Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation announced on Friday that it is investing in three star-studded movies: Johnny Depp’s “Modi,” Michael Mann’s Venice title “Ferrari,” and Guy Ritchie’s Second World War spy action feature “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”
Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said: “Red Sea International Film Financing is a vehicle for us to support our acclaimed storytellers, great directors, and create the opportunity for cultural exchange.”
Al-Turki wrote on Instagram: “Following on from our first international co-production with Maiwenn’s highly anticipated Cannes opener ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ we are elated to be playing a part in the debut of Michael Mann’s powerful film focused on one dramatic year in the life of Enzo Ferrari, as well as supporting the making of Johnny Depp’s fascinating window into the artist Modigliani’s life and work — which puts Depp back behind the camera — and Guy Ritchie’s propulsive exploration of Second World War renegades through ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’”
Details about the size of the investments are yet to be announced.
According to Deadline, the foundation also revealed that Depp’s movie, which is his second feature in the director’s chair following the 1997 feature “The Brave,” would act as a pilot for a new program in which Saudi interns would be welcomed to obtain hands-on training in various departments, including art, camera and production.
Al-Turki on Thursday attended the world premiere of “Ferrari” at the Venice Festival. He posed on the red carpet in a black tuxedo.
Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached was also at the event and was spotted on the red carpet multiple times.
“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by Daesh, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched,” a press release from the DVF Awards stated.
Amal received the award alongside UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; comedian and author Lilly Singh; coder and AI expert Dr. Joy Buolamwini; and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga.
The ceremony, which took place at the Sala degli Arazzi of the Giorgio Cini Foundation, was hosted during the 80th Venice Film Festival, where Arab designers took over the event’s red carpet.
Behind the scenes of Netflix’s new Saudi comedy, ‘Tahir’s House’
Director Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen and writer Yaser Hammad on the making of their Jeddah-based series
Updated 01 September 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Long before we travel, it’s television that introduces us to the world. Because of “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” for example, New York feels like home to millions who have never set foot in the United States. That, according to Saudi director Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen and writer Yaser Hammad, is precisely why “Tahir’s House” is more than just Netflix’s first original Saudi comedy series. For all of those involved, this was the chance they’d always dreamed of to share the distinct spirit of Jeddah with people from across the globe.
“It was so important to us to make a show that felt authentic for Saudis, but from day one this was about more than that,” Al-Abdulmohsen tells Arab News. “From the time I was a child, I knew what life was like in the West, but Western people knew nothing about life in Saudi Arabia. This was our chance to return the favor. With ‘Tahir’s House,’ we wanted to translate the feeling of what it means to be Saudi to people from everywhere.”
To understand the series, which premieres Sept. 6 on Netflix, think “The Bear” meets “Modern Family.” In it, a luckless man named Yousef (Alhashimi Alfaisal), unable to land a job, joins forces with his family in an attempt to transform their failing fish shop, which is facing foreclosure, into a thriving business. Through the season’s first six episodes, we get to know multiple generations of the Tahir family, an intentional survey not only of the distinct personalities found in the coastal city, but an exemplar of its extraordinary transformation over the last 50 years.
“To me, the heart of this series is Jeddah. I’m obsessed with Jeddah’s history — most of my library at home is lined from floor to ceiling with books about it. Because of its location on the sea and its proximity to Makkah, this has long been a diverse city of immigrants — a melting pot of cultures and experiences. This is a Saudi show, yes, but Saudi is not a monoculture. The depth we can bring to the show depends on the layers that we can mine of the city’s specificity,” says Hammad.
“That is why we made this a family of fishermen. There has been palpable shift between generations. A grandfather who worked the docks in the Seventies had a son who became a poet, and his son became a DJ, for example. That creates a very interesting dialogue between them all to explore,” Hammad continues.
As a result, they had to work to make the characters feel not only distinct, but for each to be an authentic representation of a different facet of the city. That includes spirited grandmother Lutfiya (Naimah Ahmad), wise-cracking father Jumaa (Mohammed Bakhash), and precocious, Korea-obsessed young daughter Azizah (Joud Alsufyani). To bring them to life, it came down not only to casting — a daunting task in a promising but nascent industry without a wide array of proven talent — but to preparation.
“As much as we want people to understand our culture, this is not a history lecture. That alone would put most audiences to sleep,” says Al-Abdulmohsen. The key to making this work was the human element. The audience needs to be able to see that this is a family that loves each other — they have to feel like a real family. We had to find the right people. And, believe me, that wasn’t easy. Then, more importantly, we had to forge a genuine connection between them.”
That was a daunting task for Al-Abdulmohsen. From the outset, the director brought in acting coaches to shape the cast’s raw talent, then got the group to spend extended time together off-camera before filming began.
“We had to feel like they’d really grown up together, and getting there was a process. It took a lot of work — we got them to stay together, to get to know each other on a real level outside of their characters; to find common interests and understanding. When they bonded in real life, that’s when it all started to gel in front of the camera,” Al-Abdulmohsen.
In order to ensure the show was up to global standards behind the camera, the team borrowed a tried-and-true structure from Hollywood, establishing a ‘writer’s room’ of different voices all working together to shape the series, the standard practice for most shows in the US. Hammad served as head writer, tapping into the diverse viewpoints of the other assembled writing talent to elevate the material.
