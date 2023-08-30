You are here

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG

Frankfurt’s French forward Randal Kolo Muani reacts during the German first division Bundesliga match against 1 FSV Mainz 05 in Mainz on Aug. 27, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

  • Reports in French media said Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain
  • Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG
AP

PARIS: France forward Randal Kolo Muani refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and is pushing for a transfer, the German Bundesliga club said Wednesday.
Reports in French media said Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, which are reshaping their attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and selling Neymar to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG.
“Striker Randal Kolo Muani today informed the Eintracht Frankfurt sporting management that he will not take part in today’s final training session ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification playoff second leg against Levski Sofia on Thursday,” Eintracht said in a statement. “He stated his intention to move clubs before the end of the transfer window on Friday night as the reason for his absence.”
After joining Eintracht from Nantes, the speedy and skilful Kolo Muani impressed last season. He scored 23 goals in 46 matches overall and started this campaign with three goals in four games.
Eintracht board member Markus Krösche expressed his disappointment at Kolo Muani’s decision not to train.
“This isn’t the Randal we’ve got to know, and we know his real character. He’s being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we’ve made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications,” Krösche said. “We’ll contest the match against Levski Sofia without him. For us it’s clear: this behavior has no influence on transfer business. What matters now is the important game against Sofia.”
The 24-year-old forward — who has scored one goal in nine games for France — could be reunited at PSG with France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Kolo Muani made an impact when he came on as a substitute during the World Cup final last December. France drew 3-3 with Argentina before losing on penalty kicks. He converted his penalty in the shootout loss.
Kolo Muani is not alone in skipping training to force a move to a bigger and wealthier club.
Wolverhampton midfielder Matheus Nunes is refusing to train with the team in a bid to force through a move to Premier League champion Manchester City.

UAE's Zamzam Al-Hammadi emerges as world-class MMA and jiu-jitsu talent

UAE’s Zamzam Al-Hammadi emerges as world-class MMA and jiu-jitsu talent
Arab News

  • The 18-year-old is her country’s first female MMA world champion
  • In the 52 kg final, she secured a unanimous points victory over Ukraine’s Kira Voliashchenko
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Zamzam Al-Hammadi has emerged as one of the most promising MMA and jiu-jitsu athletes in the UAE after securing gold medals at both the IMMAF Youth World Championships at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi and the JJIF World Championship YOUTH in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Her performance in Abu Dhabi marked a significant milestone in the evolution of mixed martial arts in the UAE, as she became the nation’s first female world champion.
In the 52 kg final, she secured a unanimous points victory over Ukraine’s Kira Voliashchenko. Adding to her accolades, Al-Hammadi clinched gold in the under-18, 52 kg division at the JJIF World Championship YOUTH held in Astana last week.
“Honestly, jiu-jitsu and MMA are quite different, but jiu-jitsu has helped me a lot in MMA. In the ground game, I use jiu-jitsu, while in the standup game, I employ kickboxing, Muay Thai, and boxing,” she said.
She maintains a strict training regimen that keeps her strong and motivated. “I usually train four times a day — twice in the morning, once for jiu-jitsu and once for MMA, and twice in the evening. Additionally, I engage in cardio training at night. Our entire family trains together.”
Al-Hammadi started practicing jiu-jitsu when she was just 3 years old. It has been 14 years since she began training. Despite being in the early stages of her career, she has already won a significant number of medals.
“I’ve earned over 500 medals so far, both internationally, regionally and locally. With the grace of Allah, as I always say, I am aiming for bigger achievements and pushing myself harder,” said the Abu Dhabi schoolgirl.
Zamzam’s younger sister, Ghala Al-Hammadi, has also established herself as a genuine talent in both MMA and jiu-jitsu. She secured gold in the MMA World Championships in the girls’ 40 kg final, also becoming an Emirati female MMA world champion alongside Zamzam. Ghala also clinched a bronze medal in Astana in the under-16 division.
“My sister and I are incredibly close. People often refer to us as ‘wheels’ because it’s rare for sisters to be so tightly knit. We don’t like to fight; the only times we engage in combat are during training sessions. We are always training partners, both at home and during our practice sessions. Our bond is more akin to that of best friends rather than just sisters,” Zamzam added.
Her earliest memory of jiu-jitsu is skipping classes to watch the sport, and she said she will never forget her first coach who identified her skill.
“One day, while I was watching a jiu-jitsu class, a coach named John noticed my interest and potential. He advised my mom to let me join jiu-jitsu due to my evident passion and enthusiasm. Coach John is a name I’ll never forget; he was my very first coach, the one who introduced me to the world of jiu-jitsu and encouraged my mom to let me immerse myself in jiu-jitsu.”

