GCC to pursue free trade agreements to enhance commerce and investments

GCC to pursue free trade agreements to enhance commerce and investments
GCC Secretary- General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi’s remarks came during his meeting with Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s minister of trade and export growth, held at the General Secretariat of the GCC in Riyadh. File
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council countries are embarking on a strategic mission to boost their foreign trade prospects and attract substantial investments by sealing multiple free trade agreements, according to its secretary-general.

Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi’s remarks came during his meeting with Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s minister of trade and export growth, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the GCC in Riyadh, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

During the meeting, the two parties discussed trade cooperation between the GCC countries and New Zealand, Al-Budaiwi explained.

He said the two sides also discussed the possibility of reaching a free trade agreement. The GCC official said economic cooperation is necessary to ensure sustainable growth.

In addition to this, both sides also discussed ways to strengthen their economic relations with countries and international groups, especially in light of the global economic challenges and the fast-evolving geopolitical situation, Al-Budaiwi added.

Earlier this month, economic relations between the GCC countries and Singapore received a boost following a meeting between officials from the two sides in Riyadh that discussed ways to enhance cooperation in several areas of interest. 

Al-Budaiwi met with Singapore Ambassador Wen Zhao Ming in the Saudi capital to promote and strengthen multilateral trade relations, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency at the time.     

The GCC official stressed that the Gulf countries have distinguished relations with Singapore, especially in the economic, trade, and investment fields.     

The treaty allows GCC goods duty-free access to the Singapore market while allowing the Asian country’s domestic exports to the Gulf region on a tariff-free concession.

In July, the GCC and Japan signed agreement to resume negotiations on a free-trade deal as they reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation to strengthen their economic relations. 

At the time, the signing took place on the sidelines of a meeting between Al-Budaiwi and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Jeddah. 

In a joint statement released at the time, the two sides said it is their desire to expand trade liberalization and investment in a “mutually beneficial manner.”

The GCC is composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council GCC trade free trade agreements

UAE's non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1

UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1
UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1

UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1
RIYADH: Affirming its economic diversification journey, the UAE achieved an all-time high of 1.13 trillion dirhams ($337.6 billion) in non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2023, representing a 14.4 percent growth compared to the same period a year ago.

The robust performance in the first half was driven by record non-oil exports, which reached 205 billion dirhams in the first half of 2023, up 11.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022, news agency WAM reported, citing figures released by the Ministry of Economy. 

According to the report, non-oil exports in the first six months of 2023 exceeded those in 2017. 

The report added that non-oil exports’ contribution to the UAE’s total foreign trade was 16.6 percent in the first half of this year, compared to an estimated share of 14.2 percent during the same period in 2019.

“The UAE’s non-oil export continues to set unprecedented records as it rose 22 percent with the top 10 global trading partners in 2023. The bilateral trade with Türkiye recorded one of the highest growth rates in the first half of 2023, with 87.4 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai. 

He added: “The UAE will remain a major player in international trade, maintaining its position as a bridge linking the East with the West and the North with the South.” 

The report added that UAE’s re-exports also recorded significant growth as the trade volume hit 341 billion dirhams in the first half of 2023, a 9.9 percent growth compared to the same period a year ago. 

The UAE’s imports reached 693 billion dirhams in the first half, up 17.5 percent compared to the first of the previous year. 

China was the UAE’s most active trading partner in the first half, followed by India, the US and Saudi Arabia. Turkiye, with whom the UAE recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, came in fifth place, followed by Iraq, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and Russia.

Topics: UAE economy The UAE Ministry of Economy

SAMA grants fintech license to SiFi for e-wallet solutions 

SAMA grants fintech license to SiFi for e-wallet solutions 
SAMA grants fintech license to SiFi for e-wallet solutions 

SAMA grants fintech license to SiFi for e-wallet solutions 
RIYADH: In a move to bolster the Kingdom’s fintech landscape, the Saudi Central Bank has issued a license to Alhulul AlMubassatah Financial Co., also known as SiFi, allowing it to offer e-wallet solutions in the country. 

With the addition of SiFi, the total number of licensed payment service providers in Saudi Arabia has reached 25, alongside seven companies that have secured initial approval to operate within the central bank’s regulatory sandbox. 

