You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films

Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films

Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films
Red Sea Film Foundation is investing in three star-studded movies. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfbyu

Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films

Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation announced on Friday that it is investing in three star-studded movies: Johnny Depp’s “Modi,” Michael Mann’s Venice title “Ferrari,” and Guy Ritchie’s Second World War spy action feature “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said: “Red Sea International Film Financing is a vehicle for us to support our acclaimed storytellers, great directors, and create the opportunity for cultural exchange.”




Mohammed Al-Turki at the premiere of “Ferrari.” (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News) 

Al-Turki wrote on Instagram: “Following on from our first international co-production with Maiwenn’s highly anticipated Cannes opener ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ we are elated to be playing a part in the debut of Michael Mann’s powerful film focused on one dramatic year in the life of Enzo Ferrari, as well as supporting the making of Johnny Depp’s fascinating window into the artist Modigliani’s life and work — which puts Depp back behind the camera — and Guy Ritchie’s propulsive exploration of Second World War renegades through ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’”

Details about the size of the investments are yet to be announced.




Adam Driver at the premiere of “Ferrari.” (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News)

According to Deadline, the foundation also revealed that Depp’s movie, which is his second feature in the director’s chair following the 1997 feature “The Brave,” would act as a pilot for a new program in which Saudi interns would be welcomed to obtain hands-on training in various departments, including art, camera and production.

Al-Turki on Thursday attended the world premiere of “Ferrari” at the Venice Festival. He posed on the red carpet in a black tuxedo.




Patrick Dempsey at the premiere of “Ferrari.” (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News)

Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached was also at the event and was spotted on the red carpet multiple times.

She wore an off-white guipure mermaid gown on the opening night adorned with delicate tassels of leaves and crystals by Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali.




Raya Abirached was spotted wearing a colorful glitzy dress by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News)

She was then spotted wearing a colorful glitzy dress by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. She accessorized her look with Bulgari jewelry.

Topics: Red Sea Film Foundation Modi Ferrari The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Mohammed Al-Turki

Amal Clooney turns heads in Venice

Amal Clooney turns heads in Venice
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Amal Clooney turns heads in Venice

Amal Clooney turns heads in Venice
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her American actor husband George Clooney wowed fans while in Venice this week.

The celebrity couple visited the city to attend the 14th annual DVF Awards, at which Amal was honored with the DVF Leadership Award.

The event, founded by designer Diane von Furstenberg, recognizes women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women.

Amal wore a blush lace dress that featured a tulle overskirt by Christian Dior. The dress was from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Dior.

Amal, who opted for a soft bronzy makeup look, wore a pair of strappy gold sandals, a matching clutch and pearl drop-earrings.

George, who shares two children with Amal, wore a black suit and navy blue button-down to the award ceremony for his wife.

George wore a black suit and navy blue button-down to the award ceremony for his wife. (Getty Images)

“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by Daesh, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched,” a press release from the DVF Awards stated.

Amal received the award alongside UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; comedian and author Lilly Singh; coder and AI expert Dr. Joy Buolamwini; and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga.

The ceremony, which took place at the Sala degli Arazzi of the Giorgio Cini Foundation, was hosted during the 80th Venice Film Festival, where Arab designers took over the event’s red carpet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PAOLA TURANI (@paolaturani)

Ukrainian-French actress Olga Kurylenko stepped out in a summer pink dress by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Film producer Melita Toscan du Plantier, known for “In the Fade” and “Masaan,” also chose a dress from Saab’s collection. She wore a nude-colored dress with yellow and green patterns.

Another Arab designer whose work was spotted on the red carpet was Lebanese celebrity couturier Zuhair Murad.

Italian model Paola Turani wore a fitted white halter dress from Murad’s Resort 2024 collection, adorned with intricate detailing, during the opening ceremony.

Topics: Amal Clooney George Clooney DVF Awards

Georgina Rodriguez, kids enjoy a day out in Riyadh 

Georgina Rodriguez, kids enjoy a day out in Riyadh 
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez, kids enjoy a day out in Riyadh 

Georgina Rodriguez, kids enjoy a day out in Riyadh 
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez, long-time partner of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, on Friday treated their children to a fun day out in Riyadh.

Instagram/ @georginagio

The Netflix star took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the family at an indoor amusement arcade.