Topics: UAE Zamzam Al-Hammadi MMA Jiu-Jitsu athletes IMMAF Youth World Championships

Azam and Ahmed hit hundreds as Pakistan crush Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Azam and Ahmed hit hundreds as Pakistan crush Nepal in Asia Cup opener
AFP

  • Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds as Pakistan annihilated Nepal by 238 runs
  • Home team bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4-27
AFP

MULTAN: World number one batter Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds as Pakistan annihilated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday.

Skipper Azam smashed a 131-ball 151 for his 19th ODI hundred while Ahmed scored an unbeaten 109 in 71 balls for his first as Pakistan piled up 342-6 in 50 overs.

The home team then bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4-27 while the pace duo of Haris Rauf took 2-16 and Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-27.

Only Sompal Kami (28), Aarif Sheikh (26) and Gulsan Jha (13) made it into double figures as they struggled against Pakistan's much-vaunted bowling attack.

Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) plays a shot as Nepal's Aasif Sheikh watches during the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (AP)

The win gives Pakistan, who rose to world number one in the ODI rankings last week, an ideal start and tune up for the high profile clash against arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday.

The Asia Cup is being played on a hybrid model this year with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while title-holders Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in Pallekele on Thursday.

Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, had bowled well to keep the home team down to 124-4 in the 28th over but were clueless in the final overs against the onslaught from Azam and Ahmed.

The pair added a robust 214 off 131 balls for the fifth wicket, which took Pakistan to a formidable total.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmad (right) plays a shot as Nepal's Aasif Sheikh watches during the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board)

Azam cracked 14 boundaries and four sixes while Ahmed hit 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping Pakistan to 129 runs in the last 10 overs including 67 in the final five.

Azam was dropped on 55 when Karan Chhetri put down a caught-and-bowled chance, while Nepal's ground fielding also often faltered.

Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for 14 in the sixth over, while Imam-ul-Haq was run out for five to leave Pakistan tottering at 25-2.

Azam added 86 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (44) before Rizwan was also run out. Agha Salman fell for five, leaving Azam and Ahmed to mount a rescue operation.

Ahmed's previous best ODI score was 94 not out against New Zealand in Karachi this year.

Fast bowler Kami was the best for Nepal with 2-85.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (AP)

 

Asia Cup: Babar, Iftikhar's centuries propel Pakistan to daunting 342/6 against Nepal

Asia Cup: Babar, Iftikhar’s centuries propel Pakistan to daunting 342/6 against Nepal
Shahjahan Khurram  

  • Babar Azam scores 151 runs from 131 balls, Iftikhar Ahmed smashes 109 from 71 balls
  • Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq score 14 and 5 runs, respectively
Shahjahan Khurram  

MULTAN: Blistering centuries by Pakistani batters Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan amass 342/6 against minnows Nepal on Wednesday when the two sides faced each other at the Multan Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup opener.

Pakistan’s captain Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Nepal earlier in the day. Pakistan’s openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed for 14 and 5 runs respectively. At 25/2, Pakistan were in trouble before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan put up an 86-run partnership with Azam to steady Pakistan.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmad (right) plays a shot as Nepal's Aasif Sheikh watches during the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board)

Rizwan departed for the pavilion at 44 runs from 50 balls. Pakistani batter Salman Ali Agha failed to impress again, managing only 5 runs from 14 balls before he was dismissed by Sandeep Lamicchane.

