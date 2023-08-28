Saudi justice minister launches platform for transparent real estate transactions

Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF) reached an agreement with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities to increase access to sports for people with disabilities in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

Under the agreement, people with special needs will have access to SBF’s sports and wellbeing facilities. SBF will work closely with the authority to explore opportunities for cooperation and share knowledge to achieve best practices for people with disabilities.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of SBF, said the partnership would help create an inclusive society where everyone has equal access to sports facilities.

“The Sports Boulevard will provide sports facilities for the whole of Riyadh to enjoy. We look forward to collaborating on future initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia approved a law to boost the rights of people with disabilities. Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, said the law aims to improve the quality of services and provide people with disabilities with equal opportunities across all sectors.