Rodriguez, who now calls Riyadh her home, was sitting alongside her children Eva, Matteo and Alana on what seemed to be a drop tower.

She also shared a picture of her youngest daughter Bella during their mall walk looking at Rodriguez’s picture at a store front. The poster was a campaign image that the model shot for Italian brand Elisabetta Franchi.

“Those eyes with which you look at me, give so much light to my life,” she wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez was announced as the global ambassador for the luxury label.

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Riyadh

Behind the scenes of Netflix’s new Saudi comedy, ‘Tahir’s House’ 

Behind the scenes of Netflix’s new Saudi comedy, ‘Tahir’s House’ 
Updated 01 September 2023
William Mullally

Behind the scenes of Netflix’s new Saudi comedy, ‘Tahir’s House’ 

Behind the scenes of Netflix’s new Saudi comedy, ‘Tahir’s House’ 
  • Director Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen and writer Yaser Hammad on the making of their Jeddah-based series
Updated 01 September 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: Long before we travel, it’s television that introduces us to the world. Because of “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” for example, New York feels like home to millions who have never set foot in the United States. That, according to Saudi director Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen and writer Yaser Hammad, is precisely why “Tahir’s House” is more than just Netflix’s first original Saudi comedy series. For all of those involved, this was the chance they’d always dreamed of to share the distinct spirit of Jeddah with people from across the globe.  

“It was so important to us to make a show that felt authentic for Saudis, but from day one this was about more than that,” Al-Abdulmohsen tells Arab News. “From the time I was a child, I knew what life was like in the West, but Western people knew nothing about life in Saudi Arabia. This was our chance to return the favor. With ‘Tahir’s House,’ we wanted to translate the feeling of what it means to be Saudi to people from everywhere.” 

Yaser Hammad, Joud Alsufyani, Mohammed Elfara, and Alhashimi Alfaisal on set. (Supplied)

To understand the series, which premieres Sept. 6 on Netflix, think “The Bear” meets “Modern Family.” In it, a luckless man named Yousef (Alhashimi Alfaisal), unable to land a job, joins forces with his family in an attempt to transform their failing fish shop, which is facing foreclosure, into a thriving business. Through the season’s first six episodes, we get to know multiple generations of the Tahir family, an intentional survey not only of the distinct personalities found in the coastal city, but an exemplar of its extraordinary transformation over the last 50 years.  

“To me, the heart of this series is Jeddah. I’m obsessed with Jeddah’s history — most of my library at home is lined from floor to ceiling with books about it. Because of its location on the sea and its proximity to Makkah, this has long been a diverse city of immigrants — a melting pot of cultures and experiences. This is a Saudi show, yes, but Saudi is not a monoculture. The depth we can bring to the show depends on the layers that we can mine of the city’s specificity,” says Hammad. 

Naimah Ahmad, Mohammed Bakhash, Joud Alsufyani and Alhashimi Alfaisal in “Tahir’s House.” (Supplied)

“That is why we made this a family of fishermen. There has been palpable shift between generations. A grandfather who worked the docks in the Seventies had a son who became a poet, and his son became a DJ, for example. That creates a very interesting dialogue between them all to explore,” Hammad continues. 

As a result, they had to work to make the characters feel not only distinct, but for each to be an authentic representation of a different facet of the city. That includes spirited grandmother Lutfiya (Naimah Ahmad), wise-cracking father Jumaa (Mohammed Bakhash), and precocious, Korea-obsessed young daughter Azizah (Joud Alsufyani). To bring them to life, it came down not only to casting — a daunting task in a promising but nascent industry without a wide array of proven talent — but to preparation.  

“As much as we want people to understand our culture, this is not a history lecture. That alone would put most audiences to sleep,” says Al-Abdulmohsen. The key to making this work was the human element. The audience needs to be able to see that this is a family that loves each other — they have to feel like a real family. We had to find the right people. And, believe me, that wasn’t easy. Then, more importantly, we had to forge a genuine connection between them.” 

“Tahir’s House” poster. (Supplied)

That was a daunting task for Al-Abdulmohsen. From the outset, the director brought in acting coaches to shape the cast’s raw talent, then got the group to spend extended time together off-camera before filming began. 

“We had to feel like they’d really grown up together, and getting there was a process. It took a lot of work — we got them to stay together, to get to know each other on a real level outside of their characters; to find common interests and understanding. When they bonded in real life, that’s when it all started to gel in front of the camera,” Al-Abdulmohsen. 

