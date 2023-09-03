You are here

Tunisia places senior official in main opposition party under house arrest

Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

Tunisia places senior official in main opposition party under house arrest

Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
  • The government also banned meetings at all Ennahda offices, and police closed all party offices, in a move Ennahda said aimed at consolidating a dictatorial regime
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities placed Abdel Karim Harouni, the senior official in the opposition Ennahda Islamist Party, under house arrest, the country’s main opposition coalition said on Saturday.
Harouni heads the Shoura Council, the highest-ranking body in Ennahda, which was the biggest political party in the parliament closed by President Kais Saied in 2021.
The Salvation Front coalition said “the arbitrary decision” against Harouni was in the context of the arrest of leaders of Ennahda and the closure of its headquarters.
The police this year arrested the party’s leader, Rached Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of president, as well as several other party officials, including Noureddine Bhiri, Riadh Bettaib, Said Ferjani, Sahbi Atigue and Mohamed Ben Salem.
The government also banned meetings at all Ennahda offices, and police closed all party offices, in a move Ennahda said aimed at consolidating a dictatorial regime.
Police this year have detained leading political figures, who accused Saied of carrying out a coup after he closed the elected parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree before rewriting the constitution. Saied has described those detained as “terrorists, traitors and criminals.”
The opposition parties have decried their leaders’ arrests as politically motivated, and local and international rights groups have urged authorities to free the detainees.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Libya lights up after years of power cuts

Libya lights up after years of power cuts
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

Libya lights up after years of power cuts

Libya lights up after years of power cuts
  • Chronic electricity shortages had shaped the daily lives of Libyans since the fall of Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 uprising
  • With a new management of the national electric company Gecol, Libyans now receive a markedly improved electricity supply
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI, Libya: It’s midnight just before the weekend. Traffic snarls the corniche in Tripoli, where improved electricity service has brought renewed energy to Libya’s capital after years of conflict and power cuts.

Chronic electricity shortages had shaped the daily lives of Libyans since the fall of Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed 2011 uprising.
A decade of stop-start fighting between rival armed groups followed, adding combat damage and looting to an already dilapidated grid in the North African country.
Power “outages were a disaster for my business,” said Hanan Al-Miladi, a 43-year-old baker who sells pastries online for weddings and other celebrations.
After 42 years in power, Qaddafi left behind obsolete infrastructure, an economy largely dependent on oil, and an underskilled workforce.
To protect the network and prevent overloads, the General Electricity Company of Libya (Gecol) resorted to widespread power cuts over the past 10 years during the peak consumption periods of summer and winter.
Until last year, outages could last 10 or even 20 hours, turning the city’s streets dark and leaving residents sweltering in summer temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) without air conditioning.
The most “unbearable thing was never knowing when the power would go out or for how many hours,” said Miladi.
But with new management at Gecol since last year, along with a relatively stable security situation, Libyans now receive a markedly improved electricity supply.

Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, who heads a United Nations-backed government in Tripoli and is the Gecol chairman, in July 2022 sacked the previous manager.
He also made sure the power company’s new boss saw through projects, including a plan for maintenance of damaged infrastructure and tight control of funds to curb corruption.
Some foreign companies have now even revived projects they had suspended in Libya.
“The situation has improved, and customers notice it,” said 34-year-old butcher Moaed Zayani, who also sells frozen products.
To avoid countless sleepless nights, Libyans did adapt to the power outages.
Buying batteries costing a few hundred dinars (tens of dollars), they could power a television set and one or two lamps, as well as provide basic Internet connectivity.
Those who could afford it spent thousands of dollars on buying noisy, polluting fuel-guzzling generators.
But “even with a generator, refrigerators weaken after 10 hours,” said Zayani.
The roar of generators hasn’t completely gone away — it returned in a July heatwave — but not a week goes by without Gecol announcing the arrival of new equipment at the country’s roughly 20 power plants.
Since a 2020 cease-fire between Libya’s two rival administrations — Dbeibah’s in Tripoli, and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar — the country has been slowly trying to rebuild.

The electricity supply has improved countrywide, although the boost to Tripoli’s was the most dramatic and significant.
Electricity network stability is the foundation of the “Return to Life” campaign launched by the city government, and is slowly restoring Tripoli’s soul.
Residents proudly nickname their city “Siren of the Mediterranean” for its attractive seafront.
“It’s clear that administrative stability within Gecol has contributed to the stability of the power network,” said Mohamad Rahoumi, 53, spokesman for a pastry brand.
“But consumers also have a role to play in reducing their consumption and paying their bills.”
Libyan electricity rates are among the lowest in the region, at 0.050 dinars (one US cent) per kilowatt-hour for individuals and 0.20 dinars for businesses.
“The government’s efforts are visible, but citizens still have a constant apprehension due to instability,” said 34-year-old downtown bartender Abdelmalek Fathallah.
In August, clashes between two militias using rocket launchers and machine guns killed 55 people. It was Tripoli’s worst unrest in more than a year.
Although such incidents are less frequent, they “can erupt at any moment,” destroying infrastructure as well as people’s homes, Fathallah said.
Still, the lights shining in Tripoli’s medina and silhouetting the adjacent Red Castle, a 16th-century fortress built by the Spanish, symbolize hope for a brighter future.
 