“I feel this is something that’s been missing from TV writing in Saudi. It’s a development long in the making, but we have rarely had series that were trying to lay the groundwork for something that could last. By doing it in a more organized way, we were able to work as a team, with five writers all from different backgrounds, and all with distinct input. That really broadened the show’s resonance past what I could have accomplished alone,” says Hammad.
Throughout the experience, as much as they were influenced by series such as “Modern Family,” it was important to all involved that this never felt like an American series. The sense of humor, importantly, had to feel both globally accessible but unmistakably Saudi.
“There’s a lot to comedy that is universal — pacing, structure, and knowing when to hit the punchline. But there needs to be a balance. If it’s not hyper-local then it won’t feel authentic to the community, and then we won’t have done our jobs of capturing the real Saudi. That came down to filling it with specific references, and in making sure that each of us asked the other at every turn whether we felt represented by these characters and their actions,” Hammad explains.
While the first season has a very specific story arc, following the cast as they attempt to save the family business before it’s forced to close forever, each character is also rich enough to fuel years of storylines to come. While no further seasons have been confirmed, if the show is successful, both Hammad and Al-Abdulmohsen both hint that they have already had conversations about where the show could go long-term, as it hopefully has a similar longevity and cultural resonance to that which the shows that inspired it still enjoy.
“We love what we accomplished here, but, yes, we do have so many stories left to tell. We all bonded making this, and these actors made characters that started as one-dimensional sketches into three-dimensional human beings,” says Hammad. “From top to bottom, everyone was involved in making this great, and I hope we can continue on this journey for years to come.”
The filmmaker’s latest documentary focuses on her mother, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, and her female forebears
Updated 01 September 2023
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “Sometimes I would ask myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’” admits Lina Soualem. “But it’s my mission. I wanted to make this film for the memory of all these women. For this story to be able to exist beyond our family.”
The French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actress is discussing her new documentary, “Bye Bye Tiberias,” which will premiere at the Giornate Degli Autori, an independent sidebar to the Venice International Film Festival, on Sept. 3. Its North American premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.
The film’s central character is Soualem’s mother, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, best known for her roles in HBO’s “Succession” and Hulu’s “Ramy,” as well as films including “Munich” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Abbass grew up in the Galilean village of Deir Hanna. In her early 20s, she made the decision to leave her family home and follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe. Behind her she left her mother, grandmother, and seven sisters.
It is this decision that is central to “Bye Bye Tiberias.” Reflecting on Abbass’ chosen exile and the ways in which the women of her family have influenced her and her mother’s lives, Soualem’s film portrays four generations of daring Palestinian women, including her great grandmother, Um Ali, her grandmother Nemat, and her great aunt Hosnieh.
“When my mother reads a poem about my great grandmother, we can feel that she is overwhelmed by emotion,” says Soualem, who has appeared in films such as Hafsia Herzi’s “You Deserve A Lover” and Rayhana Obermeyer’s “I Still Hide To Smoke.” “And me, too, because she’s really the source of transmission. For me, she’s the presence that is always there, and she carries so much suffering without really ever complaining about it.
“And the story of my great aunt combines all the tragedy of our family, because it’s the loss of place, it’s the separation from family, it’s the body separated from the soil. I couldn’t imagine being separated from my mother and sister for 30 years. And what is impressive is that, despite all of this, my great aunt seems to be a model of femininity and positivity for my mother. The one who lost the most is the one who taught her the most.”
“Bye Bye Tiberias” deals with questions of colonial trauma, exile and transmission, as did “Their Algeria,” Soualem’s directorial debut, albeit in different ways. The latter was an emotive and languid exploration of the pain behind her paternal Algerian grandparents’ long journey of exile. The former is more than just a film, says Soualem. It’s memory, justice, legacy and history. Retracing such ground was not easy, especially for Abbass.
“I think it was very difficult for her,” admits Soualem. “I went digging into places that were uncomfortable and I don’t think she ever planned to do this. At the same time, she was very supportive. That’s the contradiction that we’re made of. Because we come from these difficult stories, we want to face them. But we also want to avoid being drawn into them because we want to be able to breathe. It was hard for her to be taken back to all the things she faced a long time ago, but at the same time she felt she needed to do it for me.”
Mixing contemporary imagery with archival footage, much of which was shot by Soualem’s father, the French actor Zinedine Soualem, the documentary also includes poetry and two moments of reconstruction. The latter sees Abbass act out pivotal moments in her early life. The former includes a poem written by her grandfather for her grandmother, and a poem by her mother about her great grandmother. Soualem also wrote poetry for the film, which is read onscreen by her mother.
“I wanted my mother to read them because I wanted… the transmission in the film to continue. I wanted to inscribe things, to fictionalize our stories, to bring poetry into these stories. It’s a way of creating our own imaginary territory, in the context of a story in which loss of territory is ongoing and repetitive.
“It’s a very complex film,” adds Soualem. “I didn’t really try to make it easier, because I couldn’t. It’s a position that I have. We always try to simplify things and it becomes clichéd and stigmatized. Why do we need to simplify things to be able to convey emotion? This is something that I’m trying to avoid. I think we have the right to complexity.”
“Mindfulness and the Art of Drawing” by Wendy Ann. It talks about exactly what I’m going through right now as an artist. For me to sketch, I need to be able to focus and bring out what I’m feeling inside. And this book teaches you how to create without giving in to distractions.
Worst book you've ever read?
“Badass Habits” by Jen Sincero. It didn’t teach me anything new. It was simply giving orders.
Best thing to do when you're feeling low?
I love swimming. I make at least 7 to 10 minutes to swim every day.