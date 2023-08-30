Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubier, Saudi state minister and climate envoy, met separately on Tuesday with Slovenia’s state secretary for political and multilateral affairs, economic diplomacy and development cooperation Samuel Zbogar and finance minister Klemen Bostjancic.
The meetings, which were held on the sidelines of of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to the most prominent topics on the conference agenda.
Al-Jubier also met with Bojan Kumer, minister of the environment, climate and energy.
The officials discussed ways to boost cooperation in the areas of environment and climate change, while Al-Jubeir gave a brief on the Kingdom’s initiatives and efforts in these fields.
RIYADH: Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industry minister, has visited Aselsan defense electronics and Turkish Aerospace factories in Ankara.
Al-Khorayef was briefed on the factories’ technologies used in defense and aerospace industries, production lines, and the work mechanisms.
The minister discussed with factories‘ officials boosting cooperation with the Kingdom and exchanging expertise in the industrial sector.
He pointed out the Kingdom’s objectives for developing the industrial sector, including incentives to attract investments, as the national strategy for industry focuses on 12 fields and provides investment opportunities amounting to SR1 trillion.
Al-Khorayef also held bilateral meetings with officials in Ankara.
He met with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Haluk Gorgun, president of the defense industry agency.
The meetings reviewed the objectives of the national strategy for industry and the investment opportunities it provides in a number of vital sectors, including the automotive industry, food and pharmaceutical products, and military industries, in addition to increasing non-oil exports between the two countries.
The minister reiterated endeavors to take the deep-rooted Saudi-Turkish relations to another level by strengthening cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, and working to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Saudi Vision 2030.
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested four individuals in separate drug busts.
A Pakistani national was apprehended in Tabuk for dealing methamphetamine, while 3 Saudi citizens were detained for dealing amphetamine, officials said on Tuesday.
The perpetrators were arrested and legal proceedings were begun against them.
The government has urged anyone with information related to suspected drug dealing or smuggling operations to call the confidential hotline 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and Eastern region, 999 across other regions in the Kingdom, or the General Directorate of Narcotic Control at 995 and [email protected].
The ‘Camel King,’ Muhsin Yesilada, delivers laughter all the way from the UK to Riyadh
Haifa Al-Shammari
RIYADH: When the opportunity presented itself, Arab comedian Muhsin Yesilada, who goes by the “Camel King,” bought a ticket to Riyadh to join Maher Matta, Adam Bloom, and Rehman Akhtar for a stand-up comedy performance at Riyadh Laughs.
Riyadh Laughs is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City at the Boulevard Riyadh City. Lasting until Nov. 11, the series of stand-up comedy shows takes place weekly, on Thursday and Friday nights.
The series features both local and international comedians who come together to bring laughter and create unforgettable memories for fans.
Yesilada, 27, said: “I anticipated that the audience might be a little (more) conservative than a typical British audience, However, I was pleasantly surprised with how liberal the audience is here.”
FASTFACTS
• Riyadh Laughs is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City at the Boulevard Riyadh City until Nov. 11.
• Arab comedian Muhsin Yasilada is a PhD student in Islamophobia and extremism at the University of Bristol.
• His performance at Riyadh Laughs was his debut international show
Comedian Yesilada is also pursuing a PhD in Islamophobia and extremism at the University of Bristol, while performing comedy shows mostly around England.
He has been doing comedy for two years, and his performance in Saudi Arabia is his first show abroad.
“The audience was very receptive. They love comedy, and laughter is universal, you know,” he said, describing the audience in Riyadh.
Yesilada has performed at several prominent comedy clubs in the UK, including Top Secret Comedy Club, the Glee Club, Big Belly Bar and Comedy Club London, and Backyard Comedy Club.
That’s the thing with comedy, you need to have a thick skin. You need to be mentally strong to get over (it). If you can’t get over (it), you don’t have a future in comedy.
Muhsin Yasilada, Comedian
“I also do some work on the South Asian/Middle Eastern and Muslim circuit. So, I do a lot of work for Desi Central, and Love Entertainment, which is an organization that organizes comedy shows for people from South Asian and Muslim backgrounds, which is great because then you can have an audience you can relate to and laugh together. Which is lovely,” he added.
Being a stand-up comedian is no easy gig. Yesilada recalled some of the experiences that toughened him up and helped him excel at comedy. One such experience was his first attempt at the “Gong Show” at the Top Secret Comedy Club. The show is a way for comedians to prove their readiness to perform live in front of an audience.
The comedian has to stay on stage for at least five minutes without three audience members putting cards up. If three cards go up, the comedian gets booed off.
Despite getting booed offstage during his first minute and a half, it did not hinder him from continuing to perform and sharpen his talent.
“I did the ‘Gong Show’ again. I went back, changed my jokes a lot, and then I won it the next month.
“That’s the thing with comedy, you need to have a thick skin. You need to be mentally strong to get over (it). If you can’t get over (it), you don’t have a future in comedy,” he explained.
Yasilada also has made a number of radio appearances on the BBC, talking about his stand-up comedy and research.
He was recognized on BBC Radio after reaching the finals at “The Student Comedy Award.” According to the comedian, BBC Radio, “in terms of culture and art, is the major radio station for theater and stand-up comedy.”
To keep up with the comedian, follow Yesilada on Instagram @muhsin_yesilada.