Also known as SAMA, the central bank’s move underscores its commitment to bolstering the payments sector, enhancing the efficiency of financial transactions, and fostering innovative financial solutions to promote greater financial inclusion across the Kingdom. 

Earlier in August, SAMA granted a new license to Loan, a fintech company, to provide consumers with microfinance solutions within the Kingdom. This brings the count to six authorized firms offering consumer microfinance solutions. 

In July, SAMA also licensed Fas Finance Co., a Shariah-compliant digital consumer finance company operating under Fas Labs. The company is a joint venture between Arabian Centres Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. Fas Labs owns 65 percent of Fas Finance, while valU, an Egyptian buy-now-pay-later platform, holds the remaining 35 percent following a deal signed in June 2022. 

In the same month, SAMA issued a permit to the buy-now-pay-later platform Tabby, enabling it to operate postpaid payment activities within the Kingdom. 

As highlighted in a statement issued at that time, SAMA said this development signifies a stride for Saudi Arabia, whose total count of authorized companies equipped to provide BNPL solutions reached five. It said the move is poised to further strengthen the Kingdom’s goals of becoming a regional fintech hub. 

SAMA’s recent endeavors are aligned with its broader vision of incorporating technology into financial services to support Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy, known as Vision 2030. 

As part of the Ministry of Finance's National Fintech Strategy, the number of firms in the sector is projected to rise from 82 in 2022 to 230 by 2025. 

The strategy aims to elevate the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025. 

It also targets increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial transactions. 

 

Topics: SAMA fintech

UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn

UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn
UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn

UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn
ZURICH: UBS Group plans to cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland in the next couple of years, as it offered the first glimpse of how it intends to achieve more than $10 billion in cost savings after taking over Credit Suisse.

UBS also announced it would be keeping Credit Suisse’s domestic bank — and the ensuing job losses are expected to result in a backlash in Switzerland.

The world’s largest wealth manager could have spun off the business and floated it in an initial public offering, but the domestic bank has been a solid profit-maker for Credit Suisse and last year it was the only division in the black.

“Our analysis clearly shows that a full integration is the best outcome for UBS, our stakeholders and the Swiss economy,” CEO Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.

He wrote in a memo to staff that 1,000 jobs redundancies will result from integrating Credit Suisse’s domestic bank, while another 2,000 would result from the need to profoundly restructure Credit Suisse.

UBS shares were up 5 percent in morning trade, hitting highs not seen since 2008.

The prediction of over $10 billion in cost savings by 2026 compares with an earlier estimate of $8 billion by 2027. Most savings are set to come from reducing headcount.

Hanging on to existing Credit Suisse clients is seen as key if UBS is to successfully pull off the Herculean deal.

Credit Suisse reported net asset outflows of 39 billion Swiss francs ($44.4 billion) in the second quarter, underscoring that the rescue has failed to stem the loss of confidence in its franchise.

But UBS said the outflows took place slower than in previous quarters and turned positive in June.

UBS’ global wealth management reported net new money of $16 billion, its highest for the second quarter over a decade.

The shotgun marriage to its fallen rival at the behest of Swiss authorities — the first-ever merger of two global systemically important banks — has created opportunities and risks for UBS.

On the one hand, analysts note that UBS acquired Credit Suisse for a song — just 3 billion Swiss francs — while gaining a large asset base, good client relationships and talented employees.

At the same time, analysts warn that the complexity and the hasty nature of the deal bring significant execution risks as UBS must aggressively cut jobs, shrink Credit Suisse’s investment banking operations and manage outflows as clients seek to spread risk.

UBS booked a net profit of $29 billion for the second quarter. Groupwide UBS results include just one month of Credit Suisse earnings as the deal only closed in June.

The bumper profit is due to a huge one-off gain that reflects how the acquisition costs were far below Credit Suisse’s value. It was somewhat under a consensus estimate of $33.45 billion from a poll conducted by the bank.

Topics: UBS Credit Suisse

Oil Updates — crude dips as China factory activity shrinks; market eyes US data

Oil Updates — crude dips as China factory activity shrinks; market eyes US data
Oil Updates — crude dips as China factory activity shrinks; market eyes US data

Oil Updates — crude dips as China factory activity shrinks; market eyes US data
SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Thursday after data showed China’s manufacturing activity shrank for the fifth month in a row, and as investors cautiously awaited a US personal consumption expenditure report later in the day for any clues on the interest rate outlook.

