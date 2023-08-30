Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor

RIYADH: The Saudi vegan food scene has been growing at a steady rate, providing an abundance of restaurants and cafes that serve friendly options. Ayla’s Choice has changed the game by allowing vegans to bring locally made plant-based products home.

The Saudi-based brand was first born out of the need to diversify offerings for those who follow plant-based diets.

“We named it the way we did because we wanted to provide choices,” co-partner and head chef Ayla Dimitriadis told Arab News. The brand has become a popular option for vegans cooking at home.

“For us, it’s an alternative and a healthy choice … it’s a (more fun) way to consume vegetables,” Dimitriadis said.

By offering plant-based alternatives, such as soy-based skewers, vegan cream cheese and vegan chocolate fudge cake, among others, the Saudi company also aims to bolster food security in the Kingdom.

“We’re here because we want to create choices that help the environment, help sustainability, of course; plant-based food is eventually sustainable because it uses fewer resources,” Dimitriadis said.

A research study by Our World in Data suggests that if the world’s population shifted to a plant-based diet, it would create a 75 percent reduction in global land use for agriculture.

Most of the world’s inhabitable farmlands are used to raise livestock for dairy and meat production. But an increase in plant-based diets would need less cropland and is claimed to be the quickest way toward global food security.

While some studies have shown that crop-only production could pose issues such as higher pressure on water and land resources, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published in 2022 said that shifting to a plant-based diet can also have a significant impact on reducing global carbon footprints and climate change.

The past few years have seen a positive shift in demand for healthier, more conscious foods. “From where I stand, I feel like it’s been moving at a really great pace,” Dimitriadis said.

Co-partner and general manager at Ayla’s Choice, Faisal Alsughayer, said: “People are more aware now about the options for healthier (choices) than before. Awareness is key in this field of business.”

A few weeks ago, and for the first time, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture hosted an event and workshop centered around acknowledging plant-based foods as a route forward.

The ministry collaborated with local vegan companies in hosting the event.

“It’s a recognition that we’re on the right path, we have the right message, that we’re a positive company for the country and all the changes happening,” Dimitriadis said.

Under the MEWA collaboration, the company is working on a project with the Saudi Farmers Union, Alsughayer said, to support local farmers and utilize local produce in an effort to boost food security in the region. By connecting with local farmers, Ayla’s Choice can push the vegan scene forward using homegrown produce.

“In Saudi, on average, we consume fewer vegetables than international standards per person. By adding all these options, we can help people consume more vegetables,” Alsughayer said.

Aside from being locally sourced, their products are also non-processed. Their interesting takes on meat alternatives have become popular largely by word of mouth.

Their faux salmon, for example, is made of carrots, and caters to people who have fish intolerances, allergies, or just want to increase their vegetable intake in a new and creative way.

They also match flavors that are comforting and familiar to Middle Eastern consumers, making their soy shish taouk and soy lahme skewers some of their bestselling products.

“It has the herbs and spices that we’re all used to … that we all love,” Dimitriadis said.

The company’s products are also much more affordable than imported meat-substitutes across the Saudi market.

“We do believe that the products that we make at Ayla’s Choice do really support the quality of life of Saudis in terms of having a healthier, cheaper option. The price range of plant-based salmon is cheaper than the actual smoked salmon … I think that’s why the Ministry of Environment was interested in recognition of plant based — it’s because it also goes under the Quality of Life program,” Alsughayer said.

Ultimately, the company wishes to grow both nationally and globally, but most importantly, create a positive impact on Saudi lifestyles.

“Our objective as well is to have plant-based products that are produced locally, and that we make it as a Saudi international brand, available everywhere,” Alsughayer said.