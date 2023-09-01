26 killed in clash between Congo army and religious sect members protesting against international missions

You are here

Soldiers guard members of a religious sect who tried to demonstrate against the United Nations in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 30, 2023. (AFP)
AP

  • Protesters accused the army of firing indiscriminately with live rounds on protesters
  • Wazalendo members were trying to protest the presence of international missions in Congo
AP

GOMA, Congo: A clash between Congolese armed forces and members of a religious sect protesting Western organizations operating in Congo killed at least 26 people, a local official said Thursday.
The violence broke out early Wednesday in the eastern city of Goma where Wazalendo followers gathered for a protest, which had been banned by the city mayor, against a UN peacekeeping mission and other international organizations they accuse of exercising colonial-like power.
Protesters accused the army of firing indiscriminately with live rounds on protesters, while the Congolese army said in a statement that the protesters had stoned a policeman to death. The army also said 160 people were arrested.
Placide Nzilamba, a vice president of civil society in the region of North Kivu where the conflict unfolded, said Thursday that a preliminary investigation indicated that 26 civilians were killed and at least 50 injured in the clash. Associated Press reporters saw the nearby Ndosho hospital in Goma overwhelmed with injured patients.
Goma’s Mayor Faustin Napenda Kapend had banned the protest on Aug. 23 soon after it was announced. Congolese security and defense forces had amassed at major intersections in anticipation when violence broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The sect is headed by religious leader Ephraim Bisimwa, who opposes Western organizations operating in the area, including the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, called MONUSCO, which is in the process of being drawn down by the end of the year.
UN peacekeeping missions began operating in Congo in 1999. Three decades of conflict in the northeastern region has displaced over 6 million people, according to the UN, with the crisis intensifying since 2021. Critics say the mission, which was the target of deadly protests in July 2022, has done little to help protect civilians from overlapping conflicts in eastern Congo.

Arab News

  • Bill has received significant, cross-party criticism
Arab News

LONDON: The UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign and a delegation of civil society groups on Thursday handed a petition to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to show their opposition to the anti-boycott bill.

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill permits the fining of public bodies in the UK that launch boycotts of, or campaign against, a particular territory, unless in line with the government’s own foreign policy.

The new regulations are understood to be targeting the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which has received support from several major councils in Britain.

After passing its second reading in the House of Commons, the bill is due to enter the committee stage in Parliament, although it has received significant, cross-party criticism. 

The Scottish government has formally declared its opposition to the bill, and the Welsh government is under increasing pressure to do the same.

The petition has 18,000 signatures in support of the right to boycott, and it urges MPs to reject the bill.

More than 70 civil society organizations, including trade unions, charities, nongovernmental organizations, human rights and solidarity groups, have said that the bill will thwart a wide range of justice campaigns, erode local democracy, and pose a threat to freedom of expression.

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said: “The huge response to this petition reflects widespread alarm across whole swathes of progressive civil society that the anti-boycott bill represents a major attack on freedom of expression.

“Opposition to this bill is growing because it threatens not just the ability of public bodies to take part in boycott and divestment campaigns in support of Palestinian rights, but all those who seek change through peaceful and democratic means.”
 

AFP

  • This month members of a Ukrainian resistance movement broadcast Kyiv's anthem in Lugansk to celebrate Independence Day on August 24
  • The Yellow Ribbon movement was born in April 2022 in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson
AFP

