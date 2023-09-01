You are here

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals
Slovenia’s Luka Doncic, center, drives to the basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group K match between Slovenia and Australia at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa on Friday. (AFP)
AP

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals
OKINAWA: Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the US, Germany and Lithuania.
Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia.
Half of the World Cup quarterfinal field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. And the other half of the quarterfinal field will be decided Sunday, after four winner-take-all games.
The US rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece and Montenegro fell to 2-2 and cannot catch the leaders with one game remaining for those teams in Round 2.
The top two teams in each of four, four-team, second-round groups make the quarterfinals.
Slovenia topped Australia 91-80 and Germany ran past Georgia 100-73 in Group K second-round games Friday. Those outcomes ensured that Slovenia and Germany will finish first and second in that group, in some order, and both are off to the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, chaos reigns in
the other two groups.
In Group I, Puerto Rico and Italy won, Serbia and the Dominican Republic lost. In Group L, Brazil and Latvia won, defending champions Spain and Canada lost. In both groups, every team is 3-1 — and that means all eight of those teams are facing win-or-go-home games Sunday.
At Manila, Tremont Waters had 37 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Puerto Rico kept its World Cup hopes alive by winning a wild one over the Dominican Republic.
George Conditt scored 18 for Puerto Rico, which led by 16 points, then got down by 11, then came back to win anyway.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 10 rebounds for the Dominican Republic. Andres Feliz had 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting.
At Manila, Simone Fontecchio scored 30 points and added seven rebounds, and Marco Spissu had 14 points for Italy (3-1) to put itself in the thick of the race for the quarterfinals.
Italy hit 11 of 21 of its 3-pointers, which proved to be the difference against a poor-shooting Serbia.
The loss was the first in the tournament for Serbia (3-1). Bogdanovic led the losers with 18 points, but hit only 1 of 13 3-point attempts. As a team, Serbia made 7 of 31 from 3-point range. Ognjen Dobric added 15 points for Serbia.
On Sunday, Italy faces Puerto Rico and Serbia has the Dominican Republic. It’s real simple: The winners go to the quarterfinals and the losers are out of the
World Cup.

LONDON: English Premier League spending was hurtling toward a staggering $3 billion in a record outlay during European soccer’s summer transfer window on Friday.
Manchester City and — of course — Chelsea were among those making moves on a typically frantic deadline day.
Chelsea were leading the unprecedented splurge, with the arrival of 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer from City for 40 million pounds ($50.7 million) taking the west London club’s spending in this window to around $500 million.
In the three transfer windows under their new American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly, Chelsea have spent about $1.15 billion on players mostly signed up on long contracts in an innovative way to spread “amortization” costs of transfer fees.
By comparison, the $260 million outlay by City, the English and European champion, look modest. The fourth and final arrival in the window came on deadline day and was Portugal international Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton, a ball-carrier costing $67 million and providing extra depth in central midfield.
Central midfielders were also priorities for Liverpool and Manchester United, who were attempting to tie up the signings of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, respectively, in the final hours of the window.
It was a busy day for United, which signed left back Sergio Reguilón on loan from Tottenham as cover for the injured Luke Shaw and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir on a transfer from Fenerbahce to back up Andre Onana. Center back Jonny Evans also returned for a second stint at the club on a one-year deal.
Brighton, meanwhile, completed one of the most exciting deals of the window to bring in 20-year-old Spain winger Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona. Fati was once billed as Lionel Messi’s successor at Barca, even taking his No. 10 shirt, but struggled to make an impact since an injury in 2020 and hasn’t been used as a regular starter under coach Xavi Hernandez.
It’s a sign of Brighton’s progress that they could entice a player of Fati’s status. The south-coast team will play in Europe for the first time this season, in the Europa League.
Tottenham are looking to increase their options up front and have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest on the signing of 22-year-old Wales international Brennan Johnson for a reported fee of 45 million pounds ($57 million).
Clubs are also eager to get rid of some fringe players to reduce the size of the squads, with Chelsea and Tottenham letting some go in a rare season when they won’t be playing in Europe.
Callum Hudson-Odoi left Chelsea after a 16-year association to join Forest, while Tottenham sent full backs Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga out on loan.
Forest were very busy, also bringing in left back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal and Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna. Aston Villa signed center back Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona, after he spent last season at Tottenham.
The window closes at 2200 GMT and expect more dealings in the final few hours.
Premier League clubs spent in excess of $2.2 billion in the 2022 transfer window in a show of financial strength fueled by income from huge global broadcasting deals worth about 10 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) over three seasons. This year’s spree has left rival leagues across the continent even further in the English top flight’s wake.

