient time to be settled in a distinguished manner. We are proud of our success in attracting a global coach, a coach who has achieved significant accomplishments and still possesses great passion for the game.

“We are fortunate that we have great support from our leadership and we have a significant responsibility to keep up with this support. Saudi Arabia has become attractive to all global names.”

Mancini discussed his initial plans and aspirations for the team. Not surprisingly, the first priority is getting to know the players and identifying key members of his squad.

“The next 10 days are important to see the players, and also in the past 10 days we have watched lots of videos on the teams and players,” he said.

“We have four friendly matches before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and we have enough time.”

He acknowledged the existing talent within the national team but added: “I am not a magician; we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work.

“We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field. Like I said before, we have good talent but we can achieve our goals by working hard.

“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers, and after that we have a 20-day camp to prepare for the Asian Cup.”

Asked about the current football landscape in Saudi Arabia, with the arrival in recent months of several international stars to play in the Pro League, Mancini drew parallels with his home country.

“The same thing happened in Italy many years ago,” he said. “Lots of big foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for the Saudi players and we have enough time to choose our players and we are prepared for that.”

Mancini takes over as manager from Frenchman Herve Renard, who stepped down in March after leading Saudi Arabia to the World Cup in Qatar. They were knocked out in the group stage but along the way shocked eventual tournament winners Argentina by defeating them 2-1 in their opening group game.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Al-Shabab honorary gold members show support after dissolution of club's board of directors
Updated 28 August 2023

Al-Shabab honorary gold members show support after dissolution of club’s board of directors
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab honorary gold members show support after dissolution of club’s board of directors

Al-Shabab honorary gold members show support after dissolution of club’s board of directors
  • Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Muhammad Al-Munjim to visit team HQ Monday
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Three honorary gold members of Al-Shabab FC were on Monday due to visit the team’s headquarters in a show of support for the playing squad following the dissolution on Sunday of the club’s board of directors by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Arriyadiyah reported.

Sources close to the club told the Arabic sports daily that Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Muhammad Al-Munjim would be meeting with Al-Shabab’s players ahead of their Roshn Saudi League match at Al-Nassr on Tuesday night.

The report also revealed that Khalif Al-Huwaishan, who has been assigned by the ministry to manage Al-Shabab’s affairs until an extraordinary general assembly has been held, visited the club’s HQ on Sunday.

The ministry has set Sunday, Sept. 10 as the date for accepting candidates for the presidency and membership of the board of directors.

Ministry officials attributed the reasons for dissolving the board, which had been in place for just 27 days, to the resignation of four of its members.

Al-Shabab currently sit in 14th position in the Roshn Saudi League with only two points, having drawn with Al-Okhdood and Damac, and lost to Al-Wehda.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Paul Williams

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Paul Williams

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
  • Green Falcons have been without a coach since Herve Renard’s departure almost 5 months ago
  • Mancini’s first target will be to guide Saudi Arabia to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup title in Qatar
Updated 28 August 2023
Paul Williams

It is said that all good things come to those who wait, and in the case of Saudi Arabia the wait has been a long one — almost 150 days to be exact.

That is how long the Green Falcons have been without a head coach after the sudden and unexpected departure of Herve Renard in March this year, but the wait is finally over. Italian Roberto Mancini was announced as their new head coach in a deal that will see him in place until the next World Cup in 2026.

Landing Mancini, who guided the Azzurri to Euro glory in 2021, is a coup for the Kingdom as they continue their quest to become a leading player in the global game.

While that has mostly centered on investment in the domestic Saudi Pro League which has seen the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez join the league in an off-season to remember, it is now the national team’s turn to make a statement.

The 58-year-old’s record speaks for itself, winning the Premier League with Manchester City, a hattrick of Serie A titles with Inter Milan and, of course, the crowning achievement being the European champions with his native Italy in 2021.

His sudden resignation last week as Italy manager saw tongues wagging about a possible move to Riyadh, that has now been confirmed.

While he will not come cheap, Saudi Arabia will see his record as being priceless as they eye their first continental title in almost three decades.

As successful as he has been, however, he has massive shoes to fill replacing Renard, who masterminded that historic come-from-behind victory over Argentina at last year’s FIFA World Cup, a moment that will never be forgotten in Saudi football.

