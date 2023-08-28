Saudi justice minister launches platform for transparent real estate transactions

You are here

Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani. (SPA)
Updated 29 August 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani inaugurated the “Real Estate Market” platform in Riyadh to facilitate real estate transactions and provide various e-services for property owners and buyers.
Abdullah Al-Swaha, communications and IT minister, was also in attendance at the event.
The platform aims to enhance customer experience and achieve transparency and reliability in the real estate sector, the Justice Ministry said.
“It is part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization initiative, which is one of the ministry’s projects under the national transformation program,” a ministry statement said.
The platform, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the Saudi Central Bank,  enables users to access reliable information about the value of real estate transactions in any geographical area they choose. It also enables them to manage their property portfolio, and perform divisions and mergers of title deeds.
To access the platform, users need to visit srem.moj.gov.sa, enter their personal ID number and a verification code received on the Nafath app. After logging in, they can select whether to use the platform for themselves or as agents for others.
The platform offers various real estate trading services, such as “special transaction” between a specific seller and buyer, “real estate gift” to a specific recipient, and “open transaction” without a predetermined buyer. It also allows users to browse and bid for real estate offers, which are classified in three categories: offered, available, and in-demand.

Topics: Saudi Arabia justice minister Saudi justice ministry SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided food parcels to the most vulnerable groups in Yemen, Pakistan and Somalia this week, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

About 6,000 cartons of dates were handed out on Saturday to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen, benefiting a total of 36,000 individuals.

The provision of food aid, in the form of dates, is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to support the Yemeni people through various humanitarian and relief projects. 

KSrelief distributed on Saturday 6,000 cartons of dates to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen. (SPA)

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday, benefitting 6,919 individuals who have been directly affected by the devastating floods.

KSRelief has also distributed 900 food aid parcels in Somalia. This initiative has provided vital assistance to 5,400 vulnerable individuals in the area.

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Somalia Pakistan King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

