UAE's Rashed Al-Qemzi takes pole at Grand Prix of Italy

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi takes pole at Grand Prix of Italy
Rashed Al-Qemzi will start from pole position at the Grand Prix of Italy. (Team Abu Dhabi)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi takes pole at Grand Prix of Italy

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi takes pole at Grand Prix of Italy
  Team Abu Dhabi star produced a dominant qualifying display as he looks to extend lead in world title race
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

SAN NAZZARO: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi saved his best for last to claim pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Italy as he looks to extend his lead in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.

The three-time F2 world champion won the six-boat qualifying shoot-out in San Nazzaro and underlined his determination to secure a fourth drivers title.

Al-Qemzi, who leads the championship by five points following his opening round victory in Lithuania, took an early lead in the 15-minute final session before it was briefly halted by a yellow flag after six minutes.

The Emirati’s response was to immediately set a faster time to increase his advantage over Tobias Munthe-Kaask to more than a second, before the Norwegian later closed the gap to finish in second place ahead of Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi.

Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark, Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko and Estonia’s Stefan Arand complete the top six for tomorrow’s Grand Prix.

After his success in Lithuania, Al-Qemzi arrived in Italy in a confident mood as he looked to build on his championship lead, and reinforce his challenge for a fourth F2 world title.

Back in action in the boat which he drove for the first time in Klaipeda last month, the Emirati was second fastest in the morning free practice session — marginally behind Sacchi — with teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori setting the fourth best time.

With Arand topping the afternoon’s first qualifying session from Munthe-Kaas, Al-Qemzi was comfortably in third place, while Al-Mansoori went through in 10th spot.

Following a long delay when debris on the course had to be cleared, Sacchi was quickest in the the 15-boat second qualifying session from Riabko and Munthe-Kaas, with Al-Qemzi moving into the shoot-out in fourth place. Al-Mansoori missed out in eighth position.

Topics: 2023 UIM F2 World Championship

Prince Khalid bin Sultan’s stable claims double victory in Taif racing season

Prince Khalid bin Sultan’s stable claims double victory in Taif racing season
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid bin Sultan’s stable claims double victory in Taif racing season

Prince Khalid bin Sultan’s stable claims double victory in Taif racing season
  Race meetings at the King Khalid racecourse will continue until Oct. 7
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz’s Al-Khalediah Stables proved a dominant force on Taif’s biggest race day on Saturday, with the yard dominating the Prince Abdullah Alfaisal Cup and the King Faisal Cup, two listed races for purebred Arabian horses worth $266,000 (SR1 million) each.

The Prince Abdullah Alfaisal Cup, open to purebred Arabians aged four-years-old and above, saw the victory of Asfan Al-Khalediah, who won last year’s renewal of the King Faisal Cup and remains unbeaten in 12 starts.

Ridden by Abdullah Alawfi, Asfan Al-Khalediah had trailed last year’s winner Qaswrat Al-Khalediah until the final straight when he surged forward to secure victory with a new track record. Qaswarat Al-Khalediah finished two-and-a-half lengths back in second, followed a further seven-and-a-quarter lengths back in third by Bint Ghaliat Al-Khalediah.

Winning trainer Saad Mutlaq was understandably delighted by his horse’s performance, but more was to come when his stable companion Nadem Al-Molwk Al-Khalediah dominated the prestigious 1,600m King Faisal Cup, the highlight of the evening.

Ridden by Adel Al-Faridi, the three-year-old had gone to the front shortly after leaving the stalls, and while he was heavily pressured by an equally determined Alnjm Almunir, he found more with every stride and eventually won this listed event for three-year-old purebred Arabians by a length.

It was a very popular win and after being celebrated by the crowd, Saad Mutlaq said: “I would like to thank His Majesty the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for bringing horse racing in the Kingdom to the fore and enabling us to win these fantastic races. I also thank Prince Khalid bin Sultan, who has supported us, and Prince Khalid Al-Faisal for creating these two magnificent races. Also, I would like to thank Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, for organizing these races.”

Following a third consecutive success of the famous white and black silks in the King Faisal Cup, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan said: “I would like to congratulate Prince Khalid bin Sultan on his well-deserved victory for the third consecutive year. Every renewal is competitive, and the toughest part is to win it with a home-bred. Khalediah has won all the major events with horses they bred themselves and Prince Khalid bin Sultan has been very invested in maintaining the bloodline.”

Before the two listed events for purebred Arabians, attention had focused on the 2,000m Okaz Cup, which was won by Houghton of Youth and provided jockey Luis Morals with a notable double on the evening.

