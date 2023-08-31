SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  

RIYADH: In a high-profile talk at the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, highlighted the salient feature of the ambitious strategy that has reshaped the Kingdom’s gaming sector.
During the talk titled “The next level: A new chapter for the Saudi Esports Federation,” Al-Fawzan likened the journey of the federation to a challenging video game — filled with setbacks, lessons and triumphant wins.
Tracing the federation’s humble beginnings to 2017, Al-Fawzan expressed immense pride in the accomplishments thus far.
“Our story began in 2017, the days of humble beginnings with dreams larger than life, when a vision was born to create a home for gaming in Saudi Arabia. We saw a Kingdom filled with champions,” Al-Fawzan said.
He added: “Our purpose was to cultivate local talents, starting from the grassroots community and evolving to elite professionals.”
One of the organization’s major milestones was the GSA Esports Cup in 2018. As a foray into the international esports arena, it attracted a staggering 30,000 registration requests for only 1,300 available slots, signaling a flourishing passion for gaming in Saudi Arabia.
“This was more than a tournament; it was our declaration to the world that the Kingdom is not merely a participant, but a potent force poised to become a premier esports hub,” Al-Fawzan said.
He added that in 2018, when the global gaming market aimed to generate $100 billion in revenue, Saudi Arabia was determined to carve out a significant slice for itself.
He further elaborated on how the Gamers8 festival, initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, led to the launch of the virtual event Gamers Without Borders, which featured over 200,000 competitors from 22 countries.
“It was an industry-defining moment that marked Saudi Arabia’s incomparable appearance on the global esports scene,” he stated.
From starting with just two teams, the Saudi Esports Federation now boasts more than 100 esports teams.
Al-Fawzan emphasized that the recent National Gaming and Esports Strategy amplifies the Kingdom’s commitment to not only hosting premier events but also influencing the global sector’s future landscape.
“With nearly two-thirds of our population identifying as gamers, our call to action is clear: gather, compete, invest, and facilitate. We are set to craft a future that goes beyond statistics, powered by our youth, our active gaming community, and our boundless ambitions,” he concluded.