Appointed in 2019, after Saudi Arabia’s disappointing showing at the Asian Cup in the UAE, Renard quickly transformed the Green Falcons into one of Asia’s best, comfortably qualifying for a second straight World Cup, and then shocking the world when they were there.

While they ultimately failed to make it out of the group, the manner in which they played, coupled with the win against Argentina, won the team an army of new fans and made Renard one of the most sought-after coaches in international football.

With a contract through until 2027, when the country is due to host the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation could be forgiven for feeling a sense of comfort as they look ahead to the next World Cup cycle.

With long-term plans in place all centered on Renard remaining as national team coach, it is understandable that the authorities were caught off-guard by his announcement that he wanted to leave to take over the French women’s national team ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup.

His sudden departure, which was confirmed on March 29 this year, forced them to confront the question they were not expecting to answer — where to next?

The SAFF said they would not be rushed into making a decision, choosing to bide their time rather than making the wrong move, something that has plagued Saudi football in the past.

But as days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, the wait continued and beneath the surface questions began to be asked about why the process was taking so long.

Reports a few months back suggested that Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus was in line to take over, but after the PIF-fueled investment in the Saudi domestic league, he instead took the reins at Al-Hilal.

But the patience of the federation has been rewarded with Mancini’s signing, a significant coup as it looks to build on the foundations laid by his predecessor.

The wily tactician has little time to waste, however, with the Asian Cup just a matter of months away and just a handful of games before then to prepare for a tournament at which Saudi Arabia would be expected to challenge for silverware.

The signing of Mancini, who guided the Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City to their first Premier League title, will only heighten the expectations of the Green Falcons, having been drawn in Group F alongside Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

His first assignment will come with a series of friendlies in Newcastle next month, against South Korea and Costa Rica, although given those matches are just over a week away he will have had little say over the composition of the squad.

It means the World Cup qualifiers in November, firstly against the winner of the playoff between Pakistan and Cambodia, and then against Jordan, will be his first real chance to make an impression on the squad, coming less than two months before the Asian Cup.

Time may have delivered Mancini to Saudi Arabia, but now there is no time to waste.

Topics: football Saudi National Team Roberto Mancini

Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach
Updated 27 August 2023

Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach

Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
  • Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roberto Mancini has been named Saudi Arabia coach after quitting the Italy job earlier this month, the Saudi National Team announced on social media on Sunday.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday.

The Green Falcons, who beat eventual champions Argentina at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, have been without a national team coach since Herve Renard left to take charge of France’s women’s team.

The Kingdom has made headlines this summer by buying a host of top players from European clubs for teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar Jr are among a host of superstar names who have joined the SPL.

Mancini, who has been replaced by former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti as Italy’s coach, had a mixed time in the job; the victory at Euro 2020 the standout moment.

But he failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup following a disastrous play-off defeat to North Macedonia, the second time in a row they missed the world’s biggest football tournament.

“I am immensely honored to be offered the position as Saudi Arabia national team manager,” Mancini said. “I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia. I firmly believe that the passionate footballing culture of Saudi Arabia and the intrinsic quality of Saudi players are crucial ingredients for success,” he added.

He continued: “The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene.

“The whole world recognizes the enormous potential of the Saudi Arabia national team during their outstanding performance at the World Cup. The scenes of the fans following that victory was immense. They left their mark on the global stage, filling Saudi Arabian football fans with immense pride and accelerating the nation’s footballing ambitions.

“We have the potential to improve further. The squad is strong with talented players. I believe we have what it takes to elevate our game if we work hard,” he added.

Mancini’s first match managing the Saudi Arabia national team is set for September 8, when the Green Falcons face Costa Rica in an international friendly.

On September 12, Saudi Arabia will take on South Korea in another international friendly. Both matches take place at St James’ Park in Newcastle, England.

The matches serve as part of preparations for the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup - Asian Qualifying campaign, which commences in November

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto to lead the Green Falcons. His experience and proven track record at club and international level marks a significant step towards achieving our goals in international football,” said Saudi Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal.

“Roberto believes in Saudi football and our desire to develop top competitive players and take them to new heights on the world stage – including the Asian Cup in Qatar and qualification for the 2026 World Cup,” he added.

“The energy, optimism and growth of Saudi football at all levels is inspiring our country, our men’s, women’s and youth teams have made their mark across the Middle East and Asia.

“We’re a footballing nation and we continuing to invest at every level in our journey to compete with the best in the world on and off the pitch.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

