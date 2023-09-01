Saudi forces arrive in Egypt for ‘Bright Star 2023’ military exercise

RIYADH: Units of the Saudi Armed Forces have arrived in Egypt to participate in the Bright Star 2023 military exercise, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The maneuvers will take place at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, in Marsa Matrouh governorate.

Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority, said the Saudi forces are taking part in the exercise as part of their training plans, which include joint and mixed exercises inside and outside the Kingdom.

“The armed forces, represented by their land, air, naval and air defense branches, are participating in the exercise with actual forces, planning and observer officers, along with forces from 34 sisterly and friendly countries,” he added.

In addition to improving the abilities of the Saudi forces, another aim of the exercise is to facilitate the exchange of expertise and improve coordination and joint operations between the participating forces, Al-Balawi said.

The exercises will help to enhance operational concepts, hone skills, assist in the planning and implementation of counterterrorism and irregular warfare operations, improve logistical support and medical evacuation operations, develop operational training training methods, and boost maritime security, he added.