MADRID: A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, the state news agency Efe said on Friday.
Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.
FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it studies the case.
Spain is looking to remove him independently of the FIFA process. Rubiales is the president of the Spanish Football Federation and a vice president of UEFA.
Efe said the legal panel said Rubiales’ behavior would be studied for two possible cases of serious misconduct.
The government hoped the panel would recommend very serious misconduct, a category that would allow the state’s sport body to ban him provisionally with a view to eventually declaring him unfit to hold the job. Rubiales can be disqualified for up to two years if found guilty.
Spain’s culture and sports minister is expected to announce the decision later Friday.

Topics: Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales Kiss FIFA

TAIF: Commissioner King, last year’s G3 Saudi Derby winner, returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 2, on a high-profile day of racing at King Khalid Racecourse in Taif, which includes two SR1 million ($266,000) Listed contests, the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup and the King Faisal Cup for purebred Arabians.
Commissioner King, the FMQ Stables-owned gelding, won three of his four starts last season, culminating in the $1.5 million Saudi Derby, and lines up under regular rider Luis Morales in the 1,600-meter SR500,000 Taif Cup, presented by Boutique Group, one of four valuable Taif Cup races on the day.
Speaking about Commissioner King’s win in the Saudi Derby, owner Faisal Mohammed Al Alqahtani said: “It was a historic night; a night that I’ll never forget.”
Explaining the preparation Commissioner King has had ahead of his seasonal return and the plans for the campaign ahead, he added: “We have a special program for him. He was off for six months and he has been training gradually since the beginning of the Taif season, but to get fully fit he has to race.
“Most horses start their season in allowance races and then go to the cups, but these are regular horses. He’s way above that.
“Saturday’s race is a cup that of course we want to win, but it’s not the target. We’re taking in this race to get him fit before Riyadh. Then we have some cup races planned for him before he goes to the Saudi Cup.
“If you go back to Commissioner King’s debut in Taif, he ran a fabulous race, so I think he loves the track.”
Another of last season’s Saudi Cup winners, Asfan Al Khalediah, who won the G2 Al Mneefah Cup on Saudi Cup weekend and was also the winner of last season’s King Faisal Cup, recently returned this season with a win, and bids to preserve his perfect eight-from-eight career record in the Listed Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup over 2,000 meters.
The King Faisal Cup, the other Listed race on the card, offers Athbah Stables the chance to shine with Foo De Pine, a recent transfer to UK-based trainer Phil Collington from the yard’s Saudi stables run by Lucas Gaitan.
A victory for Foo De Pine on Saturday would give Collington his first victory in Saudi Arabia.
Collington said: “I’ve known Lucas since he started training for Athbah and we’ve had a good relationship with horses passing from the UK to Saudi, and vice versa.
“With his owner Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed being from Saudi Arabia, he’s obviously keen to have runners in all the big cup races.
“Foo De Pine came to me as a two-year-old from the owner’s stud in France. He was broken-in in the UK last year and then won a race in Belgium this July before he came out to Saudi Arabia.
“He won over 1,200 meters last time out and has a lot of speed. At the moment 1,600 meters would probably be far enough for him.
“We’ve had winners in eight countries now, so to win in Saudi Arabia and Taif would be great. I actually brought a horse out for the King Faisal Cup last season, but unfortunately he didn’t make the race.
“In the last few years, since the Al Mneefah has been added, the program for Arabian horses in Saudi has got so big. The Obaiya and the Al Mneefah are both very important races.”
Saturday’s card also features the 2,000-meter SR700,000 Okaz Cup, where multiple G1-winning US trainer Jimmy Jerkens will be aiming to record his biggest win since moving to train in Saudi Arabia this summer. Jerkens runs Media Storm, a son of Frankel that was formerly trained in France by Andre Fabre.
Other valuable contests on the card include two two-year-old cup races over 1,400 meters, the Taif Cup and Taif Cup presented by Sports Boulevard, both worth SR400,000.

Topics: King Faisal Cup Day Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup Commissioner King Horse Racing

KANDY: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said his team’s experienced batsmen were unfazed by the threat of Pakistan’s fast bowlers, ahead of the arch-rivals’ blockbuster Asia Cup clash.

Pakistan boast of one of the world’s best pace attacks including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

All three made a good start in the opener of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Rohit’s side will play their opening match of the tournament against Pakistan on Saturday in Pallekele, the first of three potential clashes between the bitter rivals in Sri Lanka.

The captain praised the Pakistan quicks but said his team was ready for the challenge.

“We don’t have Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf in the nets,” Rohit joked.

“So we practice with the bowlers that we have. But these three are quality bowlers and have performed well in the last few years.”

“Pakistan have always had quality bowlers,” he added. “Their strength, where they bowl and not bowl, we have seen all that. We will use our years of experience to play against them, as simple as that.”

India have a strong batting unit that includes Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has recently returned to the Indian attack after recovering from an injury and joins fellow quicks Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit played down the comparison between the quicks of the two teams.

“All those six bowlers (from India and Pakistan) are great bowlers. They have proved in world cricket how good they are,” he said.

Pakistan, who recently rose to the top of world ODI team rankings, crushed Asia Cup debutants Nepal in the opener in Multan.

Rohit acknowledged the opposition’s quality and relished the challenge.

“It (Pakistan) is a good team, they have performed well since the past few years including the T20 World Cup or the 50-over format,” said Rohit.

“It will be a good challenge for us to play against such a team and perform. We have prepared well and will execute what we have worked on.”

The two nuclear-armed neighbors play cricket against each other only in international tournaments, due to long-standing political tensions.

India have dominated the limited-overs rivalry in the past decade but Babar Azam’s Pakistan has got a few T20 victories in the last two years.

“We are not focussing on the past, but looking to do good in the upcoming matches,” said Azam, who remains fresh from his match-winning 151 against Nepal.

“We will try to give our best and carry forward the momentum (from the first win). You know India-Pakistan is always a game of intensity and fans wait for it, so we are also excited for it.”

Rain threat looms large over the hotly anticipated clash, with weather agencies predicting moderate-to-heavy showers in Kandy at the weekend.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs India

MONZA, Italy: For Max Verstappen it’s not about records, it’s about winning.
The Red Bull driver could do both at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as he looks to firmly etch his name in the Formula One record books.
Having equaled Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories at the Dutch GP last weekend, Verstappen can break it on the famous Monza track.
But the 25-year-old is focused on one sole thing: the victory.
“I mean, I never thought that I would win nine in a row, first of all,” Verstappen said. “But yeah, now that we are here, of course I’ll try to win 10, but it’s more about that I want to just win.”
Vettel set the consecutive wins record in 2013 with Red Bull during its first dominant era — when he won four straight titles — and Verstappen remembers how astounded he was as a teenager when he saw the German driver achieve that feat.
“I remember when he did it, I said ‘Wow, that’s just a crazy number. I think no one ever will do something like that’,” Verstappen said. “And here we are . . . but I’m also not really too fixated on it.”
Few would bet on Verstappen bettering that “crazy number” at Monza in a season he is overwhelmingly dominating.
Last weekend’s win increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
Verstappen also moved closer to his own F1 record of 15 wins set last year and onto 46 overall — already fifth all-time in wins. Alain Prost (51) and Vettel (53) are within his sights with nine races left.
And people are already talking about Verstappen being considered one of the all-time greats, despite his relatively young age.
“Well, I mean, everyone, of course, has their own opinion about these kind of things,” Verstappen said. “But for me, I’m not — I was never — in F1 to try and prove that I belong in between other people’s names . . . “
One thing that might play in his rivals’ favor this weekend is that Verstappen has rarely fared well at the Italian Grand Prix — although he ended his winless run at Monza last year. Before finally clinching victory at the Temple of Speed, Verstappen had never finished higher than fifth — in 2018.
Red Bull has won every race this year but, despite Verstappen looking seemingly invincible, some think the team will struggle at Monza, the fastest track on the calendar.
Not Verstappen.
He said: “People are allowed to wish for these kind of things but I think this is going to be a good track for us.”
GAP TO PEREZ
Unbeaten Red Bull is dominating the constructors’ standings just like Verstappen is crushing the drivers’ championship.
The team is chasing a record-extending 15th straight win on Sunday — including last season’s final race — and has more than double the points of second-place Mercedes.
But most of those points have been earned by Verstappen who has won 11 of the 13 races so far, with teammate Sergio Pérez claiming just two victories.
“It’s quite hard to see as his teammate, you know,” Pérez said. “It doesn’t really matter what’s happened, whether we have a good margin or bad margins or the car is becoming difficult. He’s been able to extract 100 percent, out of him, out of the car, pretty much every weekend.”
Pérez’s two victories came in the opening four rounds but the Mexican driver’s season has imploded since then and he was an astonishing 1.3 seconds behind Verstappen in qualifying for the Dutch GP, despite having the same car.
“Definitely I went through a bit of a tough patch through the middle of the season where I was struggling the most with the car,” Perez said. “But I think that’s all behind us and we should be having good races from now on.”
FUMBLING FERRARI
Ferrari hasn’t had the best of times at its home track of late, offering little for the thousands of red-clad local fans — “tifosi” — to cheer about in recent years.
Charles Leclerc claimed victory for the Scuderia in 2019 but that has been its only win since 2010.
Leclerc came close last year but finished second after another questionable strategy decision from Ferrari.
That was just one of a number of botched strategy decisions and bizarre incidents that have plagued Ferrari for the past two seasons, with the latest coming at the Zandvoort track last weekend.
That and the car’s unpredictability means Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. are facing an uphill struggle. But Leclerc remains optimistic.
“We should be a bit more competitive here,” he said. “Then, whether it will be enough to fight for the podium, I don’t know but I really hope so and we will do everything for it, for sure.”

Topics: Max Verstappen Formula 1 F1 Monza

