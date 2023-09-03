Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has set the stage for the advances in the vertical transportation industry, with Jeddah set to host a significant event and conference on elevators and escalator technologies in the city from Sept. 4-7.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the port city will present the Lift City Expo 2023 and the Second International Exhibition and Conference for Elevators and Escalators Technologies, Attachments, and Accessories at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel.

The SPA reported that the Saudi elevator and escalator market is predicted to grow substantially in the coming period, with the country’s giga-projects estimated at over $1.34 trillion in progress.

It further added that the exhibition will open new markets, contributing to achieving better returns on investment.

The gathering will play a key role in keeping pace with the construction development and the volume of projects held in Saudi Arabia, which has drawn direct investments from manufacturers worldwide and developed the vertical transportation industry within the Kingdom.

Lift City Expo Jeddah has garnered international attention, particularly in the most developed and progressive market in the Kingdom, the Gulf region, and the Middle East. It serves as an ideal platform for promoting and advancing the elevator industry sector in Saudi Arabia, which is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of projects either under construction or in the planning stages.

The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to connect with beneficiaries and specialists from various countries through a series of seminars and workshops, ensuring that everyone stays up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the elevator industry.