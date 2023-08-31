You are here

Saudi Arabia set for soggy end to year, meteorologists say

Most regions of Saudi Arabia will experience higher than average rainfall in the final months of the year, according to forecasts. (File/AN photo)
Most regions of Saudi Arabia will experience higher than average rainfall in the final months of the year, according to forecasts. (File/AN photo)
Rashid Hassan

Most regions of Saudi Arabia will experience higher than average rainfall in the final months of the year, according to forecast
  • Up to 60% more rain than usual expected to fall from September to December
RIYADH: Most regions of Saudi Arabia will experience higher than average rainfall in the final months of the year, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

The upcoming autumn season, from mid-September to mid-December, is likely to see 50-60 percent more rain than normal, it said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Eastern and Northern Borders regions, Al-Qassim, Hail, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah and parts of the Riyadh and Makkah regions are expected to see the largest downpours, with most of the rain coming in October and November.

Elsewhere in the country, the amount of rain is expected to be much the same as in previous years, although Jazan and parts of Najran region are set to have a drier than normal September, the NCM said.

In terms of heat, the center said almost all regions were expected to be hotter than normal over the coming months, with the Riyadh and Najran regions seeing an increase of 2 degrees Celsius and other regions about 1.5 degrees.

In its forecast for Thursday, the NCM said that moderate to torrential thundershowers, accompanied by strong winds, were expected for some parts of the Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions.

There would also be strong surface winds in parts of Qassim, Riyadh, Hail and Najran regions. These would be southwesterly to northwesterly, at speeds of 15-40 kph, it said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia rain weather

Saudi delegation participates in Medical Education conference in Glasgow

Saudi delegation participates in Medical Education conference in Glasgow
SCFHS emphasized the high standards set for the practice of health professions in the Kingdom
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi delegation participates in Medical Education conference in Glasgow

Saudi delegation participates in Medical Education conference in Glasgow
  • SCFHS emphasized the high standards set for the practice of health professions in the Kingdom
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) participated in the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE) conference in Glasgow on Saturday. 

The Saudi delegation showcased its success in developing Saudi board programs, establishing specialized academies and evaluating training programs. 

SCFHS emphasized the high standards set for the practice of health professions in the Kingdom through the SCFHS Professional Classification Certificate.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) Glasgow

Saudi crown prince approves targets to boost eco-tourism, afforestation in Kingdom

Saudi crown prince approves targets to boost eco-tourism, afforestation in Kingdom
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince approves targets to boost eco-tourism, afforestation in Kingdom

Saudi crown prince approves targets to boost eco-tourism, afforestation in Kingdom
  • The targets will play a crucial role in meeting the Kingdom's sustainability and environmental targets set in the Saudi Green Initiative
  • The Royal Reserves are expected to cement the Kingdom's position as one of the world's top tourism destinations
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved a number of strategic targets that will play a crucial role in the Kingdom meeting its afforestation and eco-tourism goals until 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s reserve initiative is expected to cement the Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s top eco-tourism destinations and create jobs for local communities.

The crown prince approved the Royal Reserve strategic targets in a meeting of the Royal Council Reserves on Wednesday.

The targets, which focus on afforestation, wildlife protection, job creation and boosting visitation, are set in support of the Royal Reserves' overarching strategies. (SPA)

The Royal Reserves cover 13.5 percent of Saudi territory, helping protect and reintroduce more than 30 endangered native animals to the country.

The Royal Reserves initiative will contribute to the meeting of the Kingdom’s afforestation targets of planting more than 80 million trees and shrubs by 2030.

Royal Reserves development authorities were established to create strategies and plans, and to manage all aspects related to the operation and implementation of its activities.

Saudi authorities arrest 10 for violating environment regulations

Saudi authorities arrest 10 for violating environment regulations
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 10 for violating environment regulations

Saudi authorities arrest 10 for violating environment regulations
  • Three Sudanese, three Egyptians, and four Saudi citizens were arrested for transporting, selling and storing over 110 cubic meters of local firewood and charcoal
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have apprehended 10 individuals in Makkah and Riyadh for violating environment regulations.

Three Sudanese, three Egyptians, and four Saudi citizens were arrested for transporting, selling and storing over 110 cubic meters of local firewood and charcoal.

Legal procedures were taken against the violators and the seized material was handed over to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The penalty for using or storing local firewood and coal is a fine of up to SR16,000  for each cubic meter, authorities said.

Authorities have called on the public to report any violation of environment or wildlife regulations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and eastern province regions, 999 and 996 across the Kingdom’s other regions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi public library unveils rare, 19-century book on Arab-Islamic monuments in Spain

Saudi public library unveils rare, 19-century book on Arab-Islamic monuments in Spain
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi public library unveils rare, 19-century book on Arab-Islamic monuments in Spain

Saudi public library unveils rare, 19-century book on Arab-Islamic monuments in Spain
  • The work, of which only 30 copies were made, contains paintings drawn by David Roberts in Andalusia in 1832-1833
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh has unveiled a 190-year-old book by British artist David Roberts.

The work, of which only 30 copies were made, contains paintings drawn by Roberts in Andalusia in 1832-1833 depicting a number of famous landmarks he visited in Spain.

Roberts used natural colors in the book’s 26 lithograph-printed and hand-colored paintings.

Most of the painting are devoted to Arab-Islamic monuments and palaces in Andalusia, as the book offers splendid and beautiful images of Granada and the Alhambra Palace and the fine details of Islamic architectural inscriptions.

The leather-bound book’s pages are between 38 an 53 cm in size, whereas the spine bears a gilded title and decorations with words printed in black. The covers have geometric drawings, in addition to gilded and polished edges.

The Library acquired the book in 1997 when it obtained it from the library of King Don Carlos I of Portugal.

David Roberts, who lived between 1796 and 1864, was considered one of the most prominent British painters in the 19th century and was one of the few who worked in this art form during his time.

His style of painting was easy to recognize as lithography was the only method during that time to produce accurate, true-to-life images.

Roberts was a scene painter at the Theater Royal in Edinburgh, and produced a group of oil paintings that included scenes from England, Scotland, France, and Belgium.

He toured Egypt and Syria and published a six-volume book, three of which were drawings in Egypt, and three were paintings in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Public Library Spain

KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen

KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen

KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The dialysis center in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate provided services to 126 patients in July, with the support of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The medical team administered 372 dialysis sessions to 42 patients, while 84 others received tests at the nephrology clinic.

KSrelief’s mobile clinics also saw 200 patients in one week and dispensed medicine to 184 people.

The aid falls within KSrelief’s efforts to raise the capabilities of the health sector and try to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

