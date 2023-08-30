Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Wednesday after two sessions of consecutive losses, as it edged up 132.19 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 11,574.75.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.64 billion ($1.50 billion) as 174 stocks advanced, while 38 declined.
The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also gained 60.13 points to close at 23,656.23.
The MSCI Tadawul Index too followed a similar trend and climbed 15.19 points to close at 1,495.49.
Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 10 percent to SR20.24.
Other top-performing stocks were Electrical Industries Co. and Arriyadh Development Co., whose share prices surged by 9.78 percent and 8.46 percent, respectively.
The worst performer of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., as its share price slipped 5.88 percent to SR0.16.
Other underperformers included Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and Development Works Food Co., whose share prices dropped by 2.85 percent and 2.20 percent, respectively.
The positive performance of the parallel market was driven by International Human Resources Co., whose share price soared 13.54 percent to SR5.20.
On the announcements front, Watani Iron and Steel Co. announced that its board members approved the company’s transition from the parallel market to the main market.
According to a bourse filing, the transition to the main market is conditional on Tadawul’s approval and the company’s fulfillment of all requirements stipulated in the listing rules.