KYIV: The national anthem of Ukraine is broadcast at a bus stop in the pro-Russian separatist stronghold of Lugansk as locals go about their daily business.
“Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine, and we, too, brothers, we’ll live happily in our land,” go the famous lyrics.
This month members of a Ukrainian resistance movement broadcast Kyiv’s anthem in Lugansk to celebrate Independence Day on August 24 and posted the shaky cellphone video, surreptitiously shot to avoid attention, on social media.
It was one of several initiatives carried out by members of the Yellow Ribbon Civil Resistance Movement, which was awarded the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize last year.
Ivan, one of the movement’s coordinators, said its members were present in big cities from Lugansk to Yalta in Crimea which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
“We are in all occupied cities,” said Ivan, who lived in Kherson when it was held by the Russians.
Ivan, who is in his 20s, declined to give his family name for security reasons.
The Yellow Ribbon movement was born in April 2022 in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which was under Russian occupation for more than eight months last year. Kyiv took back the city in November 2022.
During the occupation, Kherson residents staged protests against Moscow’s troops who fired warning shots in response.
Over time, the movement has expanded its reach.
Ivan said the goal of the non-violent movement was to provide moral support to Ukrainians and “show them you’re not alone and we need to resist.”
“We try to help Ukrainians,” he told AFP during an interview in Kyiv.
The movement’s members are anonymous, and Ivan could not provide their precise numbers.
According to estimates, women make up around 70 percent of the group’s members in Kherson.
“Maybe men want to do more violent things,” he said.
Ivan insisted on the “peaceful and non-violent” nature of the actions of the movement, which he says has no links to the Ukrainian security service.
“We have a lot of activities,” he said, adding that they were active on social media.
Activists put up pro-Kyiv posters and leave ping-pong balls that feature slogans such as “This is Ukraine” in public spaces.
They also tie ribbons in the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag and draw graffiti.
While the initiatives might seem trivial to some observers, Ivan said their work was risky.
Russia-installed officials have branded Ukrainians supporting Kyiv “Ukronazi.”
Supporters of the Kremlin’s assault on Ukraine allege Kyiv’s treatment of Russian speakers in the country is comparable with the actions of Nazi Germany.
Moscow-installed authorities have also pressured residents into adopting the Russian nationality and carried out regular arrests.
“A lot of people were arrested in Crimea or Lugansk, or Melitopol because they were wearing blue and yellow T-shirts,” said Ivan.
Given the risks, the group’s recruitment process is carried out with the help of an anonymous chatbot, a conversational software based on artificial intelligence.
“We have 10,000 active users in our chatbot,” said the coordinator.
The bot puts activists in contact with local coordinators, who advise them on how to act and send footage safely.
Ivan said the activists do not share any information about the positions of the Russian forces with the Ukrainian army.
“If you are transmitting information about Russians,” he said, “you are a military target for Russians, and it’s more dangerous, of course.”
The latest posts by the peaceful resistance fighters target preparations for local elections scheduled to take place in Russia and in four partially controlled Ukrainian regions in September.
Last year Moscow announced it had annexed the regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson despite never fully controlling them.
Short videos from the resistance activists show newspapers being burnt and posters being torn down.
One caption reads: “We are destroying the occupiers’ pre-election propaganda in Lugansk.”
Ivan said that the successes of the Kyiv army’s gruelling counteroffensive offered Ukrainians new hope.
“People are more motivated than ever,” he said.

Reuters

  • Girkin issued a Telegram post entitled “On running as a candidate for president of the Russian Federation,” suggesting he planned to stand in the March 2024 election
  • “The current president is too kind,” he added
Reuters

MOSCOW: Igor Girkin, a prominent Russian ultranationalist in custody awaiting trial on charges of inciting extremism, said on Thursday he would make a better president than Vladimir Putin, describing him as gullible and “too kind.”
Girkin issued a Telegram post entitled “On running as a candidate for president of the Russian Federation,” suggesting he planned to stand in the March 2024 election, when Putin is expected to seek six more years in power.
The post was laced with irony and Girkin appears an unlikely contender. But his comments were notable for their direct public criticism of the president, whom he accused of misjudgment over the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation.”
Girkin said Putin was “an extremely gullible person.”
“The current president is too kind,” he added. At the start of the war, Putin had been “led by the nose” by Ukraine and the West, but also by Russia’s security agencies and defense industry.
“It turned out that neither the country, nor the army, nor Russian industry were ready for war, and so-called Ukraine was far from being a straw man in military terms.”
Nevertheless, the officials responsible were still in place and “continue to amaze us with their incompetence,” Girkin said. “I am not nearly so kind, which I will be able to prove in practice.”
Girkin said Putin had billionaire friends “to whom he cannot (due to the above-mentioned kindness and generosity of soul) refuse anything,” and that their wealth was growing faster than military production.

