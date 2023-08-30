You are here

  • Home
  • Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby
Ronaldo scored two goals. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bvvk

Updated 20 sec ago
John Duerden

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby
  • Al-Nassr thrash rivals 4-0 to record second win of the season, climb to sixth in the SPL table
Updated 20 sec ago
John Duerden

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show once more on Tuesday as he inspired Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with two goals, two assists and plenty more besides, just four days after a hat-trick against Al-Fateh.

It was, on paper, the toughest test of the campaign so far for the Yellows against the six-time champions who finished fourth last season, and they strolled through it.

The Portuguese player seems to enjoy taking on Al-Shabab as he had his best game of last season in a 3-2 win against the same opponents. This was a much more emphatic victory, with Ronaldo putting the hosts ahead from the spot after 13 minutes, slotting the ball past Kim Seung-gyu, who dived the wrong way to his right.

After 19 minutes, Ronaldo netted again with one of the best headers ever seen in the Saudi Arabian league, albeit for no gain.

A Marcelo Brozovic corner from the right was met at the far post by the 38-year-old who nodded the ball back across goal in a perfect fashion. It was a sublime strike but was then ruled out for a push by the Portuguese star seeking to get clear of his marker. It looked harsh and not just because it denied a memorable goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his second seven minutes before the break, also from the spot, after he was clipped in the area by Gustavo Cuellar..

Al-Nassr, their two defeats in the first two games of the season forgotten, were starting to enjoy themselves and so were the fans. Ronaldo created the third three minutes later with a first time pass from a central position outside the area to lay it on a plate for the lively Sadio Mane, coming in from the right, to sweep home from the edge of the six yard box.

It could have been worse in the second half for Al-Shabab. The home fans were waiting for another Ronaldo hat-trick and the chance came just after the hour.

Otavio’s shot hit Iago Santos on the arm and the referee pointed to the spot once more. Instead of going for his third, Ronaldo handed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who was then hugged by Mane. The two foreign stars urged the crowd to support the local man but Ghareeb shot against the post.

Very quickly afterwards, Al-Nassr somehow missed the chance to make it 4-0 anyway. Ronaldo had space down the left but his pass into the middle was not a great one and was intercepted by Santos who almost put the ball into his own net with Kim having to make a quick reaction save. Mane was there for the rebound but shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo headed against the post and Sultan Al-Ghannam reacted the quickest to make it 4-0. By that time, Al-Shabab had been reduced to 10 men as Ever Banega was ejected for stamping on Aymeric Laporte who enjoyed his first appearance since arriving from Manchester City. It was a great night all round for Al-Nassr.

Down in Jeddah, Al-Ahli made it four wins out of four to move back into second behind local rivals Al-Ittihad, thanks to a 2-0 win over Al-Tai. Allan Saint-Maximin danced down the left to pull the back back to the penalty spot where Riyad Mahrez hit a low first-time shot into the opposite corner.

Al-Tai, already reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Alfa Semedo struggled to get back on track and it was no surprise when Franck Kessie scored for the second successive game with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere Al-Khaleej drew 1-1 with Al-Hazem, Damac and Al-Fateh ended 2-2 and Al-Taawoun won 1-0 at Al-Okhdood but this day was all about Ronaldo once again.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Shabab Football Club

NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
  • Program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation, on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent and providing opportunities in the sport to children of all abilities across the Kingdom.

The initiative will provide high-level professional training programs under the supervision of experts from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, the Shuhub program in its second year is organizing four events in Tabuk, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh from September 2023 until March 2024.

This will assist talented boys and girls in developing their football skills and is expected to host more than 3,500 talented individuals from all over the Kingdom.

The program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training.

The specialized techniques will be used to measure the participants’ football performance and abilities, their shooting and passing accuracy and their reaction speed, all of which aim to develop their football skills.

Friendly matches will also be organized to provide participants the opportunity to implement what they have learned on the ground.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub program reflects NEOM’s commitment to providing the appropriate environment in order to nurture the next generation of football talent in Saudi Arabia, by offering them the opportunity to develop their football skills.

“The program’s role will go beyond individual growth, as it will also contribute to the development of community sports throughout the Kingdom,” she added.

The program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on cultivating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center of sporting excellence.

Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 12 can now register in the program in Tabuk and Jeddah at the following link: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com.

Registration for Riyadh and Dammam events will be available later.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
Sport
Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
NEOM to create world-class education, research and innovation sector
Saudi Arabia
NEOM to create world-class education, research and innovation sector

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman
Al-Nassr players celebrate beating Orthodox 2-1 in Amman. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman
  • 8-club tournament includes 4 teams each from Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Women’s Clubs Championship after defeating Jordan’s Orthodox 2-1 on Monday at King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman.

Lina Bousaha and Dalal Al-Shafi scored for the team from Riyadh, the last to qualify for the semis.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab exited the tournament despite recording a 2-1 win over Jordan’s Al-Naser. It was the Saudi club’s only victory of the competition, and the first time they had recorded a win against an international opponent.

Saudi Arabia’s other participating clubs, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, were eliminated from the contest on Sunday.

The eight-club tournament includes four teams each from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday’s semi-finals will see Al-Nassr take on Jordan’s Al-Ittihad, while Amman play Al-Naser in an all-Jordanian clash.

