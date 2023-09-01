You are here

Saudi forces arrive in Egypt for ‘Bright Star 2023’ military exercise

Saudi forces arrive in Egypt for 'Bright Star 2023' military exercise
The maneuvers will take place at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, in Marsa Matrouh governorate.
The maneuvers will take place at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, in Marsa Matrouh governorate.
The maneuvers will take place at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, in Marsa Matrouh governorate.
The maneuvers will take place at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, in Marsa Matrouh governorate.
Updated 01 September 2023
  • Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority, said the Saudi troops are taking part alongside forces from 34 other countries
RIYADH: Units of the Saudi Armed Forces have arrived in Egypt to participate in the Bright Star 2023 military exercise, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The maneuvers will take place at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, in Marsa Matrouh governorate.

Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority, said the Saudi forces are taking part in the exercise as part of their training plans, which include joint and mixed exercises inside and outside the Kingdom.

“The armed forces, represented by their land, air, naval and air defense branches, are participating in the exercise with actual forces, planning and observer officers, along with forces from 34 sisterly and friendly countries,” he added.

In addition to improving the abilities of the Saudi forces, another aim of the exercise is to facilitate the exchange of expertise and improve coordination and joint operations between the participating forces, Al-Balawi said.

The exercises will help to enhance operational concepts, hone skills, assist in the planning and implementation of counterterrorism and irregular warfare operations, improve logistical support and medical evacuation operations, develop operational training training methods, and boost maritime security, he added.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s industry minister meets Saudi students in Turkey

Saudi Arabia’s industry minister meets Saudi students in Turkey
Saudi Arabia's industry minister meets Saudi students in Turkey

ANKARA: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef meets Saudi students in Istanbul, Turkey.

He was joined by the Kingdom’s Consul General Abdul Majeed bin Hamad Al-Dosari and cultural attache in Turkey, Dr. Faisal Abdulrahman Osra.

Alkhorayef said his ministry was keen to improve communication with Saudis studying overseas and would help them to explore opportunities in the industrial and mining fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef

Saudi industry minister discusses Kingdom’s mining strategy at Turkiye meeting

Saudi industry minister discusses Kingdom’s mining strategy at Turkiye meeting
Saudi industry minister discusses Kingdom's mining strategy at Turkiye meeting

  • The meeting included a presentation on the most prominent goals of the Kingdom’s SR1 trillion national strategy for industry
RIYADH: The Kingdom aims to be a key partner in resolving the shortages in supply chains caused by high demand in minerals for manufacturing, Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industry minister, said in Turkiye.

At a session organized by Turkiye’s foreign economic relations board, the minister said that the Saudi mining investment system and its executive regulations are among the best in the world, as the Kingdom has recently focused on this sector to diversify the economic base, reduce dependence on oil, and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Khorayef invited investors in Turkiye to participate in the International Mining Conference, which is held annually in Riyadh in January, where experts and industry leaders from various countries meet to explore the opportunities in the new  minerals and metals center emerging in Africa, and West and Central Asia.

The meeting included a presentation on the most prominent goals of the Kingdom’s SR1 trillion national strategy for industry, in addition to reviewing investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

Al-Khorayef also visited Altinay technology group factory in Istanbul.

Altinay works to help companies transform from traditional factories to using technology, innovation, and applications of the fourth industrial revolution.

The minister was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations used at the factory in the field of advanced robotics.

He discussed with officials the efforts made to enhance sustainability in the industrial sector and apply modern technologies.

Al-Khorayef stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to apply the best innovations and modern technologies in the field of manufacturing robots and innovative technical solutions, in addition to contributing to improving productivity in the mineral resources field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

KSrelief rehabilitates hospital in Yemen’s Aden

KSrelief rehabilitates hospital in Yemen’s Aden
KSrelief rehabilitates hospital in Yemen's Aden

  • KSRelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, provided necessary medical devices and equipment
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has rehabilitated the emergency and children’s departments at Al-Sadaqa General Teaching Hospital in Aden, Yemen.

KSRelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, provided necessary medical devices and equipment.

Qasim Buhaibeh, Yemeni health minister, commended KSrelief’s efforts in the health sector, and stressed the importance of this support in improving and developing health services provided to citizens, which will contribute to meeting the diagnostic and treatment needs of patients arriving at the hospital from a number of governorates across the country.

The hospital’s director Raja Al-Shuaibi said the rehabilitation will contribute to alleviating overcrowding at these departments, as they receive over 350 cases daily.

The emergency department currently has a  capacity of 19 beds subject to increase, while the children’s department includes 27 beds, Al-Shuaibi said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi housing company launches plan to boost home ownership

Saudi housing company launches plan to boost home ownership
Saudi housing company launches plan to boost home ownership

  • The initiative comes as part of the company’s efforts to boost home ownership rates to 70 percent by 2030
RIYADH: The Saudi National Housing Company has announced that it has launched the facilitated installment program to help those wanting to find suitable homes.

The initiative comes as part of the company’s efforts to boost home ownership rates to 70 percent by 2030.

NHC said that the program is subsidized and will be implemented on 12 projects in its first phase.

The program also aims to raise ownership rates among Sakani beneficiaries who cannot afford housing and whose net salaries do not exceed SR7,000 ($1,870).

A down payment is not required and buyers will be able to pay in monthly installments starting from SR850.

The program includes residential apartments that are under construction and situated in prime locations in the suburbs and communities of NHC.

Additional support will be provided up to a maximum of SR100,000. A further support package will be given to beneficiaries amounting to SR150,000, including the additional support after purchasing the unit.

Details of the program can be found on Sakani’s website.

Housing subsidy beneficiaries can book a unit in the projects covered by the first phase of the program by visiting Sakani centers in Jeddah, the Eastern Province and Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi National Housing Company

Review: Daimumah Restaurant, a food-lovers’ delight in AlUla

Review: Daimumah Restaurant, a food-lovers’ delight in AlUla
Review: Daimumah Restaurant, a food-lovers' delight in AlUla

Daimumah Restaurant in AlUla is the perfect spot for food lovers.
This open-air eatery offers a genuinely diverse dining experience amid the ancient farmland and palm-scattered oasis of Daimumah, one of AlUla’s newest tourist destinations that brings to life the region’s natural and
cultural history.
Situated near the western entrance of this picturesque location, the restaurant’s name, which is derived from the Arabic word for sustainability, reveals its mission of merging art, nature, and heritage within the stunning backdrop of an oasis.
One is drawn to a shaded deck with a trio of citrus trees on entering. The atmosphere is tranquil, offering a perfect place to unwind and soak up the beauty of the surroundings.
The menu offers a delightful blend of local flavors and international favorites, catering to a wide range of palates.
One of the standout aspects of Daimumah Restaurant is its commitment to using seasonal ingredients sourced directly from local farms and the oasis.
This “farm-to-table” approach ensures that every dish is made with the freshest and most flavorsome ingredients available.
To begin, one might opt for a refreshing watermelon smoothie to combat the summer heat. The salads that follow as starters showcase a creative twist with ingredients like fried banana, eggplant, and cauliflower.
Vegetable quinoa salad seasoned with citrus vinaigrette and eggplant beef roll are also served. One may order the rib-eye truffle beef steak for main, served with baby potatoes with a drizzle of teriyaki sauce. Visitors will appreciate the effort put into creating a diverse and enticing menu.
The beautiful dish of mixed fruits, which was served post-dinner, offered a thoughtful touch that helped in creating a delightful occasion.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