Owned by Saad Ali Al-Mutairy and trained by Nasser Fawaz, Houghton of Youth was a convincing winner, beating Alkhateeb by three and a quarter lengths.

“This race has been our target,” Fawaz said. “This horse has a lot of speed, and our plan was to go the front, no matter what.” Total prize money for the Okaz Cup was SR700,000.

The day also witnessed four Taif Cup races: Taif Cup (1,400m for colts), Taif Cup Presented by Sports Boulevard (1,400m for fillies), Taif Cup Presented by Boutique Group (1,600m for colts), and Taif Cup Presented by Altanfeethi (1,600m for fillies), with total prizes of $480,000.

Race meetings at the King Khalid racecourse will continue on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 7, while the Riyadh racing season will start in late October.

Topics: horseracing

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India in Asia Cup 

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India in Asia Cup 
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India in Asia Cup 

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India in Asia Cup 
  The left-arm fast bowler took four wickets, including the prized top-order dismissals of India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 
  The two teams could potentially clash twice more in the Asia Cup if both reach the final, ahead of highly anticipated World Cup clash 
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
AFP

KANDY: Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi said bowling in partnerships was the key to rattling India’s batting in the blockbuster Asia Cup clash abandoned because of rain. 

The left-arm fast bowler took four wickets, including the prized top-order dismissals of India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as Pakistan gained a psychological edge over their great rivals, who had elected to bat first in Kandy on Saturday. 

The two teams could potentially clash twice more in the Asia Cup if both reach the final, ahead of a highly anticipated 50-over World Cup clash in Ahmedabad next month. 

Shaheen, who finished with 4-35, and fellow quick Haris Rauf reduced India to 66-4 before a fightback by Ishan Kishan, who made 82, and Hardik Pandya (87) lifted India to 266 all out. 

New-ball-partner Naseem Shah did not get his first wicket until the 45th over but then struck twice more to wrap up the India innings in 48.5 overs. 

Rain meant Pakistan were unable to bat and the points shared. 

It was enough to put Pakistan into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup and India will join them if they avoid defeat to Nepal at the same ground on Monday. 

“Mickey (Arthur) always says ‘fast bowlers win you tournaments’ and we always try to bowl in partnerships,” said Shaheen of the national team director in a video chat on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s social media. 

He said the role of Haris Rauf, the third member of a daunting pace attack, was “to instil fear in the opposition batsmen with pace and bouncers, while Naseem and I rely on swing.” 

Shaheen set up Rohit, on 11, with two outswingers and brought the next back in to smash the off stump of the Indian captain. 

Kohli was the next to go on four as he chopped on a length delivery outside the off stump from Shaheen. 

“Virat is the backbone of the Indian team and getting his wicket was crucial,” said Shaheen, who was confident Pakistan could have won had the weather not intervened. 

“We had the result in our hands. But overall the team performance in one innings was very good.” 

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised Shaheen on his opening spell. 

“I don’t think Rohit is able to read or understand Shaheen at all,” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel. 

“The visual of Rohit Sharma being beaten like this was not good, he is a far better player than this.” 

Topics: shaheen afridi Pakistani cricket team Pakistani bowlers Asia Cup 2023

World Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh with 2,500 athletes taking part

World Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh with 2,500 athletes taking part
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

World Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh with 2,500 athletes taking part

World Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh with 2,500 athletes taking part
  Opening ceremony of 14-day event scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex
  170 countries are represented in the competition, a qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Some 2,500 athletes representing more than 170 countries are participating in the World Senior Weightlifting Championship, which opens on Sunday in Riyadh.

Mohammed Jaloud, president of the International Weightlifting Federation, and the heads of the participating national federations will lead the opening ceremonies for the 14-day sporting event at 7 p.m., at the Ministry of Sports Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in the Saudi capital.

The competition, which will run until Sept. 17, is a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The opening ceremony is set to last 40 minutes and expected to include artistic performances by international teams, national heritage segments, folklore performances, and visual and acrobatic shows. It will be broadcast on Saudi sports channels and a number of global channels.

Mohammed Al-Harbi (left), president of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, welcomes Mohammed Jaloud, president of the International Weightlifting Federation, on his arrival in Riyadh. (SPA)

The “Zurcaroh” Austrian acrobatic team, which won second place in the “America’s Got Talent” program, will present an artistic performance for the first time in the history of the World Weightlifting Championships, with more than 43 artists from Brazil, Russia, Ukraine and Switzerland participating. The group is headed by Petterssonhora, a Brazilian artist and choreographer with more than 25 years of experience.

