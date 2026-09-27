DUBAI: The coach of Saudi Arabia’s national men’s football team, Giorgos Donis, has hailed his team’s improved attacking performance following a 3-0 win over Oman.



He also confirmed that Alaa Al-Hajji’s involvement in the rest of the 2026 Arabian Gulf Cup would be curtailed due to injury.



With six points from the first two fixtures, Saudi Arabia’s place in the semifinals is assured with one Group A match — against Iraq — left to play.



“I think we put on a great performance and excellent positioning in the first half, and when we lost the ball, we all pressed as a group, and we waited for the right time to score goals,” Donis said in the post-match press conference.



“But on the other hand, I am not happy about the second half, as we suffered some injuries, and Alaa Al-Hajji, who was outstanding in the match, left as I learned that he is suffering from a knee injury that will keep him out for about three weeks at best. On the other hand, Mohammed Al-Qahtani will be present in the group training tomorrow.”



Donis added: “We were calm and did not lose the ball easily, and although the Omani team had some opportunities in the second half, and we should have continued steadily until the last minute, we, from an offensive standpoint, proved that we have developed significantly during this match.”



On the participation of striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan and media criticism directed towards him, Donis said: “Generally, in football, as a coach, I try to support my players and give them tactical and mental advice. I don’t think it’s good to target a specific player and blame him alone; we play every match with 11 players, and all the elements are important to me. The media is sometimes harsh on a player, and sometimes it supports him, and this is the nature of football, and everyone has their own opinion, but within the national team we have confidence in ourselves, and our constant priority is development.”



The Greek coach also defended his rotation policy, calling it “natural” and a way to manage any physical exertion on the players.



“We play a match every three days, and it is impossible to predict the extent of injuries or fatigue. Before the start of the tournament, I became more familiar with the players and their readiness. There are elements that need to develop some aspects, and we must work on resting them physically; if we want to build a distinguished national team, we must have more than 11 players ready.”