Topics: sports Saudi Arabia Al Nassr Al Ittihad Al Hilal

Related

Update Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Sport
Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march
Sport
Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema had to watch his team put three goals past Al-Wehda from the bench after hobbling off the field just before half-time.
The Frenchmen landed awkwardly after challenging for a header inside the Wehda box and immediately went down holding his left leg.
The World Cup winner, who is one of the biggest names in football, joined Ittihad in a summer spending spree of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs.
The club said Benzema suffered a muscle injury and will undergo further medical examination, without providing a timeline for the player’s return.
The striker is an important part in Ittihad’s plans to retain the league title this season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad Karim Benzema

Related

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Saudi Football
Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot
Saudi Football
Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Updated 29 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
  • 2-0 victory over Ettifaq moves Al-Hilal into second spot in Roshn Saudi League, while league leaders Al-Ittihad maintain 100% start to the season with a 3-0 defeat of Al-Wehda
  • The top two meet on Friday for what seems set to be a titanic clash but Al-Itthad could be without the services of star striker Karim Benzama, who limped off injured on Monday
Updated 29 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Ettifaq 2-0 on Monday to move into second place in the Roshn Saudi League and hand manager Steven Gerrard his first defeat in Saudi Arabia.

League leaders Al-Ittihad maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 3-0 victory at Al-Wehda, though there was some concern for the Tigers when star striker Karim Benzama limped off injured, just four days before the top two will meet in what seems set to be a titanic clash, even at this early stage of the season.

First-half goals from Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari gave 18-time champions Al-Hilal what was ultimately a comfortable win and a healthy 10 points from their first four games of the season. Ettifaq, captained by Jordan Henderson, had picked up seven points from their first three league games under Gerrard but never looked like leaving with anything this time.

Central defender Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made their first starts in the league since arriving at Al-Hilal from Chelsea and Sevilla respectively, and looked comfortable.

The real damage, though, was done further up the pitch. Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic have already established quite the connection in Riyadh and it was on display for all to see in the 10th minute, when a cross from ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers star Neves from the right side was inch perfect, though the powerful header from former Fulham forward Mitrovic was not quite so good and it bounced back off the bar.

Mitrovic turned provider 14 minutes later as the hosts took the lead. Rising on the edge of the area, he headed a right-sided throw into the path of Malcom. The Brazilian, signed during the summer from Zenit, let the ball bounce before hammering a shot into the opposite bottom corner, leaving Brazilian goalkeeper Paulo Victor with no chance at all. After a check with the video assistant referee for a possible foul by Mitrovic, the goal stood.

Malcom was also involved in the second. His shot, after a move that began with a long ball out of defense from Koulibaly, was blocked but then Al-Dawsari performed a standing scissor kick on the edge of the area to fire the ball past the keeper.

The second half was fairly comfortable for Al-Hilal and it was little surprise when they seemed to have added a third near the end, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan heading home, but what would have been icing on the cake was denied by VAR.

It is still very early in the season but Al-Hilal fans will no doubt have been keeping an eye on what was happening at defending champions Al-Ittihad, who had won three out of three heading into today’s game, not least because the two teams will face each other on Friday.

The Jeddah side endured a tough first half at Al-Wehda and things got worse after 37 minutes when Benzema went down in the area as he stretched for the ball. After lengthy treatment on the pitch, the FIFA Ballon D’Or holder was able to make his own way off the field but it did not look like good news for coach Nuno Santo.

There is great strength in depth among the ranks of the title-holders, however, and three goals in just 10 second-half minutes underlined the fact that the Tigers are, once again, the team to beat, with 12 goals scored in their four games so far and none conceded.

Monday’s opener came out of nowhere. The ball fell to Romarinho just after the hour mark and the Brazilian fired home a low shot from almost 30 meters out.

The second came soon after when, in the 67th minute, Benzema’s replacement, Jota, was released down the left by Igor Coronado. The Portuguese winger broke free of the back line, cut inside the area and fired a low shot into the net from a tight angle. Then it was Coronado’s turn, as he advanced on the right and, with the defense backing off, shot home from inside the area.

Elsewhere on Monday, Abha defeated visitors Al-Fayha 2-1, while Al-Raed picked up a 3-0 home win against Al-Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
  • The Italian was officially unveiled during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced
  • ‘We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field,’ Mancini said
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roberto Mancini was officially unveiled as the new manager of the Saudi national team during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced.

During the event, Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed his excitement at securing the services of an internationally acclaimed coach to lead the Green Falcons, as he highlighted the Italian’s exceptional achievements and passion for the sport.

“There was some time in finalizing the deal for the Saudi national team manager and everyone knows the importance and sensitivity of this matter,” he said.

“Therefore, it deserved sufficient time to be settled in a distinguished manner. We are proud of our success in attracting a global coach, a coach who has achieved significant accomplishments and still possesses great passion for the game.

“We are fortunate that we have great support from our leadership and we have a significant responsibility to keep up with this support. Saudi Arabia has become attractive to all global names.”

Mancini discussed his initial plans and aspirations for the team. Not surprisingly, the first priority is getting to know the players and identifying key members of his squad.

“The next 10 days are important to see the players, and also in the past 10 days we have watched lots of videos on the teams and players,” he said.

“We have four friendly matches before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and we have enough time.”

He acknowledged the existing talent within the national team but added: “I am not a magician; we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work.

“We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field. Like I said before, we have good talent but we can achieve our goals by working hard.

“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers, and after that we have a 20-day camp to prepare for the Asian Cup.”

Asked about the current football landscape in Saudi Arabia, with the arrival in recent months of several international stars to play in the Pro League, Mancini drew parallels with his home country.

“The same thing happened in Italy many years ago,” he said. “Lots of big foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for the Saudi players and we have enough time to choose our players and we are prepared for that.”

Mancini takes over as manager from Frenchman Herve Renard, who stepped down in March after leading Saudi Arabia to the World Cup in Qatar. They were knocked out in the group stage but along the way shocked eventual tournament winners Argentina by defeating them 2-1 in their opening group game.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Related

Analysis No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Sport
No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Update Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Sport
Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach

Latest updates

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans
Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans
Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.