Organizers said that they started preparing for the event more than a year ago after Riyadh was announced as the host city. Nine hotels have been selected for the accommodation of participating teams.

Twenty buses are to operate 16 hours a day for the transportation of athletes from their accommodation to the training and competition hall, where more than 70 training platforms have been provided for athletes.

Participating teams began landing in Riyadh last week, with Kyrgyzstan as the earliest arrival, followed by the Thai and Canadian teams.

Members of the South Korean national team working out in preparation for the competition. (Supplied)

An anti-doping committee will conduct daily examinations, in addition to distributing informative publications in training halls, aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of using doping substances in general, and for athletes in particular.

Topics: World Weightlifting Championship 2023 International Weightlifting Federation Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Updated 55 min 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
  With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nass are just four points off pole position three matches later
Updated 55 min 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to be on fire — as the team won 5-1 at Al-Hazem on Saturday to move within touching distance of the top spot of the Roshn Saudi League.

With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, who lost the first two games of the season, are just four points off pole position three matches later. Scoring 14 goals in the past three games suggests that, in an attacking sense at least, coach Luis Castro is finding his feet in Saudi Arabia.

As the 18 top-tier teams heading into the international break, the Yellows could be the team that are slightly regretful that the league will pause for a couple of weeks as they are simply irresistible at the moment.

The same can be said for Ronaldo, who now has six goals in three. Five of those came in the previous two games as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-0 and then won 4-0 at home to Al-Shabab on Tuesday. This time, the 38-year-old was more of a provider.

There he was just after the half-hour drawing three defenders on the edge of the area and then slipping the ball through to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who then also picked his time and slipped the ball into the net past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen from close range. It was another slick move from the visitors.

The second goal came on the stroke of half-time. The hosts failed to clear a Marcelo Brozovic corner and there was Abdullah Al-Khaibari at the far post to shoot home.

It looked as if it was game over but just three minutes after the break the newly promoted team pulled one back and were right back in it. It was a spectacular strike that came out of nowhere. Mohamed Badamosi picked up the ball in a central position 35 meters away from goal, advanced about ten and then let fly with an unstoppable shot and one that a certain five-time Ballon D’or winner on the opposite team would have been proud of.

Maybe it annoyed the nine-time champions, as three minutes before the hour Ronaldo made his second assist and the third goal. The impressive Brozovic found the former Real Madrid man on the left side of the area and his side-footed pass gave his Portuguese compatriot Otavio the simplest of finishes and his first goal in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr were not stopping there and midway through the second half Ronaldo fired home from just inside the area for his sixth of the season. He is now the leading goalscorer this season, one ahead of Sadio Mane who made it five personally and five for his new team.

It was an emphatic win and the day became even better as Al-Ahli, who had won their first four games of the campaign after promotion and would have gone top with a win, surprisingly lost 5-1 at Al-Fateh. It started very well as an own goal from Abbas Al-Hassan gave the visitors the lead, but despite the presence of stellar talent such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy, that was as good as it got for the Jeddah giants.

Firas Al-Buraikan levelled the scores from the spot after 21 minutes and on the hour, Lucas Zelarayan put Al-Fateh ahead. Three late strikes from Morocco’s Mourad Batna gave the hosts a convincing win.

Elsewhere, Ettifaq returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Damac, thanks to a brace from Moussa Dembele and good work from Jordan Henderson. The victory takes the men from Dammam into fifth and just three points off the top.

Al-Nassr are just a point behind and are looking very ominous indeed as the league takes a break for 12 days.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Hazem coach Luis Castro

South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field

South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field

South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field
  South Sudan clinched the Olympic berth as the highest-ranked African team in the tournament after rolling past Angola 101-78 in Manila
  Japan joined the Olympic field as the highest-ranked World Cup team from Asia after an 80-71 win over Cape Verde in Okinawa
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

MANILA, Philippines: It was a chant that Luol Deng waited years to lead. He stood along the side of the South Sudan locker room after their run in the World Cup was over, cupped his hands around his mouth and yelled the same thing, over and over.

“Where we goin’?” he shouted.
“Paris,” the players all responded.
Deng’s vision when he founded the national team about a decade ago was to use basketball as a beacon of hope for his homeland. And his vision never seemed more real than on Saturday.
A struggling country just 12 years removed from gaining its independence — making it the youngest nation in the world — is headed to the Paris Olympics as the automatic qualifier from Africa. Carlik Jones finished with 26 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and South Sudan rolled past Angola 101-78 on Saturday in the final game of the World Cup for both teams.