Topics: Libya General Electricity Company of Libya (Gecol) Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah

UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives

UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives

UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives
  • The embassy urged its citizens to take precautions, stay away from hurricane-affected areas
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE Embassy in Washington, in coordination with representatives of the UAE’s official mission in the US, has evacuated 34 Emirati nationals residing in Tampa, Florida to safe destinations, as hurricane Idalia arrived ashore on the west coast of the southern state, Emirata state-news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba said that “as an embodiment of the UAE’s constant keenness to follow up on the conditions of its citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the embassy took all necessary measures to evacuate its citizens from the state of Florida,” WAM reported.
Al-Otaiba added that 16 citizens were evacuated to Miami and 18 to Atlanta.
The embassy urged its citizens to take precautions, stay away from hurricane-affected areas, and adhere to the instructions issued by local authorities.
The embassy also stated the necessity of reporting and communicating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE in emergency cases.

Topics: UAE Hurricane Idalia Florida

Libya’s chief prosecutor is seeking more details on minister’s meeting with Israel’s chief diplomat

Najla Mangoush. (AFP file photo)
Najla Mangoush. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

Libya's chief prosecutor is seeking more details on minister's meeting with Israel's chief diplomat

Najla Mangoush. (AFP file photo)
  • Libya slid into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s chief prosecutor said Saturday he would establish a fact-finding mission to investigate a meeting last month between the foreign minister of one of the country’s rival governments and Israel’s chief diplomat.
The Aug. 22 meeting caused an uproar across the North African nation. Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government, and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Rome in the first-ever between top diplomats of Libya and Israel.
Libya criminalizes establishing ties with Israel under a 1957 law. The oil-rich country has long been hostile toward Israel and supportive of the Palestinians.
In a terse statement Saturday, General Prosecutor Al-Sediq Al-Sour said the fact-finding mission would probe violations of Libya’s rules of boycotting Israel and “investigate the extent of damage to Libya’s interests” because of the Mangoush-Cohen meeting.
Libya slid into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. For years, the country has split between the Western-backed government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the country’s east. Each side has been backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

 

Topics: Libya

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link
  • The project will connect port city of Basra to Iran’s vast railway network through Chalamja border crossing
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister on Saturday inaugurated construction work on what is slated to become the first railway line connecting the country to neighboring Iran, a major political and economic partner.

The “Basra-Chalamja connection project” will link the major port city of Basra in southern Iraq to Iran’s vast railway network through the Chalamja border crossing, said a Transport Ministry official.
It is estimated that the project will take “between 18 and 24 months.”
The goal is to be able to transport “travelers from Iran and Central Asian countries” to holy cities, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said in a speech.
He noted that the project had been under discussion for years before an agreement was reached in 2021.

FASTFACT

The prime minister thanked Iran for planned demining operations at the border to clear the way for the train line and for a railway bridge over the Shatt Al-Arab waterway.

During Saturday’s ceremony, Al-Sudani laid a symbolic foundation stone alongside Iran’s first vice president, Mohammed Mokhber.
Al-Sudani thanked Tehran for planned demining operations at the border to clear the way for the train line and for a railway bridge over the Shatt Al-Arab waterway, where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers converge before spilling into the Gulf.
Iraq and Iran fought an eight-year war in the 1980s after Saddam Hussein invaded his neighbor in the wake of Iran’s 1979 revolution.
Mokhber hailed the “strategic” project that he said would be completed “over the next two years,” Iranian state media reported him as saying.
Half the 32 km of rail track planned will be on the Iran side of the border, its IRNA news
agency said. War-ravaged and beset by rampant corruption, Iraq suffers from dilapidated infrastructure, including outdated highways and railways.
Al-Sudani’s government has been working on forging a growing number of regional partnerships.
In May, Baghdad unveiled a $17-billion project known as the “Route of Development” for a road and railway stretching 1,200 km from Iraq’s northern border with Turkiye to the Gulf in the south.

 

Topics: Iran Iraq

Iran Guards seize ship smuggling fuel in Gulf

Iran Guards seize ship smuggling fuel in Gulf
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

Iran Guards seize ship smuggling fuel in Gulf

Iran Guards seize ship smuggling fuel in Gulf
  • The US military has in recent weeks beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Naval forces of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship “carrying smuggled fuel” in the Gulf and arrested four crew members, local media reportedon Saturday.
“More than 50,000 liters of smuggled fuel were discovered” on board on the ship, Fars news agency quoted the chief justice of the coastal Hormozgan province, Mojtaba Ghahramani, as saying.
He said the Revolutionary Guards Corps navy had “confiscated” the ship and “arrested four people” during the operation.
Neither the origin of the ship nor the date of the operation were immediately disclosed.
Ghahramani said the fuel would be redirected to the country’s “legal distribution network.”
The US military has in recent weeks beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway.
On July 6, the US Navy said the Guards seized a commercial vessel in the Gulf, a day after it accused Iranian forces of two similar attempts off the coast of Oman.
Iran later said the vessel seized in the Gulf was carrying “more than 1 million liters of smuggled fuel.”

 

Topics: Iran Iran guards Gulf Oil

