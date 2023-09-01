Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media

“Mindfulness and the Art of Drawing” by Wendy Ann. It talks about exactly what I’m going through right now as an artist. For me to sketch, I need to be able to focus and bring out what I’m feeling inside. And this book teaches you how to create without giving in to distractions.
Worst book you've ever read?
“Badass Habits” by Jen Sincero. It didn’t teach me anything new. It was simply giving orders.
Best thing to do when you're feeling low?
I love swimming. I make at least 7 to 10 minutes to swim every day.
In the coming days, fans are also expected to spot Lebanese filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki on the red carpet as she is part of this year’s jury.
She is joined by French Cesar-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican actor and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian screenwriter Misan Sagay and renowned Italian director Stefano Savona.
The world’s longest-running film festival was due to start with “Challengers,” a tennis romance with one of the biggest stars of her generation, Zendaya.
But it was replaced at the last minute by an Italian war drama, “Comandante,” due to the ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers – primarily over pay and the threat of AI – that has barred them from publicity work.
The rest of the line-up was largely unaffected: the festival will see Emma Stone as a Frankenstein-like creature in “Poor Things” and Bradley Cooper as legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” among several Oscar contenders.
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa wish Queen Rania on her 53rd birthday
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his mother, Queen Rania, on her 53rd birthday, alongside a photo featuring the two of them and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein.
“May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday,” he captioned the post.
Visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse array of wellness activities, such as yoga classes, meditation courses, and personalized mental health coaching sessions. Attendees can also enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities, from hiking experiences to stargazing at night.
Commenting of the festival launch, Rami Al Mouallim, Vice President, Royal Commission of AlUla said in a statement: “Reflecting on the remarkable journey since the inception of the AlUla Wellness Festival grand opening in October 2020, we take immense pride in curating events that celebrate the beauty and essence of every season in AlUla.”
“Today, AlUla stands as a refined and sophisticated destination, with an unrivaled blend of heritage, culture, arts, and adventure that captivates our visitors from all corners of the world,” he added.
This year’s edition will also see the return of the highly anticipated ‘Five Senses Sanctuary,’ the region’s leading retreat for wellness practices, yoga, physical and, as the centerpiece experience.
Building on the success of previous editions, this year's sanctuary will feature an expanded array of opportunities to an impressive list of yogi celebrities, motivational speakers, engaging workshops, musical performances.
Recipes for success: Chef Pierre Haddad talks Saudi food scene, cooking for celebrities
The executive chef of Via Mercato in Riyadh discusses the Saudi culinary scene and offers some cooking advice
Pierre Haddad has cooked for the likes of Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Via Mercato — a luxury gourmet food hall he joined in March.
“There is a revolution in the food and beverage market in Saudi Arabia,” he tells Arab News. “I love being part of it. It is booming, and it will boom even more. I wish nothing but the best for this country. We are all here for a mission to always deliver the best of the best for this country.”
Before joining Via Mercato, Haddad worked in Lebanon, the UAE and Egypt. Along the way, he has served some of the biggest names in sports, including Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
“He is a very humble legend,” Haddad said. “I served him, his mother, his kids and his wife. I was very happy in the moment. I created dishes on the spot for him because he is someone very special to me. It was an unforgettable experience, and I can always mention it to my kids in the future. I am very proud.”
Perhaps a more daunting challenge was serving virtuoso chef Wolfgang Puck, although Haddad says that Puck “loved” his food.
“It was an honor for me to get such good compliments from a big chef like him,” he recalls.
Here, Haddad discusses the importance of respect, passion and knives.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Salt. I don’t mean iodized salt; I mean real salt. It enhances all the flavors. But you need to be careful of the dosage to create the perfect experience.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Not the food, but I’m barely able to find a good server who can describe the food and be passionate about it. I get sad if the food comes and it’s delicious, but the server wasn’t able to explain it in the right way.
I like all kinds of food, but I love Italian. It’s so close to my culture, especially the pizza. I like to taste each element of a pizza: the dough, the sauce and the toppings. If the chef can hit all three elements and create a unique taste, then you know that the rest of the menu will be great.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I like cooking breakfast, especially eggs. I still wake up with the same passion and I like to be innovative and creative with the spices, condiments, and cheeses. It’s the start of the day, so when you do it right, your day will continue right.
When they try to change something in the dishes. I’d like for them to try and understand my philosophy when making the dishes for them and why I put each item in a dish. I want them to enjoy every single bite, not just eat.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I was always influenced by my mother. I spent a lot of time with her in the kitchen. I still remember the taste of her kibbeh nayeh. I can still remember the taste of it. It’s in my taste buds until now. It’s a mix of raw meat, bulgur and spices. My mom was the master of this dish. I was influenced by her to do it perfectly.
As a head chef, what are you like?
If you’re not a disciplinarian, then you’re not a chef. We’re like an army; you should always lead by example. Sometimes I shout, so everyone can wake up and focus a bit, but I’m not always shouting at people. We need to give some love to the family that we work with — you spend more time with them than your actual family. You need to treat them like family, but at the same time know the limits. They need to cooperate, respect the recipe, respect the food and respect the guests.
Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad’s carabineros carpaccio
Ingredients:
1 piece carabineros carpaccio
50 g carabineros smoked roast garlic sauce
10 ml basil oil
10 g yuzu caviar
5 g caviar oscietra
10 leaves micro greens
3 pieces craquant
Carabineros smoked roast garlic sauce:
100 g smoked roasted garlic
1 piece carabinero shrimp
10 ml basil oil
1 pinch salt maldon
1 pinch black pepper
60 g kewpie mayo
5 ml white balsamic
1 pinch piment d’espelette
Sauce instructions:
Cut 0.5 cm from the top of the garlic glove and wrap each one with aluminum foil and cook in the oven on 180*c for 20 minutes.
Remove, from oven take off the aluminum foil and squeeze the garlic so you have the pulp.
Blanch the carabineros in boiled water for 30 seconds, place in ice bath.
In a blender place all ingredients together and blend until you have a smooth blend.
Platting instructions:
Peel the carabinero shrimp, keep the tail hanged, with a knife open the back end to end very carefully.
Tenderize the shrimp very gently covering it with parchment paper.
Place the shrimp in the bowl.
Dots the carabinero sauce in an unsymmetrical way.
Place the caviar gently with caviar spoons
Add the yuzu caviar near the caviar oscitera.
Garnish it with craquant & sakura mix, and drizzle some basil oil.
Place the carabinero head on the side of the plate for garnishing.
Already announced to be performing on the awards night are artists like global award-winning group Now United, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, top Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi and Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Al-Najjar.
Social media star and content creator Ossy Marwah will be the co-host of the party.
For those who want to watch the show at home, the awards night will premiere on Nickelodeon Arabia on Sept. 20 at 5pm KSA time and will also be aired on Nickelodeon channels internationally.