Team South Sudan celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Angola and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, on September 2, 2023. (AFP)

The win, combined with Egypt’s 88-86 loss to New Zealand in a game that went final about a half hour later, clinched the Olympic berth for South Sudan as the highest-ranked African team in the tournament. And later Saturday, Japan joined the Olympic field as the highest-ranked World Cup team from Asia — clinching that spot by holding on for an 80-71 win over Cape Verde.
“This team is a beam of light, like I keep on saying,” South Sudan coach Royal Ivey said. “We’re bringing unity, camaraderie, love and friendship to this country. This country’s only been independent for 12 years. To do this, for Luol Deng to put this together, this is incredible. This is incredible.”
Marial Shayok scored 18, Nuni Omot — the reigning MVP of the NBA-backed Basketball Africa League — scored 17 and Wenyen Gabriel added 15 for South Sudan (3-2).
Childe Dundao led Angola (1-4) with 21 points.
South Sudan and Japan joined Australia (the Oceania automatic qualifier) and France (the host nation) as teams to have clinched spots in the 12-team Olympic men’s basketball field.
The World Cup serves as a qualifier for seven teams — the two highest-ranked teams from the Americas, the top two from Europe, and the top finisher from Asia, Oceania and Africa — into the Olympic field. Those seven join France, and the other four spots will be decided in last-chance qualifying spots next summer.
“I love this team,” Ivey said. “Man, this is a great feeling. This is a great feeling. I wish I could bottle this up right now.”
Japan played host to the Olympics two summers ago and now has secured another trip to the games, though it was far from easy at the end.
Keisei Tominaga put the hosts — Japan got to play its World Cup games in Okinawa — up 73-53 on a 3-pointer with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter.

Japan forward Yuta Watanabe raises his arm responding to supporters celebrating after the team defeated Cape Verde in their Basketball World Cup classification match in Okinawa, southern Japan, on Sept. 2, 2023. (AP)

Cape Verde roared back. It held Japan scoreless for the next nine minutes, going on a 15-0 run to get within 73-68 on a 3-pointer by Betinho Gomes. Japan went 11 minutes without a field goal, but Joshua Hawkinson had the team’s only baskets of the final quarter. They both came in the last minute, one setting up a three-point play, the other a 3-pointer to help the hosts advance.
Hawkinson had 29 points and Tominaga had 22 for Japan (3-2). Edy Tavares and Shane De Rosa each had 11 for Cape Verde (1-4).
PHILIPPINES 96, CHINA 75
At Manila, Jordan Clarkson wouldn’t let the host nation finish the World Cup winless.
Clarkson scored 24 of his 34 points in a third-quarter outburst that turned the entire game around and the Philippines (1-4) rolled past China (1-4) in the finale for both teams. The win also ensured that the Philippines will have a chance to play in an Olympic qualifying tournament next summer.
“We didn’t want our hosting to end without gifting the Filipino people with a victory,” Philippines coach Chot Reyes said in a televised interview after the national team ended a nine-game World Cup losing streak. “It’s storming outside, we’re basically playing for nothing, but they still came out.”

Philippine’s Jordan Clarkson (L) dribbles the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Philippines and China at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. (AFP)

Kaier Li, who goes by the name Kyle Anderson when he plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, led China with 17 points. China was outscored 34-11 in the third quarter.
NEW ZEALAND 88, EGYPT 86
At Manila, Izayah Le’Afa and Finn Delany each scored 27 points for New Zealand (2-3) in a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes and nine ties.
Ehab Amin and Amr El Gendy each scored 19 for Egypt (2-3).
FRANCE 87, IVORY COAST 77
At Jakarta, Isaia Cordinier scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 17 in his 100th national-team appearance for France (3-2).
The Olympic silver medalists were eliminated from medal contention after losing their first two games of group-stage play, then won their final three games in Indonesia and leave the World Cup with a winning record.
Nisre Zouzoua scored 18 points for Ivory Coast (1-4).
FINLAND 90, VENEZUELA 75
At Okinawa, Lauri Markkanen needed just under 25 minutes to score 32 points and grab nine rebounds while leading Finland (2-3) in its tournament finale. Pedro Chourio led Venezuela (0-5) with 17 points.
MEXICO 93, JORDAN 80
At Manila, Gabriel Giron scored 21 points for Mexico (2-3). Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Jordan (0-5).
LEBANON 81, IRAN 73
At Jakarta, Wael Arakji scored 21 points for Lebanon (2-3). Mohammed Amini led Iran (0-5) with 22 points.
 

Topics: 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Luol Deng South Sudan Carlik Jones 2024 Paris Olympics