LEADING CRITIC OF MOSCOW’S CONDUCT OF WAR
Since the death of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash last week, Girkin is the most prominent remaining critic of the way Moscow has waged its war in Ukraine.
In what was widely seen as a response to his public outbursts, he was arrested in July and charged with incitement to extremism, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Russian law bans convicted criminals from running for office, and it is unclear how someone could run from pre-trial detention.
Girkin, who also goes by the name Igor Strelkov, is a former security officer who helped to start the initial war in Ukraine in 2014, when a militia under his command seized the east Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.
He does not recognize Ukraine as a sovereign state and says much of it is part of Russia.
In May, he said a nationalist group he was leading would enter politics as an opposition party because a “systemic crisis” was brewing.
He is best known in the West for his role in shooting down a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of 298 lives, for which he was convicted in absentia by a Dutch court. He denied involvement.
The New York Times recently quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin would be re-elected next year with 90 percent of the vote.
Peskov later told the Russian news agency TASS that his words had been misinterpreted, but that Putin had unprecedented support and would win an overwhelming majority if he ran, something he has yet to confirm.

  • Life-size cutouts of langurs aim to scare away smaller macaques 
  • Most are installed in Sardar Patel Marg where G20 leaders will stay 
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Authorities in New Delhi have installed fake monkeys and deployed people mimicking their sounds to scare away real ones from venues linked to next week’s G20 Summit. 

Delhi has a big monkey population and authorities hope that life-size cutouts of aggressive langur species will help prevent smaller macaques from disrupting the meeting of global leaders who will convene in the Indian capital on Sept. 9-10. 

Most of the fake monkeys will guard the prime locality where top foreign officials will be staying. 

Mimics will also be deployed there to keep monkeys away from nibbling on flower displays set up to welcome G20 participants and “ensure that they don’t bite anyone,” the New Delhi Municipal Corp. told Arab News. 

“We have hired over 20 people who can mimic langur sounds … These people will be posted on the main ridge area called Sardar Patel Marg,” the corporation’s spokesperson Radha Krishan said. 

Sardar Patel Marg connects New Delhi’s prime neighborhood and diplomatic enclave with the airport and will also be the main route to the G20 Summit’s venue, Pragati Maidan. 

“This is the VIP route, and the attempt is so that monkeys don’t come out of the forest when prime ministers and presidents are taking this route,” said Nahar Singh Negi, a security guard who was installing the langur cutouts on Thursday. 

“The monkeys have the habit of snatching things from people’s hands. These cutouts will discourage monkeys from coming out of the forest and creating nuisance.” 

To the human eye, the cutouts are so lifelike that they can be easily mistaken for real langurs. But for the primates that rely also on other senses than sight, they might be less convincing. 

“Humans imitating a langur’s voice might work out to an extent … (but) the cutouts and statutes would not deter monkeys. Animals depend on signals to react. They have animal instincts, and that instinct cannot be developed in response to cutouts,” said C.R. Babu, professor emeritus of the Delhi University’s Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems. 

“Monkeys cannot receive any signal from a cutout; monkeys receive signals from living animals.” 

It is not the first time that authorities in Delhi have tried to scare away monkeys.

During the Commonwealth Games in 2010, real langurs were patrolling the streets with their handlers to keep smaller monkeys at bay. 

But the use of captive animals drew protests from rights activists, and professional langur impersonators have been occasionally used since then to guard parliament and other government buildings. 

Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Indonesian ambassador held a meeting with KSAA secretary-general in July 
  • KSAA can bridge language gap as Indonesia works to attract more Saudi students 
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is in talks with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language to expand the reach of Indonesian literature in the Kingdom and attract more Saudis to study at its university, Jakarta’s mission in Riyadh said on Thursday.    

Arabic is an important language among Indonesian Muslims, who comprise over 80 percent of the country’s 270 million population. Most of Indonesia’s thousands of public and private universities facilitate Arabic as a foreign language and offer Arabic studies in their programs.   

Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad discussed cooperation with KSAA Secretary-General Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi in July.  

“Cooperation with KSAA is very strategic,” Badrus Sholeh, the education and cultural attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News on Thursday.  

“(There are) very limited publications in Arabic about Indonesia. KSAA will help Indonesia to publish the economy, education, science and technology publications by Indonesian universities and state and private companies in Arabic through translation cooperation.” 

Many Indonesians are already contributing to Arabic programs in universities and Islamic schools across the country, but further training “will strengthen their contribution in Indonesia,” Sholeh said.  

As Indonesia is also working to attract more Saudi students to learn at its universities, Sholeh said cooperation with KSAA will help bridge the language gap.   

“Cooperation will also work at the level of researchers and lecturers (with) KSAA focused on Arabic teachings,” Sholeh said.  

“Indonesian universities will attract Saudi students to learn science and technology, as well as social sciences.”  

