Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
The officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation. (SPA)
Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
The officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation. (SPA)
Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
The officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 

Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubier, Saudi state minister and climate envoy, met separately on Tuesday with Slovenia’s state secretary for political and multilateral affairs, economic diplomacy and development cooperation Samuel Zbogar and finance minister Klemen Bostjancic.

The meetings, which were held on the sidelines of of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to the most prominent topics on the conference agenda.

Al-Jubier also met with Bojan Kumer, minister of the environment, climate and energy.

The officials discussed ways to boost cooperation in the areas of environment and climate change, while Al-Jubeir gave a brief on the Kingdom’s initiatives and efforts in these fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Slovenia

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 

Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 
  • Al-Khorayef was briefed on the factories’ technologies used in defense and aerospace industries, production lines, and the work mechanisms
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industry minister, has visited Aselsan defense electronics and Turkish Aerospace factories in Ankara.

Al-Khorayef was briefed on the factories’ technologies used in defense and aerospace industries, production lines, and the work mechanisms. 

The minister discussed with factories‘ officials boosting cooperation with the Kingdom and exchanging expertise in the industrial sector.

He pointed out the Kingdom’s objectives for developing the industrial sector, including incentives to attract investments, as the national strategy for industry focuses on 12 fields and provides investment opportunities amounting to SR1 trillion.

Al-Khorayef also held bilateral meetings with officials in Ankara.

He met with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Haluk Gorgun, president of the defense industry agency.

The meetings reviewed the objectives of the national strategy for industry and the investment opportunities it provides in a number of vital sectors, including the automotive industry, food and pharmaceutical products, and military industries, in addition to increasing non-oil exports between the two countries. 

The minister reiterated endeavors to take the deep-rooted Saudi-Turkish relations to another level by strengthening cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, and working to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in Riyadh, Tabuk 
  • The perpetrators were arrested and legal proceedings were begun against them
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested four individuals in separate drug busts.

A Pakistani national was apprehended in Tabuk for dealing methamphetamine, while 3 Saudi citizens were detained for dealing amphetamine, officials said on Tuesday.

The perpetrators were arrested and legal proceedings were begun against them.

The government has urged anyone with information related to suspected drug dealing or smuggling operations to call the confidential hotline 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and Eastern region, 999 across other regions in the Kingdom, or the General Directorate of Narcotic Control at 995 and [email protected].

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 

KSrelief, WFP to provide food for Syrian refugees in Jordan 
  • KSrelief will provide a grant to the WFP to distribute food aid to 54,000 Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency signed a $6.8 million agreement with the World Food Program to help meet the nutritional needs of Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Assistant Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Ahmed Al-Bayez and WFP GCC representative Mageed Yahia signed the deal via video conference.

KSrelief will provide a grant to the WFP to distribute food aid to 54,000 Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp through monthly electronic vouchers to be used in shops and bakeries at the camp.

The grant falls within relief and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief to support Syrian refugees and improve their living conditions in various asylum environments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syrian refugees World Food Programme (WFP)

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 

Saudi transport minister meets Polish airlines chief 
  • The pair discussed the status of operating direct flights between the Kingdom and Poland
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser met on Tuesday with LOT Polish Airlines Chief Executive Michal Fijol.

The pair discussed the status of operating direct flights between the Kingdom and Poland.

Al-Jasser was on an official visit to European country, where he met Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other Polish officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Poland

The 'Camel King,' Muhsin Yesilada, delivers laughter all the way from the UK to Riyadh

A variety of local and international comedians grace the series, bringing laughter and unforgettable memories to fans. (Supplied
A variety of local and international comedians grace the series, bringing laughter and unforgettable memories to fans. (Supplied
Updated 29 August 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari

The ‘Camel King,’ Muhsin Yesilada, delivers laughter all the way from the UK to Riyadh

A variety of local and international comedians grace the series, bringing laughter and unforgettable memories to fans. (Supplied
  • The ‘Camel King,’ Muhsin Yesilada, delivers laughter all the way from the UK to Riyadh
Updated 29 August 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari

RIYADH: When the opportunity presented itself, Arab comedian Muhsin Yesilada, who goes by the “Camel King,” bought a ticket to Riyadh to join Maher Matta, Adam Bloom, and Rehman Akhtar for a stand-up comedy performance at Riyadh Laughs.

Riyadh Laughs is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City at the Boulevard Riyadh City. Lasting until Nov. 11, the series of stand-up comedy shows takes place weekly, on Thursday and Friday nights.

Comedians Maher Matta, Adam Bloom, Muhsin Yesilada, and Rehman Akhtar at Riyadh Laughs. (Supplied)

The series features both local and international comedians who come together to bring laughter and create unforgettable memories for fans.

Yesilada, 27, said: “I anticipated that the audience might be a little (more) conservative than a typical British audience, However, I was pleasantly surprised with how liberal the audience is here.”

FASTFACTS

• Riyadh Laughs is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City at the Boulevard Riyadh City until Nov. 11.

• Arab comedian Muhsin Yasilada is a PhD student in Islamophobia and extremism at the University of Bristol.

• His performance at Riyadh Laughs was his debut international show

Comedian Yesilada is also pursuing a PhD in Islamophobia and extremism at the University of Bristol, while performing comedy shows mostly around England.

He has been doing comedy for two years, and his performance in Saudi Arabia is his first show abroad.

UK-based comedian Muhsin Yesilada is popularly known as the ‘Camel King.’ (Supplied)

“The audience was very receptive. They love comedy, and laughter is universal, you know,” he said, describing the audience in Riyadh.

Yesilada has performed at several prominent comedy clubs in the UK, including Top Secret Comedy Club, the Glee Club, Big Belly Bar and Comedy Club London, and Backyard Comedy Club.

That’s the thing with comedy, you need to have a thick skin. You need to be mentally strong to get over (it). If you can’t get over (it), you don’t have a future in comedy.

Muhsin Yasilada, Comedian

“I also do some work on the South Asian/Middle Eastern and Muslim circuit. So, I do a lot of work for Desi Central, and Love Entertainment, which is an organization that organizes comedy shows for people from South Asian and Muslim backgrounds, which is great because then you can have an audience you can relate to and laugh together. Which is lovely,” he added.

Being a stand-up comedian is no easy gig. Yesilada recalled some of the experiences that toughened him up and helped him excel at comedy. One such experience was his first attempt at the “Gong Show” at the Top Secret Comedy Club. The show is a way for comedians to prove their readiness to perform live in front of an audience.

A variety of local and international comedians grace the series, bringing laughter and unforgettable memories to fans. (Supplied)

The comedian has to stay on stage for at least five minutes without three audience members putting cards up. If three cards go up, the comedian gets booed off.

Despite getting booed offstage during his first minute and a half, it did not hinder him from continuing to perform and sharpen his talent.

“I did the ‘Gong Show’ again. I went back, changed my jokes a lot, and then I won it the next month.

“That’s the thing with comedy, you need to have a thick skin. You need to be mentally strong to get over (it). If you can’t get over (it), you don’t have a future in comedy,” he explained.

Yasilada also has made a number of radio appearances on the BBC, talking about his stand-up comedy and research.

He was recognized on BBC Radio after reaching the finals at “The Student Comedy Award.” According to the comedian, BBC Radio, “in terms of culture and art, is the major radio station for theater and stand-up comedy.”

To keep up with the comedian, follow Yesilada on Instagram @muhsin_yesilada.

 

 

Topics: Muhsin Yesilada Royal Commission for Riyadh City Boulevard Riyadh City ‘Riyadh Laughs’

