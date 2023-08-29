You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman Armed Forces Hospital successfully trials electronic medicine dispenser

King Salman Armed Forces Hospital successfully trials electronic medicine dispenser

The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically. (SPA)
1 / 3
The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically. (SPA)
The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically. (SPA)
2 / 3
The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically. (SPA)
The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically. (SPA)
3 / 3
The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/45vhd

Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

King Salman Armed Forces Hospital successfully trials electronic medicine dispenser

The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialled the first device to dispense medicines electronically.
  • Device dispenses all medicines that are prescribed to any patient except for medicines that need to be stored at very low temperatures
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has successfully trialed the first device to dispense medicines electronically without the need to visit the hospital, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The device consists of a workstation that reads the barcode of a prescription, a screen that the patient deals with, an operating system for the robot, and a message platform that notifies the patient when the medicine is ready.

The device serves patients around the clock, has a storage capacity of 102-700 prescriptions, and can handle prescriptions of various sizes. The medicines are protected from damage, vandalism, and theft, and the device provides statistics for medicines dispensed to a patient on a daily, monthly, or annual basis.

The director of the pharmacy department at the hospital Major Olayan Al-Atwi said the device scans the barcode on the prescription, fills in the required data, and chooses the dispensing device closest to the patient’s residence before a pharmacist checks all the details on the prescription system.

In the event that the prescription is accepted and there are no notes, a text message will be sent to the patient with a special code and the geographical location of the device, in addition to the status of the request.

This allows the patient to go to the device and dispense the medical prescription within 48 hours by entering their personal details and the verification code sent to their phone.

Al-Atwi confirmed that the device dispenses all medicines that are prescribed to any patient except for medicines that need to be stored at very low temperatures. Medicines can be dispensed around the clock, thereby reducing waiting times.

Topics: King Salman Armed Forces Hospital medicine Dispenser

Related

King Faisal hospital used advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into brain of refractory epilepsy patient. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery
KSrelief chief visits Egyptian conjoined twins ‘Salma and Sarah’ two weeks after their separation photos
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief visits Egyptian conjoined twins ‘Salma and Sarah’ two weeks after their separation

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 
  • Al-Khorayef was briefed on the factories’ technologies used in defense and aerospace industries, production lines, and the work mechanisms
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industry minister, has visited Aselsan defense electronics and Turkish Aerospace factories in Ankara.

Al-Khorayef was briefed on the factories’ technologies used in defense and aerospace industries, production lines, and the work mechanisms. 

The minister discussed with factories‘ officials boosting cooperation with the Kingdom and exchanging expertise in the industrial sector.

He pointed out the Kingdom’s objectives for developing the industrial sector, including incentives to attract investments, as the national strategy for industry focuses on 12 fields and provides investment opportunities amounting to SR1 trillion.

Al-Khorayef also held bilateral meetings with officials in Ankara.

He met with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Haluk Gorgun, president of the defense industry agency.

The meetings reviewed the objectives of the national strategy for industry and the investment opportunities it provides in a number of vital sectors, including the automotive industry, food and pharmaceutical products, and military industries, in addition to increasing non-oil exports between the two countries. 

The minister reiterated endeavors to take the deep-rooted Saudi-Turkish relations to another level by strengthening cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, and working to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

Related

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubier, Saudi state minister and climate envoy, met separately on Tuesday with Slovenia’s state secretary for political and multilateral affairs, economic diplomacy and development cooperation Samuel Zbogar and finance minister Klemen Bostjancic.

The meetings, which were held on the sidelines of of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to the most prominent topics on the conference agenda.

Al-Jubier also met with Bojan Kumer, minister of the environment, climate and energy.

The officials discussed ways to boost cooperation in the areas of environment and climate change, while Al-Jubeir gave a brief on the Kingdom’s initiatives and efforts in these fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Slovenia

Related

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
The Saudi commission’s latest retreat events were held in Al-Jouf, AlUla and Baha. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Writers, poets praise Saudi commission’s ‘inspiring’ retreats

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 
  • The perpetrators were arrested and legal proceedings were begun against them
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested four individuals in separate drug busts.

A Pakistani national was apprehended in Tabuk for dealing methamphetamine, while 3 Saudi citizens were detained for dealing amphetamine, officials said on Tuesday.

The perpetrators were arrested and legal proceedings were begun against them.

The government has urged anyone with information related to suspected drug dealing or smuggling operations to call the confidential hotline 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and Eastern region, 999 across other regions in the Kingdom, or the General Directorate of Narcotic Control at 995 and [email protected].

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

Related

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in northern borders region
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in northern borders region
Saudi authorities seize 159 kilograms of khat at Jizan border
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize 159 kilograms of khat at Jizan border

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 
  • KSrelief will provide a grant to the WFP to distribute food aid to 54,000 Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency signed a $6.8 million agreement with the World Food Program to help meet the nutritional needs of Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Assistant Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Ahmed Al-Bayez and WFP GCC representative Mageed Yahia signed the deal via video conference.

KSrelief will provide a grant to the WFP to distribute food aid to 54,000 Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp through monthly electronic vouchers to be used in shops and bakeries at the camp.

The grant falls within relief and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief to support Syrian refugees and improve their living conditions in various asylum environments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syrian refugees World Food Programme (WFP)

Related

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
  • The pair discussed the status of operating direct flights between the Kingdom and Poland
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser met on Tuesday with LOT Polish Airlines Chief Executive Michal Fijol.

The pair discussed the status of operating direct flights between the Kingdom and Poland.

Al-Jasser was on an official visit to European country, where he met Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other Polish officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Poland

Related

Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions
World
Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

Latest updates

Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan
EgyptAir Express plane is seen after landing at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.