In order to ensure the show was up to global standards behind the camera, the team borrowed a tried-and-true structure from Hollywood, establishing a ‘writer’s room’ of different voices all working together to shape the series, the standard practice for most shows in the US. Hammad served as head writer, tapping into the diverse viewpoints of the other assembled writing talent to elevate the material.  

“Tahir’s House” is on Netflix. (Supplied)

“I feel this is something that’s been missing from TV writing in Saudi. It’s a development long in the making, but we have rarely had series that were trying to lay the groundwork for something that could last. By doing it in a more organized way, we were able to work as a team, with five writers all from different backgrounds, and all with distinct input. That really broadened the show’s resonance past what I could have accomplished alone,” says Hammad.  

Throughout the experience, as much as they were influenced by series such as “Modern Family,” it was important to all involved that this never felt like an American series. The sense of humor, importantly, had to feel both globally accessible but unmistakably Saudi. 

“There’s a lot to comedy that is universal — pacing, structure, and knowing when to hit the punchline. But there needs to be a balance. If it’s not hyper-local then it won’t feel authentic to the community, and then we won’t have done our jobs of capturing the real Saudi. That came down to filling it with specific references, and in making sure that each of us asked the other at every turn whether we felt represented by these characters and their actions,” Hammad explains. 

“Tahir’s House” is a Saudi comedy series. (Supplied)

While the first season has a very specific story arc, following the cast as they attempt to save the family business before it’s forced to close forever, each character is also rich enough to fuel years of storylines to come. While no further seasons have been confirmed, if the show is successful, both Hammad and Al-Abdulmohsen both hint that they have already had conversations about where the show could go long-term, as it hopefully has a similar longevity and cultural resonance to that which the shows that inspired it still enjoy.  

“We love what we accomplished here, but, yes, we do have so many stories left to tell. We all bonded making this, and these actors made characters that started as one-dimensional sketches into three-dimensional human beings,” says Hammad. “From top to bottom, everyone was involved in making this great, and I hope we can continue on this journey for years to come.” 

Topics: Netflix Tahir’s House Yaser Hammad Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen

Lina Soualem’s ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ explores exile, colonial trauma 

Lina Soualem’s ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ explores exile, colonial trauma 
Updated 01 September 2023
Iain Akerman

Lina Soualem’s ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ explores exile, colonial trauma 

Lina Soualem’s ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ explores exile, colonial trauma 
  • The filmmaker’s latest documentary focuses on her mother, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, and her female forebears
Updated 01 September 2023
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: “Sometimes I would ask myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’” admits Lina Soualem. “But it’s my mission. I wanted to make this film for the memory of all these women. For this story to be able to exist beyond our family.” 

The French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actress is discussing her new documentary, “Bye Bye Tiberias,” which will premiere at the Giornate Degli Autori, an independent sidebar to the Venice International Film Festival, on Sept. 3. Its North American premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.  

The film’s central character is Soualem’s mother, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, best known for her roles in HBO’s “Succession” and Hulu’s “Ramy,” as well as films including “Munich” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Abbass grew up in the Galilean village of Deir Hanna. In her early 20s, she made the decision to leave her family home and follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe. Behind her she left her mother, grandmother, and seven sisters. 

Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem in Deir Hanna in “Bye Bye Tiberias.” (Supplied)

It is this decision that is central to “Bye Bye Tiberias.” Reflecting on Abbass’ chosen exile and the ways in which the women of her family have influenced her and her mother’s lives, Soualem’s film portrays four generations of daring Palestinian women, including her great grandmother, Um Ali, her grandmother Nemat, and her great aunt Hosnieh. 

“When my mother reads a poem about my great grandmother, we can feel that she is overwhelmed by emotion,” says Soualem, who has appeared in films such as Hafsia Herzi’s “You Deserve A Lover” and Rayhana Obermeyer’s “I Still Hide To Smoke.” “And me, too, because she’s really the source of transmission. For me, she’s the presence that is always there, and she carries so much suffering without really ever complaining about it. 

“And the story of my great aunt combines all the tragedy of our family, because it’s the loss of place, it’s the separation from family, it’s the body separated from the soil. I couldn’t imagine being separated from my mother and sister for 30 years. And what is impressive is that, despite all of this, my great aunt seems to be a model of femininity and positivity for my mother. The one who lost the most is the one who taught her the most.” 

