Saudi King Salman arrives in NEOM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in NEOM on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.
He was accompanied by a group of Saudi dignitaries.
He departed from Jeddah on Friday morning.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, during a visit to Singapore, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them, and reviewed the major challenges facing the global economy.
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism recently announced that the Kingdom made a significant profit in the balance of payments on travel in the first quarter of 2023, gaining SR22.8 billion ($6.08 billion) compared with a deficit of SR1.6 billion in the first quarter of last year.
This is a result of growth of around 225 percent (SR37 billion) in inbound tourism revenue compared with the first quarter of 2022, according to the Saudi Central Bank.
This growth reflects the efforts made by the Tourism Ministry to boost the sector and contribute to the development of the Kingdom’s economy, in line with the National Tourism Development Strategy.
It was achieved, according to the central bank, by “applying best practices in tourism development and improving tourism services and products,” as well as through the support of all government bodies for the development of the tourism sector.
The Kingdom has climbed 16 places in the World Tourism Organization’s International Tourism Revenue Index, ranking 11th in 2022, up from 27th in 2019.
RIYADH: The AlUla World Archaeology Summit has announced a roster of leading Saudi and international speakers and delegates for its inaugural forum from Sept. 13-15.
More than 80 speakers will take part in the event, which aims to pave the way for new findings and innovations in the field.
The Royal Commission for AlUla said that speakers from the Kingdom will include visual artist Manal Al-Dowayan; Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission; Prof. Daif Allah Al-Talhi, professor emeritus of archaeology at the University of Hail; and Prof. Suleiman Altheeb, professor emeritus of ancient Arabian scripts and languages at King Saud University.
Global speakers will include Prof. Shadreck Chirikure, Edward Hall professor of archaeological science at the University of Oxford; Jyoti Hosagrahar, deputy director of the World Heritage Center at UNESCO; Prof. Zeidan Kafafi, professor emeritus of archaeology, Yarmouk University, Jordan; Prof. Toshiyuki Kono, professor emeritus of private international law, Kyushu University; Gary Martin, founder and senior adviser, Global Diversity Foundation; Denise Pozzi-Escot, director, Pachacamac Site Museum, Peru; Timothy Whalen, director, Getty Conservation Institute; and Dennis Wuthrich, founder and CEO of Farallon Geographics in the US.
Other leading figures due to attend the summit include British historian and documentary presenter Bettany Hughes, and explorer, photographer and author Levison Wood.
More than 300 people will take part in the summit, engaging with a range of subjects intended to inspire visionary, heritage-based solutions to contemporary problems across a variety of sectors.
The summit will be held in AlUla’s Maraya multi-purpose venue, which holds the Guinness World Record as the largest mirrored building with 9,740 glass panels.
It will be held around the same time as Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 45th assembly of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, from Sept.10-25.
The summit is an initiative of the RCU, which is leading the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla as a major global destination for cultural and natural heritage. Archaeological research and conservation are cornerstones of the project, which aims to attract 2 million visitors a year to AlUla by 2035.
Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, executive director of archaeology, conservation and collections at RCU, said the summit is attracting interest worldwide, with speakers spanning the globe from the US and Australia to Jordan and Japan.
“We welcome them to share knowledge on the summit’s four themes: identity, ruinscapes, resilience and accessibility. Their presence aligns with AlUla’s legacy as a crossroads of civilizations, where people have exchanged ideas from far and wide.”
Delegates will visit AlUla’s key heritage sites, many of which are undergoing active archaeological excavation.
AlUla is best known for the Nabataean tombs of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, but since 2018 project teams have recorded thousands of archaeological locations across AlUla and Khaybar.
More sites are set to be explored by archaeological research institutions, universities and companies from the Kingdom and around the world.
In coming months 11 projects involving 150 to 200 archaeologists and associated specialists will conduct fieldwork across AlUla and neighboring Khaybar, one of the world’s most active archaeological research undertakings.
RIYADH: Border guards in Jazan foiled an attempt to smuggle 50 kilograms of qat into the Kingdom on Thursday.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].
Those notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed food aid and dates in Cameroon and Pakistan on Thursday.
KSrelief gifted 25 tons of dates to Cameroon to foster brotherly relations between the countries.
The Saudi relief center also distributed more than 45 tons of food parcels in Pakistan, benefiting 3325 individuals in flood-affected areas.
These initiatives are part of the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm.