Saudi king, crown prince send condolences to South African president over victims of Johannesburg blaze

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a message of condolences and sympathy to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the victims of a fire that broke out in the business district of Johannesburg, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
The king said: “We learned of the news of the fire that occurred in the commercial district of the city of Johannesburg, and the deaths and injuries that resulted from it, and as we share with Your Excellency the pain of this tragedy.”
He added: “We send to you, to the families of the deceased, and to your friendly people, our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar message of condolences and sympathy to Ramaphosa on Saturday.
Authorities said on Friday that the death toll from Thursday’s predawn blaze — one of South Africa’s deadliest fires — rose to 76, with at least 12 of the victims being children. The number of injured people hospitalized from the fire also increased to 88.
The fire ravaged a city-owned building that had effectively been abandoned by authorities and had become home to poor people desperately seeking some form of accommodation in the rundown Johannesburg central business district. The building was believed to be home to around 200 families.
Saudi Energy Exhibit celebrates 60 years of ‘making facts fun’
Dhahran drawcard digs deep into the past — but with an eye to the future
Updated 02 September 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The Energy Exhibit, formerly the Oil Exhibit, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year as one of the Kingdom’s premier attractions, a space dedicated to making “facts fun” — and all without asking visitors to pay a penny to enter.
For the past six decades, the exhibit has showcased the knowledge and techniques behind the extraction of oil and related energy resources in Saudi Arabia, attracting thousands of visitors, ranging from young students to world leaders, every year.
At its headquarters, located on top of the Dammam field where oil was discovered in the Kingdom in 1938, the exhibit offers 40 programs throughout the year — a perfect juxtaposition of the old and the new.
From the start, the space catered mostly to the youth. Each year, between 30,000 and 50,000 students from local towns and villages across the Eastern Province visit as part of the site’s educational program.
Fuad Al-Therman, a senior manager with Saudi Aramco and former director of King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, told Arab News that in the early years of the project, the visit for many students was a “transformative moment in their lives and the inspiration for what to pursue in the future.”
Some chose science and energy-related studies, becoming engineers and scientists, and subsequently making their own contributions to the growth and development of Aramco and the Kingdom, he said.
The journey that eventually brought the exhibition to Dhahran actually began outside the Kingdom. In 1955, Aramco took part in the Saudi Pavilion in the annual Damascus International Fair, the largest trade exhibition in the Arab World at the time. The company’s display generated so much interest that it returned the following year.
Shortly after, Aramco planned a large-scale exhibition that would travel around the Kingdom as part of an outreach program. The “Mobile Oil Industry Exhibit Project” was produced in collaboration with Sheikh Abdullah Al-Tariki, who later became Saudi Arabia’s first oil minister.
The mobile exhibit was launched in Jeddah in late 1957, and for two months hosted almost 2,000 people daily from Saturday to Thursday, and 5,000 on Fridays. The exhibit went on to host 49 separate events in Saudi cities, including Makkah and Taif, with people from neighboring towns and villages traveling to witness the offerings.
For many visitors from remote parts of the Kingdom, the exhibit was the first time that they had seen a film on screen.
Given the popularity of the traveling exhibit, Aramco decided to establish a permanent facility near its headquarters in Dhahran. In 1963, Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Jalawy, acting Prince of the Eastern Region, inaugurated the “Oil Industry Exhibit.”
In 1987, the space moved to its current location, with eight pavilions outlining the history of the Kingdom’s oil industry, including drilling, production and reservoir management, refineries and transport network.
The late Ismail Nawwab, Aramco’s general manager of public affairs at the time, helped transform the exhibit into an interactive educational center, shaping a new vision for the project.
With instructions in Arabic and English, interactive spaces have been inclusive and immersive from the first day. Exhibits use the latest technology to showcase the history of oil exploration, discovery and production — a journey that began with the formation of oil in shallow oceans millions of years ago.
Al-Therman recalls British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visiting in 1991, as well as dozens of global personalities and leaders.
“The exhibit brings out the child in them; they become curious and playful, even if they are heads of states or prime ministers. It’s worth noting that the exhibition has been described as one of the best places in the world to learn about the fundamentals of the energy industry. The operating team has always been in search of new ways to excite visitors and present its content,” he said.
“I remember 20 years ago when the ‘Energy to the World’ film was introduced at the exhibition theater, using 3D film technology. Visitors were given special glasses to watch the movie. It was an exciting experience for them to see things in a way they hadn’t experienced before.”
The design of the space, overseen by Saudi architect Zuhair Fayez, reflected a modern spirit that integrated Arabic and Islamic identity.
“It is a historically significant building. When the renewal project was conceived in 2008, it was given careful consideration, and efforts were made on how to modernize the facility, yet retain its defining features, thereby ensuring continuity and change within both the architecture and the upgrade project,” Al-Therman said.
One of the events still remembered by the local community was the 1997 “Dinosaur Exhibition,” which attracted more than half a million visitors during a five-week run.
By 1999, the Aramco exhibit was drawing an average of 200,000 visitors per year with offerings that included an aquarium with colored fish and coral reefs; an elevator-like “terrascope” that simulated travel between geological layers; and a simulation of a giant oil tanker explaining shipping and unloading operations.
In 2010, the exhibition space was temporarily shuttered for renovations while Ithra was being built. The following year, the facility morphed once again, becoming a full-fledged science center focusing not only on oil and gas, but all energy.
To reflect its newfound mission, the name was changed to the Energy Exhibit.
As with Ithra, architects worked to ensure harmony with the surrounding topography. Instead of the original Oil Exhibit’s dark brown granite facade, the building’s exterior featured a lighter stone palette that matched the sand in the area. The new building opened in 2017 to coincide with the soft opening of Ithra.
Today, visitors often begin their tour in the exploration area, where they can discover how oil was formed tens of millions of years ago on the ocean floor.
In the next hall, visitors learn about oil exploration techniques. Later, a hall with a floating globe illustrates how tectonic plates moved long ago to form continents and oceans. Visitors are then transported to the modern era, where they can see the first geologists and their Saudi guides pinpointing locations to begin exploration and drilling operations.
It is a tale of the land and the people who worked it.
Visitors touring the space today can learn about oil treatment plants, refineries, gas plants, marine platforms, and the numerous petrochemical products such as plastics and textiles. Instructions are available in English and Arabic, with experts ready to answer any questions.
This year, Ithra celebrates five years since its official opening in 2018. At a recent gathering, the previous generation of leaders who worked on the various iterations of the exhibition came together to celebrate the exhibit’s 60th anniversary.
Dhahran, now an administrative center for the Saudi oil industry, is again the focus of attention.
Lujain Abahussain, manager of the Energy Exhibit, told Arab News in 2022 that she grew up in the city, went to school just a short drive away, and still takes great pride in the historic site where her office stands.
“The fascination is in the location. We are located close to Well No. 7, the Prosperity Well, which is where petroleum was discovered in Saudi Arabia for the first time back in 1938,” she said.
For Al-Therman, the Saudi Aramco senior manager, the focus is on the future.
“In essence, the place where the black gold or hydrocarbon energy was produced is now a place to produce human and creative energy,” he said.
Who’s Who: Mohammed Ashour, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at ROHSN
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News
Mohammed Ashour has been the senior manager of corporate social responsibility at ROHSN real estate company — owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund — since November 2021.
As head of the department, he mapped out the group's strategy on social investment and the development of ROSHN's YUHYEEK Social Responsibility Program.
He maintains an oversight on the development of a nationwide responsibility strategy in alignment with Vision 2030, UN Sustainable Development Goals, best practices in environmental, social, and governance framework, and social investment.
In addition, he has played a key role in devising initiatives in areas of community development, arts and culture, education, health, and environmental sustainability, all tailored to target communities.
Since October 2020, Ashour has been leader of strategic planning, a member of the steering committee, and a consultant to the president of the Saudi presidency of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, Prince Fahad bin Mansour.
His role with the alliance has included overseeing and structuring the planning, strategizing, and execution of the virtual summit, delivered in collaboration with government, private, and non-profit entities including the G20 Saudi Secretariat, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Culture, the MBSC business administration college, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and more than 20 other local and international partners.
Before being appointed senior manager at ROHSN, he held the position of general manager of sustainable development, along with being an impact consultant, at Athar Consultancy Co. He joined the firm in 2017 as its sustainability and social investment adviser, managing a range of business operations.
Ashour gained a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Alfaisal University. During his academic journey, Ashour has founded and managed various initiatives and programs in student empowerment, innovation, volunteering activities and special events hosted at the university, in addition to voluntary contributions in organizing and planning campaigns, initiatives and programs for various NGOs in the fields of youth empowerment, health, disabilities, and entrepreneurship.
KSrelief assistant supervisor meets South Sudan’s minister
The Sudanese minister commended the exceptional professionalism exhibited by KSrelief, as well as its dedication to assisting countries and people in need worldwide
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, met with South Sudan’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Prevention Albino Akol Atak Mayom in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The two men discussed various humanitarian and relief concerns and explored avenues through which to enhance them.
The Sudanese minister commended the exceptional professionalism exhibited by KSrelief, as well as its dedication to assisting countries and people in need worldwide.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,351 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
A total of 9,124 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,284 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 1,943 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 579 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 54 percent were Yemeni, 44 percent Ethiopian, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 257 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 14 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
So far, the authorities transferred 35,175 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,690 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,594 were deported.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi trainees competing in Singapore WorldInvent exhibit
The corporation will enable 10 trainees from different regions of the Kingdom to take part in the event as part of efforts to foster a culture of innovation
The trainees will showcase their inventions and establish themselves as competitors representing the Kingdom in competitions
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corp. will join the 34th WorldInvent Singapore 22+23, an international exhibition for inventions, innovation and technology from Sept. 4-6.
The corporation will enable 10 trainees from different regions of the Kingdom to take part in the event as part of efforts to foster a culture of innovation.
The trainees will showcase their inventions and establish themselves as competitors representing the Kingdom in competitions.
Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., said that the corporation prioritizes innovation and nurturing talented individuals, guided by “our leaders who strongly support innovators.”
Al-Fuhaid highlighted the success of Saudi trainees in various local and international events, adding that the Kingdom won 10 medals at the Inventions and Innovations Exhibition in Malaysia last May.
Abdullah Al-Duhailan, director general of the general administration of activities, highlighted the corporation’s dedication to taking care of trainees and utilizing their skills for the country’s development. He added that trainees will receive support in local and international competitions, enabling them to generate innovative ideas for development, execution and marketing.
According to Al-Duhailan, this year’s trainees — six men and four women — cover different areas of expertise. Their shared passion for science, innovation and teamwork has motivated them to take part in the exhibition’s multidisciplinary tracks.
Al-Duhailan added that the trainees took part in an extensive three-stage training program: An online phase, a phase in Riyadh and a phase in Malaysia. The training aimed to familiarize them with arbitration mechanisms, presentation methods and marketing aspects of their production, while also ensuring that they met the exhibition’s participation requirements.