Um Ali, Lina, Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem as a baby in the Nineties in “Bye Bye Tiberias.” (Supplied)

“Bye Bye Tiberias” deals with questions of colonial trauma, exile and transmission, as did “Their Algeria,” Soualem’s directorial debut, albeit in different ways. The latter was an emotive and languid exploration of the pain behind her paternal Algerian grandparents’ long journey of exile. The former is more than just a film, says Soualem. It’s memory, justice, legacy and history. Retracing such ground was not easy, especially for Abbass.  

“I think it was very difficult for her,” admits Soualem. “I went digging into places that were uncomfortable and I don’t think she ever planned to do this. At the same time, she was very supportive. That’s the contradiction that we’re made of. Because we come from these difficult stories, we want to face them. But we also want to avoid being drawn into them because we want to be able to breathe. It was hard for her to be taken back to all the things she faced a long time ago, but at the same time she felt she needed to do it for me.” 

A wedding in Deir Hanna in the 1980s, as shown in “Bye Bye Tiberias.” (Supplied)

Mixing contemporary imagery with archival footage, much of which was shot by Soualem’s father, the French actor Zinedine Soualem, the documentary also includes poetry and two moments of reconstruction. The latter sees Abbass act out pivotal moments in her early life. The former includes a poem written by her grandfather for her grandmother, and a poem by her mother about her great grandmother. Soualem also wrote poetry for the film, which is read onscreen by her mother.  

“I wanted my mother to read them because I wanted… the transmission in the film to continue. I wanted to inscribe things, to fictionalize our stories, to bring poetry into these stories. It’s a way of creating our own imaginary territory, in the context of a story in which loss of territory is ongoing and repetitive. 

“It’s a very complex film,” adds Soualem. “I didn’t really try to make it easier, because I couldn’t. It’s a position that I have. We always try to simplify things and it becomes clichéd and stigmatized. Why do we need to simplify things to be able to convey emotion? This is something that I’m trying to avoid. I think we have the right to complexity.” 

Topics: Lina Soualem Bye Bye Tiberias

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media
Updated 01 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media
Updated 01 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi, 25, is known for her work inspired by her own hearing loss at the age of five. Here, she discusses her artistic process and the evils of social media.  

Best film you’ve ever seen? 

“A Beautiful Life” by Mehdi Avas. I especially liked this one because it’s about an artist reflecting on his life as an artist.  

Worst film you've ever seen?   

I walked out of Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission Impossible.” I didn’t enjoy it at all.   

Best advice to give an up-and-coming artist?   

Don’t settle for what you have. Use the tools you have and improve your skills.   

Worst advice to give an up-and-coming artist?   

The worst thing you can tell a rising artist is that they are limited.  

Best advice you've ever been given?    

One of my all-time favorite professors in college said to me, “You have to get better at what you do in order to be noticed,” motivating me to work on myself.  

Worst advice you've ever been given?  

“Life is hard and you can’t succeed.” 

Best book you've ever read?  

“Mindfulness and the Art of Drawing” by Wendy Ann. It talks about exactly what I’m going through right now as an artist. For me to sketch, I need to be able to focus and bring out what I’m feeling inside. And this book teaches you how to create without giving in to distractions.  

 Worst book you've ever read?     

“Badass Habits” by Jen Sincero. It didn’t teach me anything new. It was simply giving orders.  

Best thing to do when you're feeling low?  

I love swimming. I make at least 7 to 10 minutes to swim every day.  

Worst thing to do when you're feeling good?     

When I’m feeling good, if I go online and waste my time on social media, it definitely dampens my mood.  

Best holiday destination?     

I love beach holidays. In Saudi, I like visiting the beaches in Jeddah, they are beautiful.  

Worst holiday destination?     

I hate road trips — long stretches with no scenery and views. I don’t like that.  

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?     

I need to have a minimum of eight hours of sleep and I need to make my own breakfast, it helps me prepare for the day. And working out always helps.  

Worst thing to do when you're trying to have a productive day?   

Go on social media.   

Topics: Nujood Al-Otaibi

Latest updates

Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Libyan forces mobilize against protest call
Libyan forces mobilize against protest call
Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election
Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election
CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China
CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.