Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled attempts to smuggle drugs in Jazan province and Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, a spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that 3,426,000 amphetamine pills were found hidden in a shipment in Riyadh, during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom.
The seizure led to the arrest of four suspects, including three residents of Yemeni nationality and one Syrian national who had entered the Kingdom on a visa.
Meanwhile, border guards in Jazan province seized 66 kilograms of smuggled qat.
Legal procedures were launched against those allegedly involved in the smuggling.
Saudi security forces are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or dealing by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
Members of the public can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control on 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.
