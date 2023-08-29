You are here

Saudi King attends weekly Cabinet meeting
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet stressed on Tuesday the Kingdom’s keenness on cooperation and trade integration to achieve prosperity of the global economy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In a statement, the Cabinet said this is evident in the pioneering efforts Saudi Arabia has made within the scope of the G20, including the initiatives included in Vision 2030 to enhance the integration of the Saudi economy into the regional and global systems.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said Tuesday it would allow the issuance of customs cards for cars to be printed electronically. 

The authority has made it possible to print customs cards for cars electronically so that importers can complete import procedures and print the cards without the need to visit customs outlets.

The authority said cards could be printed by the importer or clearance agent at the authority’s website: zatca.gov.sa.

RIYADH: The Saudi Consulate in Houston, Texas, has warned Saudi citizens living in or visiting Florida to remain alert as Tropical Storm Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, intensifying on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast.

The consulate urged citizens to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities. 

In a tweet, the embassy urged Saudis to contact it in case of emergency via the following numbers:  ‏ ‏281-917-8305, 281-889-0570

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. 

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

(with AP)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF) reached an agreement with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities to increase access to sports for people with disabilities in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

Under the agreement, people with special needs will have access to SBF’s sports and wellbeing facilities. SBF will work closely with the authority to explore opportunities for cooperation and share knowledge to achieve best practices for people with disabilities.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of SBF, said the partnership would help create an inclusive society where everyone has equal access to sports facilities.

“The Sports Boulevard will provide sports facilities for the whole of Riyadh to enjoy. We look forward to collaborating on future initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia approved a law to boost the rights of people with disabilities. Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, said the law aims to improve the quality of services and provide people with disabilities with equal opportunities across all sectors.

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided food parcels to the most vulnerable groups in Yemen, Pakistan and Somalia this week, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

About 6,000 cartons of dates were handed out on Saturday to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen, benefiting a total of 36,000 individuals.

The provision of food aid, in the form of dates, is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to support the Yemeni people through various humanitarian and relief projects. 

KSrelief distributed on Saturday 6,000 cartons of dates to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen. (SPA)

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday, benefitting 6,919 individuals who have been directly affected by the devastating floods.

KSRelief has also distributed 900 food aid parcels in Somalia. This initiative has provided vital assistance to 5,400 vulnerable individuals in the area.

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday. (SPA)

 

RIYADH: Jeddah is to host a festival first for Saudi Arabia with a celebration of the Kingdom's musical heritage.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Kingdom’s Melody event will take place between Sept. 28 and 30 at Jeddah Superdome.

The festival will highlight the history of tunes and their cultural connections to local communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The work of some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential composers will be marked at the event, including songs by Omar Kedder, Fawzi Mahsoun, Saleh Al-Shehri, Mohammed Shafiq, Tarek Abdul Hakim, Talal Bagher, and Dr. Abdul Rib Idris.

Visitors will be taken on an educational journey through the nation’s musical past. The festival venue’s entrance hall will house murals depicting significant composers and artists, and an exhibition will feature key stories, melodies, and experiences that changed the music industry in the Kingdom.

A Send Peace event will give visitors the opportunity to comment on prominent musical compositions, and on the first night Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will perform several songs composed by Kedder, and a tune by Idris.

The second night of the festival will see Abdul Majeed Abdullah sing songs by Mahsoun and Al-Shehri, while on the final night Ebadi Al-Jawhar will present compositions by Bagher, songstress Dalia Mubarak will give renditions of Hakim’s music, and Talal Salama will perform tunes composed by Shafiq.

The festival is one of many initiatives being held under the Vision 2030 banner aimed at improving the lifestyles and livability of Saudi individuals, families, and communities.