Ahmed and Azam then set up a solid 224-run partnership with the former scoring an unbeaten 109 runs from 71 balls in an innings that featured 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Azam, on the other hand, scored a massive 151 runs from 131 balls in an innings that featured 14 boundaries and four sixes. Azam was dismissed by Sompal Kami after he mistimed a hit, which landed straight into the hands of a Nepalese fielder.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (AP)

Kami took two wickets for Nepal KC Karan and Lamichhane took a wicket each as Pakistan finished at 342/6 at the end of 50 overs.

The six-nation Asia Cup — which Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting after India refused to tour Pakistan over political tensions — will include three other matches in Lahore before the tournament shifts to Kandy and Colombo.

The tournament is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in India starting in October.

Nepalese players stand for their national anthem before the start of the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal,in Multan on August 30, 2023. (AP)
Match referee David Boon, center, umpires, officials of Nepal and Pakistan Cricket Board stand beside trophy during a ceremony before the start of the opening one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (AP)
Pakistani players stand for their national anthem before the start of the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan on August 30, 2023. (AP)

 

Iran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli

Iran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli
AFP

  • Mostafa Rajaei, aged in his 40s, shook hands with Israeli weightlifter Maksim Svirsky
  • Iran does not recognize Israel, its sworn enemy, and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian weightlifter has been given a lifetime ban by authorities in the Islamic republic after shaking hands with an Israeli competitor at an event in Poland, state media reported.
Mostafa Rajaei, aged in his 40s, shook hands with Israeli weightlifter Maksim Svirsky on Saturday after they both stood on the podium at a World Masters championship in Wieliczka, Poland.
“The weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia,” the body announced in a statement cited by state news agency IRNA.
Iran does not recognize Israel, its sworn enemy, and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.
According to the IRNA report, Rajaei “crossed the red lines of the Islamic republic” at the event where the Iranian delegation had been “sent with the support of the federation.”
Rajaei is a former member of the Iranian national team and represented his country at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2015 in Thailand.
In 2021, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged athletes “not to shake hands with a representative of the (Israeli) criminal regime to obtain a medal.”
For years, Iranian athletes have managed to avoid meeting Israelis in competitions, often by getting disqualified or providing medical certificates testifying that they were unwell.
Young chess prodigy Alireza Firouzja left Iran after the sport’s federation banned him from playing in the 2019 world championship for fear he would face an Israeli player. He is now a naturalized French citizen.

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women's football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE
Arab News

  • Dubai-based club launched on Emirati Women’s Day by founder Budreya Faisal
Arab News

DUBAI: A new women’s football team, Banaat FC, has been launched in the UAE to coincide with the recent Emirati Women’s Day event.

The Dubai-based club was founded by Budreya Faisal with a mission to raise the profile of women’s football in the country, leading to more opportunities for young players to take up the game throughout the Emirates.

Leading the team will be coach Noora Al-Mazrouie, whose playing career saw her keep goal for the UAE national team.

With players such as the talented Amal Wael and goalkeeper Maha Al-Blooshi already signed up by the club, Al-Mazrouie will be looking to build a team capable of competing locally and regionally in the coming years.

Founder Faisal said that Banaat FC would be aiming to forge a bond with the local community, and in return hopefully receive reciprocal support for the team from a new generation of fans.

“Community is our backbone. Their support will be our strength,” she added.

Faisal noted that Banaat FC came about from conversations with like-minded female football fans who had realized that women’s football in the UAE had stagnated in recent years.

Faisal, who is also founder and CEO of sports marketing agency Ghost Concept, said: “We thought we’ve got to make this better.”

UAE national team coach Houriya Al-Taheri has also lent her vast experience to support the project. The former UAE international is also a FIFA-certified coach, the first Arab woman to achieve the status.

Faisal pointed out that Banaat FC was not looking to be “just another name” in football, but rather a catalyst for real change in the women’s game.

Embracing the message, our time is now, the club aims to elevate women in football to the recognition levels they receive in other UAE sectors.

Faisal added that the club would welcome new players, supporters, and sponsors.

“Without our community, we’re just a name. Let’s change the game, side by side,” she said.