Brent crude futures for October, which expire on Thursday, dipped 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $85.77 per barrel by 9:30 a.m. Saudi time. The more active November contract was down 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $85.14.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October eased 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $81.57.

China’s manufacturing activity again in August, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, fueling concerns around weakness in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The official purchasing managers’ index rose to 49.7 from 49.3 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, but remained below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion.

A tighter US oil supply outlook supported prices in the previous session, but this was pitted against worries about demand, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

“Overall, the conflicting factors force prices onto some indecision today, further brought on by some wait-and-see as focus turns to the US core PCE release later tonight,” Yeap said.

Investors are eyeing inflation numbers as measured by the US personal consumption expenditures, which will be released on Thursday. The PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation.

For now, oil prices are headed for a weekly climb, with US government data showing tighter-than-expected crude supplies, while a military coup in Gabon, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, also raised fears of crude oil supply disruptions.

Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, adding to the cuts in place by OPEC+.

Meanwhile, the US government revised its gross domestic product growth to 2.1 percent last quarter, from the 2.4 percent pace reported last month, and data released on Wednesday showed private payroll growth slowed significantly in August.

The Federal Reserve can end its interest rate increase cycle if the labor market and economic growth continue to slow at the current gradual pace, the former president of the Boston Fed said on Wednesday.

“Bad news was good, as weaker US economic data lowered expectations of another rate hike,” ANZ Research said in a note. Higher interest rates reduce demand and pressure oil prices down.

Topics: oil updates crude oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate

Saudi Arabia's trade balance touches $30.12bn surplus in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s trade balance touches $30.12bn surplus in Q2
Saudi Arabia’s trade balance touches $30.12bn surplus in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s trade balance touches $30.12bn surplus in Q2
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade balance, representing the difference between the nation’s merchandise exports and imports, reached SR113 billion ($30.12 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, as per recently released government data.

According to the General Authority for Statistics report, Saudi Arabia exhibited resilience in its trade performance, as the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports reached SR291.6 billion in the second quarter of this year, adapting to a 31.8 percent adjustment from SR427.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. 

The report highlighted that the decline in overall exports was predominantly driven by a 33.4 percent drop in oil exports during the second quarter, amounting to SR227.7 billion, compared to SR341.6 billion during the same period of the previous year.

This fall in oil exports was influenced by the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce output to stabilize oil market fundamentals. 

In April, OPEC+ decided to reduce global oil production, with Saudi Arabia voluntarily trimming output by 500,000 barrels per day. 

Building on this commitment, Saudi Arabia implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a practice extended throughout July, August and September.

The GASTAT report added that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, dipped 25.9 percent in the second quarter to SR63.9 billion from SR86.2 billion in the same period of 2022. 

On the other hand, non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, decreased by 30.8 percent annually in the second quarter of 2023. 

The report added that the Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased 2 percent or SR3.5 billion to SR178.9 billion in the second quarter, compared to SR175.4 billion in the same period of the previous year. 

The GASTAT report highlighted that chemical and allied products were the most important non-oil export goods in the second quarter of this year, constituting 29.6 percent of total non-oil exports.

In the second quarter of this year, China was Saudi Arabia’s primary merchandise trading partner, with exports to the Asian nation amounting to SR48.8 billion or 16.7 percent of the total. 

Japan and India followed closely with SR26.9 billion and SR26.8 billion of the total exports, respectively.

South Korea, the US, the UAE, Bahrain, Singapore, Taiwan, and Egypt were the other countries that ranked in the top 10 destinations for Saudi Arabia’s exports. 

On the import side, China held the lead, accounting for 20.9 percent or SR37.4 billion in imports in the second quarter of 2023. China was followed by the US and the UAE, with imports valued at SR15.1 billion and SR10.6 billion, respectively.

According to the report, the Jeddah Islamic Port ranked as the highest entry point for goods into the Kingdom in the second quarter, with a value of SR49.1 billion, constituting 27.4 percent of the overall imports.

Topics: international trade GASTAT

